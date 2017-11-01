₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by GibsonB(m): 11:51am
Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is expecting her baby but she has something to celebrate before that, she has hit 4million milestone of Instagram, making her the most followed Female Nigerian Celebrity on the platform, She's followed by Genevieve and Tiwa Savage, Congrats to her.. see her post below!
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by Tamarapetty(f): 12:02pm
issa good thing
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by Lamzee(m): 12:16pm
Nice One, meanwhile, some people will be posting their nudes just to have 10k followers
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by divicode: 2:15pm
Your hard work can take you to places
Seesth thou a man who is diligent in his work, he will sit with kings and not mere men
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by niqqaclaimz(m): 2:15pm
Ok we get dre soon...still 200 followers
How I wan take grow am
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by excel127(m): 2:16pm
So Should We Fry Rubber Band
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by Sirpaul(m): 2:16pm
Thanksgiving things........ I laugh in Indian
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by xynerise(m): 2:16pm
So?
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by Turks: 2:16pm
Nigerians forever Celebrating mediocrity. Make she go withdraw the 4mill followers for ATM.
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by joeaz58(m): 2:16pm
so this nonsense made fp..... op
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by Dubby6(m): 2:16pm
She fit cash am out??
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by Atiku2019: 2:16pm
And I just have 8k followers on IG
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by NoFavors: 2:16pm
Will the 4M followers guarantee her place in heaven?
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by Orobo2Lekpa: 2:17pm
If it was by beauty, Funke will still be on like 21,000 followers. Congrats to her and her mega talent
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by Forzap(m): 2:17pm
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by FitnessDoctor: 2:17pm
Something to celebrate
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by Edoloaded: 2:17pm
if this one dey happy for 4m followers wetin people like them Beyonce , and Selena Gomez go do
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by Adonis86(m): 2:17pm
I sure say her village witches no follow for the 4m?
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by GIDIBANKZ(f): 2:18pm
Were is the 7month baby lump.....ooh i forget she left it with jjc. Junny just come
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by showghan(m): 2:18pm
Who she Epp?
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by NaijaBetKing(m): 2:18pm
Party going on at Ibadan right now for this milestone achievement
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by lakesidey(m): 2:18pm
Issa achievement, Issa good something
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by turner3(m): 2:18pm
OK.....Congrats....But 4m and she still can't get 200k likes on any of her pictures.Hmm...
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by Oyindidi(f): 2:18pm
What is the price?
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by Ugoeze2016: 2:19pm
Congratulations ooo
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by stjudas(m): 2:19pm
Give me 4 million naira instead
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by designVATExcel: 2:19pm
Damn, my girl.
I love this girl. Let me kuku ma follow her to get my gift. She will now have 4 million & 1 followers.
stjudas:
If only you know the value of followership, particularly on that platform. My dear its way more valuable and sustainable than 4million naira.
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by EVILFOREST: 2:19pm
Not even TIWA....
Despite her NUDITY and Prostitution...
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by NaijaBetKing(m): 2:19pm
Dubby6:
Yes.
Ever heard of branding
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by psalmhorah(m): 2:19pm
what should d likes of Nicki ..rihanna do
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by niqqaclaimz(m): 2:19pm
excel127:U still dy ask ,go ahead
|Re: Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M by Oluwaseyi00(m): 2:20pm
Na wa oooo its in Nigeria you'll see people celebrating insta followers. Justin bieber or what's his name has over 100m followers and he never celebrated it...
#thats why they say we're black Africans with black mentality...
#Excluding me and all those who'll like and quote me for good.
