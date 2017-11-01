Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Female Celeb On Instagram With 4M (17918 Views)

News From Ebiwali-- Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is expecting her baby but she has something to celebrate before that, she has hit 4million milestone of Instagram, making her the most followed Female Nigerian Celebrity on the platform, She's followed by Genevieve and Tiwa Savage, Congrats to her.. see her post below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/funke-akindele-becomes-most-followed.html 10 Likes 5 Shares

issa good thing issa good thing 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice One, meanwhile, some people will be posting their nudes just to have 10k followers 21 Likes 1 Share

Your hard work can take you to places



Seesth thou a man who is diligent in his work, he will sit with kings and not mere men 18 Likes 2 Shares

we get dre soon...still 200 followers

How I wan take grow am Okwe get dre soon...still 200 followersHow I wan take grow am 1 Like

So Should We Fry Rubber Band

Thanksgiving things........ I laugh in Indian

So? 1 Like

Nigerians forever Celebrating mediocrity. Make she go withdraw the 4mill followers for ATM. 11 Likes

so this nonsense made fp..... op 2 Likes 2 Shares



She fit cash am out??

And I just have 8k followers on IG

Will the 4M followers guarantee her place in heaven? 1 Like

If it was by beauty, Funke will still be on like 21,000 followers. Congrats to her and her mega talent 5 Likes

10 Likes 1 Share

Something to celebrate

if this one dey happy for 4m followers wetin people like them Beyonce , and Selena Gomez go do 4 Likes

I sure say her village witches no follow for the 4m? 1 Like

Were is the 7month baby lump.....ooh i forget she left it with jjc. Junny just come 1 Like 1 Share

Who she Epp? 8 Likes 1 Share

Party going on at Ibadan right now for this milestone achievement 7 Likes 1 Share

Issa achievement, Issa good something

OK.....Congrats....But 4m and she still can't get 200k likes on any of her pictures.Hmm...

What is the price?

Congratulations ooo

Give me 4 million naira instead



I love this girl. Let me kuku ma follow her to get my gift. She will now have 4 million & 1 followers.



stjudas:

Give me 4 million naira instead

If only you know the value of followership, particularly on that platform. My dear its way more valuable and sustainable than 4million naira. Damn, my girl.I love this. Let me kuku maher to get my. She will now have 4 million & 1 followers.If only you know the value of, particularly on that. My dear its way more valuable and sustainable than 4million naira. 6 Likes

Not even TIWA....

Despite her NUDITY and Prostitution... 4 Likes

Dubby6:

She fit cash am out??



Yes.



Ever heard of branding 5 Likes

what should d likes of Nicki ..rihanna do

excel127:

So Should We Fry Rubber Band U still dy ask ,go ahead U still dy ask ,go ahead 1 Like