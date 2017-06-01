₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by madjam(m): 8:28pm
Peter Okoye's stunning wife showed off her natural hair ,writing ""When your hair has a mind of its own.....crazyhairday"
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by LalasticSeun(f): 8:30pm
Iffa hear say its natural
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by stephleena(f): 8:31pm
pretty face...but that hair is far from being,her natural hair..just wondering why, people are after lai Muhammed's title..
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by Abbeyme: 8:49pm
What a crazy hair!
Very crazy
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by veekid(m): 8:49pm
Lai Muhammed's niece
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by Dollabiz: 8:49pm
Good
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by crackerspub: 8:50pm
Did yo guys noticed it, she took the pictures probably Unclad
As Vaseline crew member right now
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by dollarcoolcat(m): 8:50pm
She's beautiful, u jes can't take that away even if u don't like her.
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by 9niceguy(m): 8:50pm
sweet
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by topzee007: 8:50pm
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by sddiamond: 8:50pm
stephleena:See jealousy ooo
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by blesoh(f): 8:51pm
Ok
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by dmltoyin(m): 8:51pm
The only crazy thing right here is the title of this thread
Natural what??
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by noetic5: 8:51pm
nice hair..in other news, FCT Indigenes Protest Na-ked In Abuja Over Marginalization (Photos) SEE PHOTOS OF THE LADIES
vaseline crew oya
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by uzoclinton(m): 8:51pm
money makest man look good
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by Rexnegro: 8:51pm
It looks natural Though but fear women by The time she go dey remove some commot You go fear na ,then You go no say attachment join am.
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by Astrogeotech: 8:51pm
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by uzoclinton(m): 8:51pm
dmltoyin:seconded
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by Henrycharles(m): 8:51pm
Kilo komi...
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by EWAagoyin(m): 8:52pm
Eye lashes =present
Eye shadow =present
Eye brows =present
Foundation =present
Blush=present
Artificial eye contact =present
Powder =present
Matte lipstick =present
.
MA nigga she ain't pretty as you think
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by Kenzim(m): 8:52pm
Sexy as h
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by chimah3(m): 8:52pm
Where is the crazy
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by Tynasparks(f): 8:53pm
Beautiful
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by lollytk: 8:53pm
What's natural and crazy about d hair? Mtcheeeew
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by MisterLomantic: 8:53pm
stephleena:Izzit your hair ni?
|Re: Lola Omotayo Flaunts 'Crazy' Hair by Ronie24(f): 8:54pm
Too beautiful to be an Afonjan... love U sis
