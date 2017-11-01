₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,672 members, 3,914,250 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 06:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) (11680 Views)
Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic / Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled. He's A British Photographer / Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is Jamie Roberts, A Photographer Based In London (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by Drinokrane: 3:44pm
According to reports, Nollywood actress, Yvonne Nelson’s baby father, Jamie Roberts is allegedly still married and the wife’s identity has been revealed.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerian-wife-of-yvonne-nelsons-baby.html
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by joystickextend1(m): 5:21pm
Ok.. Seen
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products..
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by flawlessT(f): 5:21pm
Okay ... We don see husband, na baby we wan see now. E no concern me with another person
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by shinarlaura(f): 5:21pm
Beautiful lady
7 Likes
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by Ade788: 5:21pm
I came for ofofo duties...
3 Likes
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by Aniedi30(m): 5:21pm
Nonsense am tired of these woman news..... who she marry or born for no concern me.
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by kolafolabi(m): 5:21pm
Can't she date any Photographer in Africa instead of in Uk.. Photographer na photographer...Even if na Passport Photographer .. 16 in 1 photo...All na same
12 Likes
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by ceej24: 5:21pm
He likes them tall
4 Likes
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by JennyJuggs: 5:22pm
She looks like Stacey Dash
1 Like
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by sosonwa(f): 5:22pm
man likes good things
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by IVORY2009(m): 5:22pm
This man don finish
7 Likes
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by kobabe(m): 5:22pm
Yvonne my crush
1 Like
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 5:22pm
He obviously has a 'type', this Low budget half Romanian, quarter Syrian and a bit of Edo boy just dey chop them one by one......
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by donklef(m): 5:23pm
Make una allow the man chop another soup now...
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by DivinelyBlessed: 5:23pm
I was not here
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by fpeter(f): 5:23pm
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by tubolancer(m): 5:23pm
Wonder, wonder, wonder, wonder. Wonder, wonder, wonder,wonder.
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by hokafor(m): 5:24pm
The dude has good taste.
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by Rokia2(f): 5:24pm
he must love chocolate girls.
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by ceezarhh(m): 5:24pm
sharp dude!...he loves them black!...
1 Like
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by dollyjoy(f): 5:24pm
My one time crush
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by iamsirmichael1: 5:25pm
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by Uyi168(m): 5:25pm
Bones.Bag.
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by amarachi06(f): 5:26pm
Why going for a second hand husband?
2 Likes
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by Sexytemi(f): 5:26pm
She's really beauty and has good body.
For a man to leave such a beauty for another woman simply means "Men are insatiable" and only think with their third leg.
4 Likes
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by sagitariusbaby(m): 5:26pm
Yvonne is a disgrace. How could a woman so beautiful and elegant reduce herself to a baby mama? A baby mama to a married man for that matter. Abeg women matter tire me
2 Likes
|Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:26pm
She's a hottie
2 Likes
Kanye West Wants A Huge TV Wedding To Kim Kardashian / Tonto Dikeh: Nollywood Controversial actress Of The Year / Omotola Jalade Ekeinde to Celebrate 20years In Entertainment
Viewing this topic: bigeliot(m), marquiseT(f), essayHelp(m), Tonitelli, peacockremi(m), luchee(f), Fabulousgal, donsteady(m), seunny4lif(m), okejoshua2201(m), IRALIFE(f), viczeey(m), Soso990240(m), raod(f), Missy00, HolySteph, jidedavid, kingofthejungle(m), Alexandri8, Mrsadebisi, omololu251, taurus2604(f), MizAijay(f), BJ0SE(m), Mrsprof(f), encryptjay(m), Rhips, Celcius, killaskillz, JOYOSITA(f), Saheed9, rhemiza(m), sunkky147(m), hakimi1974(m), bbsteve(m), Lailerh(f), Isotopes2015, MoSEXELLENCY, pawilson(m), bigboyk(m), debiafe, futuremoma34(f), Geophem(m), Mzpinzy, kevoh(m), Chommieblaq(f), Lasky33(m), Gameon(m), jstar376(m), classical15(m), dubsy20(m), carboblanko(m), iammuscle, bonechamberlain(m), iosazee, Kawounited, 36STATES, BuddhaPalm(m) and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12