According to reports, Nollywood actress, Yvonne Nelson’s baby father, Jamie Roberts is allegedly still married and the wife’s identity has been revealed.



The Nigerian wife has been identified as Keela Harrison, and she’s a fashion model based in the United Kingdom.

Keela says there has not been any divorce yet, the reason why he could not marry Yvonne.



Yvonne confirmed in her interview with WOW Magazine that, Jamie has kids with another woman.



In what’s said to be a leaked chat, Keela said Jamie is a “lazy ass, broke ex-convict and woman abuser.” [See the leaked chats http://www.nairaland.com/4177020/jamie-roberts-yvonne-nelsons-baby]



