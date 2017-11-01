₦airaland Forum

Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by Drinokrane: 3:44pm
According to reports, Nollywood actress, Yvonne Nelson’s baby father, Jamie Roberts is allegedly still married and the wife’s identity has been revealed.

The Nigerian wife has been identified as Keela Harrison, and she’s a fashion model based in the United Kingdom.
Keela says there has not been any divorce yet, the reason why he could not marry Yvonne.

Yvonne confirmed in her interview with WOW Magazine that, Jamie has kids with another woman.

In what’s said to be a leaked chat, Keela said Jamie is a “lazy ass, broke ex-convict and woman abuser.” [See the leaked chats http://www.nairaland.com/4177020/jamie-roberts-yvonne-nelsons-baby]

See more pictures of Keela Harrison;

http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerian-wife-of-yvonne-nelsons-baby.html

Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by joystickextend1(m): 5:21pm
Ok.. Seen




Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products..
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by flawlessT(f): 5:21pm
Okay ... We don see husband, na baby we wan see now. E no concern me with another person
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by shinarlaura(f): 5:21pm
Beautiful lady

7 Likes

Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by Ade788: 5:21pm
I came for ofofo duties...

3 Likes

Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by Aniedi30(m): 5:21pm
Nonsense am tired of these woman news..... who she marry or born for no concern me.
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by kolafolabi(m): 5:21pm
Can't she date any Photographer in Africa instead of in Uk.. Photographer na photographer...Even if na Passport Photographer .. 16 in 1 photo...All na same grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

12 Likes

Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by ceej24: 5:21pm
He likes them tall

4 Likes

Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by JennyJuggs: 5:22pm
She looks like Stacey Dash

1 Like

Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by sosonwa(f): 5:22pm
wink man likes good things
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by IVORY2009(m): 5:22pm
This man don finish

7 Likes

Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by kobabe(m): 5:22pm
Yvonne my crush

1 Like

Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 5:22pm
He obviously has a 'type', this Low budget half Romanian, quarter Syrian and a bit of Edo boy just dey chop them one by one...... angry
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by donklef(m): 5:23pm
Make una allow the man chop another soup now...
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by DivinelyBlessed: 5:23pm
I was not here
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by fpeter(f): 5:23pm
grin grin grin cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by tubolancer(m): 5:23pm
Wonder, wonder, wonder, wonder. Wonder, wonder, wonder,wonder.
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by hokafor(m): 5:24pm
The dude has good taste.
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by Rokia2(f): 5:24pm
he must love chocolate girls.
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by ceezarhh(m): 5:24pm
sharp dude!...he loves them black!...

1 Like

Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by dollyjoy(f): 5:24pm
My one time crush grin
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by iamsirmichael1: 5:25pm
undecided
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by Uyi168(m): 5:25pm
Bones.Bag.
Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by amarachi06(f): 5:26pm
Why going for a second hand husband?

2 Likes

Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by Sexytemi(f): 5:26pm
She's really beauty and has good body.

For a man to leave such a beauty for another woman simply means "Men are insatiable" and only think with their third leg.

4 Likes

Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by sagitariusbaby(m): 5:26pm
Yvonne is a disgrace. How could a woman so beautiful and elegant reduce herself to a baby mama? A baby mama to a married man for that matter. Abeg women matter tire me

2 Likes

Re: Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:26pm
She's a hottie

2 Likes

