Yvonne Nelson's Oyinbo Baby Daddy Is Legally Married To A Nigerian Woman, Keela



Seems like Yvonne Nelson has really dug herself into a ditch as matters surrounding her pregnancy continue to dominate the headlines.



Yvonne spoke out on her new baby for the first time in a WOW Magazine exclusive and in that interview, painted a rosy picture of the man whose baby she’s having – although that looks far from the truth now.



Jamie, the London based photographer who knocked it straight in for Yvonne, has been exposed by his current, legal wife who is in the midst of divorce proceedings with him.



A Nigerian woman, Keela Harrison spoke to the Nigerian celebrity blog Instablog9ja and revealed Yvonne Nelson was telling Ghanaians some lies with some of the comments she passed.



According to Jamie’s legal wife, Yvonne met him through her as she wanted slimming pills and followed her (the wife) on Instagram. Through her she became acquainted with the husband and later snatched him away.



The wife had a lot to say and the blog uploaded all the screenshots — and before you even check them out below, GhanaCelebrities.Com has obtained a photo from Keela and Jamie Roberts wedding back then, indicating that indeed the two got married in London.

















Na wa o for all dis yeyebritis o.

As boys full everywhere reach!

Mercy Johnson d same problem, even Tonto Dikeh sef.

I guess there's a particular juju behind all dis their yeye character. 2 Likes





Nwa Amaikpe Don win.



BTW, they all take slimming pills, go under the knife but deceive their gullible followers by going to the gym to take pictures. OzigizagaNwa Amaikpe Don win.BTW, they all take slimming pills, go under the knife but deceive their gullible followers by going to the gym to take pictures. 1 Like





I don't even know what to say.

Baby daddy.I don't even know what to say. 5 Likes

when at last u become a baby mama for someone's husband.

why do they all have something to do with second hand guys ?

does it mean that single guys don't know how to knack ? 1 Like

The man is lazy, broke and in lot of debts, shouldnt it be good riddance to bad rubbish? Just be happy say Yvonne Nelson dey carry one load from your head.. Why she come dey complain bitterly na?The man is lazy, broke and in lot of debts, shouldnt it be good riddance to bad rubbish? Just be happy say Yvonne Nelson dey carry one load from your head.. 3 Likes

Yes the man will come to Ghana and thrive well. She will buy him a better camera too and introduce him to her circle of friends... das all he needs! Chopping Ghana girls on the go too The woman must have nagged her husband into this. She sounds just like oneYes the man will come to Ghana and thrive well. She will buy him a better camera too and introduce him to her circle of friends... das all he needs!Chopping Ghana girls on the go too 2 Likes

bigtt76:

The woman must have nagged her husband into this. She sounds just like one Yes the man will come to Ghana and thrive well. She will buy him a better camera too and introduce him to her circle of friends... das all he needs! Chopping Ghana girls on the go too Sis. Seems you're experienced o

So you know this kinda men already.

I sometimes wonder if some people still fear God sha Sis. Seems you're experienced oSo you know this kinda men already.I sometimes wonder if some people still fear God sha

the last time I saw @Shoprite Sambisa. , I warned her





Now see the last time I saw @Shoprite Sambisa. , I warned herNow see

"Married the sweetest, most romantic" na romance the man take catch Yvonne Nelson...... Na that musician way no gree marry this girl cause all this wahala now. Na wa ooooooo, wetin desperation go cause ehhhhh, desperation head no go fit carry.

I think that's good for her. She left someone she's engaged to all for a man who isn't ready to marry her. She even have the guts to call the ring "a rock". Out of all the celebrities baby mama, na her own worst pass. Good luck Jare.

The only thing I see here is a jealous scorned woman, who didn't believe the guy was going to get someone way better than her.

The biggest pity is that good girls who have their lives together; good education, good jobs, good family and upbringing use people like this to measure success and happiness.





Yvonne Nelson is a lowlife that attract men like her. Iyanya, this Dan Maraya Beirut that she has a baby for and others before him. 1 Like

Yvonne don enter one chance... make I go give her one corner instrument

Smellingmouth:

Why she come dey complain bitterly na? The man is lazy, broke and in lot of debts, shouldnt it be good riddance to bad rubbish? Just be happy say Yvonne Nelson dey carry one load from your head..



Don't mind the stvpid woman. She is pained at losing the so called 'lazy guy' . If you see what half witted smelling Lebanese do to African women, you'd ask for the abolition of slavery all over. African girls are useless at the sight of white skin and wolly hair. Don't mind the stvpid woman. She is pained at losing the so called 'lazy guy' . If you see what half witted smelling Lebanese do to African women, you'd ask for the abolition of slavery all over. African girls are useless at the sight of white skin and wolly hair. 1 Like

o ga o!

Lol This is going to be fun

DIKEnaWAR:







Don't mind the stvpid woman. She is pained at losing the so called 'lazy guy' . If you see what half witted smelling Lebanese do to African women, you'd ask for the abolition of slavery all over. African girls are useless at the sight of white skin and wolly hair. It's not all African women. We hv people with inferior complex in both genders. Same reason some African men marry fat/old/ugly white women. It's a black problem baby not a woman's problem. ❤ It's not all African women. We hv people with inferior complex in both genders. Same reason some African men marry fat/old/ugly white women. It's a black problem baby not a woman's problem. ❤ 1 Like

Hmmmmm

FBI don do background check fast fast! Bloggers i hail o!

I know yvonne Nelson won't be left out of counterparts whose job is snatching of husbands. No single man who wanna live long will dare attempt marrying these hoes who called themselves yeyebrities.

lol

teresafaith:

The only thing I see here is a jealous scorned woman, who didn't believe the guy was going to get someone way better than her. I don't think so. She's still married to the man, so how do you expect her to feel? I don't think she's jealous but she's embittered. She's about to lose her marriage. I don't think so. She's still married to the man, so how do you expect her to feel? I don't think she's jealous but she's embittered. She's about to lose her marriage.

Wat did u say

, soon we wl start receiving salaries for imoregnating women... Lol... We men dn too scarce oh, soon we wl start receiving salaries for imoregnating women...

Pretty bad.

LuvU2:

It's not all African women. We hv people with inferior complex in both genders. Same reason some African men marry fat/old/ugly white women. It's a black problem baby not a woman's problem. ❤





I guess they do that for the papers. No one marries fat/old/ugly white woman in his right senses baby. Na condition make crayfish bend(I am not encouraging that. Just stating their position) Africans love white skin, this is not contestable. We also love mulatto kids, this is a fact. It is inferiority complex and should bother us. But there are those of us who don't get excited by a fair skin and we are also many. Yea, a woman must be dark, tall , slim and sexy to have us going. I guess they do that for the papers. No one marries fat/old/ugly white woman in his right senses baby. Na condition make crayfish bend(I am not encouraging that. Just stating their position) Africans love white skin, this is not contestable. We also love mulatto kids, this is a fact. It is inferiority complex and should bother us. But there are those of us who don't get excited by a fair skin and we are also many. Yea, a woman must be dark, tall , slim and sexy to have us going.

bigtt76:

The woman must have nagged her husband into this. She sounds just like one Yes the man will come to Ghana and thrive well. She will buy him a better camera too and introduce him to her circle of friends... das all he needs! Chopping Ghana girls on the go too Ghanaians...not hard to spot one







.only in the dark tho Ghanaians...not hard to spot one.only in the dark tho