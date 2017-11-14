₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,355 members, 3,913,004 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 08:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic (3574 Views)
Yvonne Nelson And John Dumelo Dressed As The Opposite Sex (picture) / Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? / Okon Lagos And Yvonne Nelson Picture Got Fans Talking (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by ruggedtimi(m): 4:51am
Yvonne Nelson's Oyinbo Baby Daddy Is Legally Married To A Nigerian Woman, Keela
Seems like Yvonne Nelson has really dug herself into a ditch as matters surrounding her pregnancy continue to dominate the headlines.
Yvonne spoke out on her new baby for the first time in a WOW Magazine exclusive and in that interview, painted a rosy picture of the man whose baby she’s having – although that looks far from the truth now.
Jamie, the London based photographer who knocked it straight in for Yvonne, has been exposed by his current, legal wife who is in the midst of divorce proceedings with him.
A Nigerian woman, Keela Harrison spoke to the Nigerian celebrity blog Instablog9ja and revealed Yvonne Nelson was telling Ghanaians some lies with some of the comments she passed.
According to Jamie’s legal wife, Yvonne met him through her as she wanted slimming pills and followed her (the wife) on Instagram. Through her she became acquainted with the husband and later snatched him away.
The wife had a lot to say and the blog uploaded all the screenshots — and before you even check them out below, GhanaCelebrities.Com has obtained a photo from Keela and Jamie Roberts wedding back then, indicating that indeed the two got married in London.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.ghanacelebrities.com/2017/11/14/yvonne-nelsons-baby-daddy-exposed-full-name-jamie-roberts-photo-wedding-wife-london/amp/
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by OKorowanta: 4:58am
Na wa o for all dis yeyebritis o.
As boys full everywhere reach!
Mercy Johnson d same problem, even Tonto Dikeh sef.
I guess there's a particular juju behind all dis their yeye character.
2 Likes
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by ifyalways(f): 5:03am
Ozigizaga
Nwa Amaikpe Don win.
BTW, they all take slimming pills, go under the knife but deceive their gullible followers by going to the gym to take pictures.
1 Like
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by xreal: 5:03am
Baby daddy.
I don't even know what to say.
5 Likes
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by majamajic(m): 5:18am
when at last u become a baby mama for someone's husband.
why do they all have something to do with second hand guys ?
does it mean that single guys don't know how to knack ?
1 Like
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by Smellingmouth: 5:20am
Why she come dey complain bitterly na? The man is lazy, broke and in lot of debts, shouldnt it be good riddance to bad rubbish? Just be happy say Yvonne Nelson dey carry one load from your head..
3 Likes
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by bigtt76(f): 5:28am
The woman must have nagged her husband into this. She sounds just like one Yes the man will come to Ghana and thrive well. She will buy him a better camera too and introduce him to her circle of friends... das all he needs! Chopping Ghana girls on the go too
2 Likes
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by yinkeys(m): 5:42am
bigtt76:Sis. Seems you're experienced o
So you know this kinda men already.
I sometimes wonder if some people still fear God sha
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by pyyxxaro: 5:45am
the last time I saw @Shoprite Sambisa. , I warned her
Now see
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by Woly: 6:09am
"Married the sweetest, most romantic" na romance the man take catch Yvonne Nelson...... Na that musician way no gree marry this girl cause all this wahala now. Na wa ooooooo, wetin desperation go cause ehhhhh, desperation head no go fit carry.
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by sexybbstar(f): 6:24am
I think that's good for her. She left someone she's engaged to all for a man who isn't ready to marry her. She even have the guts to call the ring "a rock". Out of all the celebrities baby mama, na her own worst pass. Good luck Jare.
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by teresafaith(f): 7:28am
The only thing I see here is a jealous scorned woman, who didn't believe the guy was going to get someone way better than her.
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by Tamarapetty(f): 7:36am
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by DIKEnaWAR: 7:39am
The biggest pity is that good girls who have their lives together; good education, good jobs, good family and upbringing use people like this to measure success and happiness.
Yvonne Nelson is a lowlife that attract men like her. Iyanya, this Dan Maraya Beirut that she has a baby for and others before him.
1 Like
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by pweshboi(m): 7:44am
Yvonne don enter one chance... make I go give her one corner instrument
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by DIKEnaWAR: 7:53am
Smellingmouth:
Don't mind the stvpid woman. She is pained at losing the so called 'lazy guy' . If you see what half witted smelling Lebanese do to African women, you'd ask for the abolition of slavery all over. African girls are useless at the sight of white skin and wolly hair.
1 Like
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by ammyluv2002(f): 7:57am
o ga o!
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by LuvU2(f): 7:57am
Lol This is going to be fun
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by LuvU2(f): 8:00am
DIKEnaWAR:It's not all African women. We hv people with inferior complex in both genders. Same reason some African men marry fat/old/ugly white women. It's a black problem baby not a woman's problem. ❤
1 Like
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by ekems2017(f): 8:16am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by modelmike7(m): 8:16am
FBI don do background check fast fast! Bloggers i hail o!
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by jazinogold(m): 8:17am
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by sureheaven(m): 8:18am
I know yvonne Nelson won't be left out of counterparts whose job is snatching of husbands. No single man who wanna live long will dare attempt marrying these hoes who called themselves yeyebrities.
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by Amberon11: 8:18am
lol
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by sexybbstar(f): 8:19am
teresafaith:I don't think so. She's still married to the man, so how do you expect her to feel? I don't think she's jealous but she's embittered. She's about to lose her marriage.
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by Flexy2vybes(m): 8:19am
Wat did u say
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by beewhy009(m): 8:20am
Lol... We men dn too scarce oh , soon we wl start receiving salaries for imoregnating women...
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by delugajackson(m): 8:21am
Pretty bad.
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by DIKEnaWAR: 8:22am
LuvU2:
I guess they do that for the papers. No one marries fat/old/ugly white woman in his right senses baby. Na condition make crayfish bend(I am not encouraging that. Just stating their position) Africans love white skin, this is not contestable. We also love mulatto kids, this is a fact. It is inferiority complex and should bother us. But there are those of us who don't get excited by a fair skin and we are also many. Yea, a woman must be dark, tall , slim and sexy to have us going.
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by greencard: 8:22am
bigtt76:Ghanaians...not hard to spot one
.only in the dark tho
|Re: Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic by quiverfull(m): 8:22am
Why do women do this to other women?
Osofia In Kidnappers' Net / Ibinabo Banned From Travelling Abroad / Celine Dion Will Keep Trying For A Baby
Viewing this topic: Tonytonex(m), lokobyforch(m), Dlapezzi(m), fatymore(f), omogin(f), chineduho(m), chigoziem10, getfemmy(m), debiafe, Greatman741, Smylyn(m), Eldavido1, kisibo, Wisdomval67(m), sweetrie(f), charitybabe, Ije004, dapsin999(m), Esther001, 1miccza, Asuokaa, Airforce1(m), innocent1992(m), Atlantia(f), Ibrofem(m), muyiwa23, neyop85(m), teampregar(m), jerrywill(m), labiola, beewhy009(m), blackknight, lampidoo, Simpledude0847(m), wildrose21(m), doyinbaby(f), Tos87(m), olerugod, withpassion(m), kooltrick(m), Pheals(f), igwegeorgiano(m), Ayodhejjy(m), mekuso89(m), sulaiman01(m), jejeman, nonnynoriega12(m), MarchLegend, nwabobo, Sparkles003(f), beaaty, cherieb2(f), Emy4u(m), collabo4me(m), cribby, Joseankles, tonyblair4life(m), Mc1807, killdiabetes(f), Tmex(m), delugajackson(m), Ermacc, Fuckadict(m), lotannam, Queenext, Peeo(f), nextexcel, hoMegas(m), Smartini, Queendoncom(f), area74, go4itng, bass7, pweedieolamide, kinglhanrey(m), YEMOYEMI, ifyclose2(m), propzncribz, iyajiAdoga2017, Oloks(m), emmastuffs(m), dashcoll(m), BigSamability(m), bouncino(m), damoneyman007, Hopehall, ocephraim(m), kelechisblog(m), Gracess, LotusFan, ak76(m), Simplesoul05(m), Ijaya123, Maniche44(m), uncommonfish, mayriann(f), illustrious(m), Kachigifto3, monimekaz(m), Hauneg(f), spencer1204, PurerareGold, oseiwe(m), Caesary, eliokwun(m), Deolaw, james917, noeloge82(m), victorvezx(m), yungest(m), Peejoeee(m), blahc007, Matilda77(f), yeyerolling, naijaceo, bbjummy, bonga1012, chocolatedorry, deeptechcool(m), InyinyaAgbaOku(m), Lalaonpoint(f), Oloro29(m), CavendishPlex, SangoCrusader, Ndolarr, mariamsaka, NosaH(m), Layjay, vicfy(m), webfocus(m), sleekyonyx(f), Omonorsemen, Kokopos(m), pat1612(m), timay(m), uniteam, peace2all(m), Nwachukwu1986(m), BubblesBoo, chukxy, smemud(m), cutieme(m), priceaction, Dannjay(m), superjaks(m), jayjayjay, simplehidy, yomifoster, Ore000, teamf, omofranyoung, balogun16(m), damiolly(m), bueze774, DeRay98(m), Kingzola4life(m), Chommieblaq(f), Nathdoug(m), Beckino(f), tensazangetsu20(m), dominique(f), derancle, quiverfull(m), motawlahnee(f), Itzminstrel, adl(f), tmann626(m), yeahh(m), fabulousterry, roseabbey, squash47(m), folakin(m), Napoleon27(m), odi1278(m), Lastking147(m), Alennsar, pimpchi(m), mhizesther(f), Bmalcolm, xcolanto(m), netflicks, Larrydogged07, mysyto(m), ebiniza(m), prodiG(m), MISTAICEY02288(m), quadree, olowoboi, adefolarinwa01(m), Longnthick, ace05(m), dukie25, biuty20, mhuyil, mansapost, shaybebaby(f), oride(m), Flexy2vybes(m), Mrval20(m), RapportNaija(m), stylekriss, deeone10, MizterAccurate(m), Duru009(m), emshaw, Tomeelawlar01(f), feeqtee(m), sunbodan(f), gbagyiza, efela, Semilore001(f), TreasuredGlory, OPA6IX(m), sawdikk, melzabull(f), dkronicle(m), Livefreeordieha(m), yinkaellamz(m), favourwoman, abdulrazat(m), olajay86(m), fasterwell(m), TrumpDonald2(m), Edunwa302(m), lalasticlala(m), Demex40(m), osemu8(m), Bilal1(m), Emmasonic4me(m), lanrejoe10(m), maria43, crixlight2(m), frankman365(m), victorazyvictor(m), Adekdammy, nairalandfreak(m), rex750(m), Rayton(m), moiaimi(f), Gavrelino123, opella(f), Nono21(f), tempest01(m), afoltundeseun(m), Xrisobas, smithsydny(m), isrealisaac, IIshort(m), omo77, forray(m), ellalucie(f), colli247(m), opius, MONITZ, kolafolabi(m), odigilimorrison(m), Harwoyeez(m), Iamdannysoft, mecussey(m), Sezua(m), Amberon11, KBdownloads(m), Adejuwon5050, ChrisDiaz, golpen(m), mayze, Backinfront(m), sauceEEP(m), williamsmankind(m), Afam4eva(m), igbsam(m), Zizicardo(f), PanickMode(m), Cachez(m), Zimzy(m), erhabor11(m), Kevosky, Rayman5(m), agongajoseph(m), Ciscagirl, oreayo2011, DIKEnaWAR, eddybesh(f), Gshun, nedum77, zuercher, Chybeibe(f), Casanye(m), bajes01, umasucre(f), PrestigeG(f), zutu(m), Vacora(m), uwaj54, Hardetayour, linnyx, dmltoyin(m), BBBlaze, justbeenpaid(m), ajebuter(f), UjuJoan2, Nmaudu, AFULA(m), livinus009(m), Nikkysworld2020, Teddybest, baloest, BARON7070, mbaoma90, Ethelia(f), Skaylex(m), julyman(m), deafeyez, Kaycee9242, spyy, greencard, EZEUDENE(m), wale1982, Kx, mamuzoOMAH(m), korrej(m), nnenna311, Xamie271(m), Nihilist, cillion, Ejanla07, Walesfootwear, LBlessing(f), kaball32, dacanv(m), phetto(m), Alakanke, shakol91(m), designVATExcel, BabaOwen, Mrteju(m), headTO, macbernard, Osolo1(m), godsfavoritee(m), fiendishghoul, beambally, mixyz, loffyloffy, Kencoded(m), bolasky01, alexpetersng, arhyel020, crisycent, dayomike(m), stockbear, walex2(m), cheks92, gbonty(m), Bobbybenard(m), Okasman(m), sirwilson(m), rhetorical17, Lexxyyla(m), KingAspas(m), byemx06(m), Blackhawk01, ndiboy01(m), titted(f), PTimber(m), ventoh, InGodshand, lee007(m), Anybodie, Rotimi47, stevolinkon40, OHAPEDIA, Samdebest, LagosismyHome(f), kingofthejungle(m), 3Dobserver(f), ivolt, ossybluez(m), WhoBeThisMan, starlex2p, youngshegoal(m) and 477 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12