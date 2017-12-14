₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by cheapgoals(m): 5:10pm On Nov 15
It has been more than 12 years since a Nigerian player and indeed a Nigerian Clubside won the CAF Champions League. In fact, since Enyimba’s consecutive triumph on the continent in 2003 and 2004 against Ismaily SC of Egypt and Étoile Sportive du Sahel of Tunisia respectively, only Heartland FC of Owerri have managed to grace the final ever since 2009 when they lost to Tp Mazembe on away goals.
However in the final played on November 4 between Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Al Alhy of Egypt, two Nigerians were on each side as they looked to become the first Nigerian in over 12 years to win a CAF Champions League medal.
While Al Ahly had former u23 international Junior Ajayi in their front line, Wydad Casablanca’s Chisom Chikatara wasn’t involved as the Moroccan side went on to win their 2nd Caf champions league title on a 2-1 aggregate, thus making him the fourth Nigerian to win the Caf champions league with a foreign club.
4. Chisom Chikatara – Wydad Casablanca (Morocco ) 2017
Kolanut boy as he is popularly called, has so far endured a torrid 2017 season as he has been on the sidelines for a long period which has made him miss most of the current campaign, however this didn’t stop him from getting a Caf champions league winners medal as Wydad beat Al Ahly of Egypt to the trophy for only the 2nd time in their history and first time in 25 years.
Chikatara gained prominence after he gaining promotion into the NPFL with Abia Warriors in the 2013 and his goalscoring exploits secure his entrance into the 2016 CHAN team where he scored 4 goals despite Nigeria crashing out in the group stages and caught the eyes of his current employers.
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by cheapgoals(m): 5:12pm On Nov 15
3. John Zaki – ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) 1998
John Zaki was highly instrumental in ASEC Mimosa’s champions league triumph, as he made 7 appearances in the 1998 CAF Champions League campaign scoring 4 times including one in the 2nd leg of the final played at the Stade Félix in Abidjan
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by cheapgoals(m): 5:14pm On Nov 15
2. William Okpara – Orlando Pirates (SA) 1995
Willy Okpara was on the books of the South African club sides for over 15 years as a goalkeeper and he was instrumental as the team went on to win the CAF Champions League in 1995, 2 years after Emmanuel Amunike won it with Zamalek.
Pirates defeated Asec Abidjan on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline with Okpara keeping a clean sheet in the 2nd leg as Pirates ran out 1-0 winners to lift the title for the first time in their history. Okpara was the club’s first choice goalkeeper from 1990 to 2002, losing his place to Congolese goalkeeper Michel Babale during the 2002-03 season, then he retires in 2005.
He holds the record of Pirates’ appearances with 375 matches and is also the club’s longest-serving player. After featuring for the flying eagles in 1987, he later went on to feature for the Super Eagles 5 times
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by cheapgoals(m): 5:16pm On Nov 15
1. Emmanuel Amunike – Zamalek (Egypt) 1993
The former u17 coach was a left winger during his playing days before he moved to Europe with Sporting club of Portugal and later on to FC Barcelona of Spain where he won series of titles, the Ezieobodo born player had turned out for Julius Berger in Nigeria and Zamalek of Egypt in 1991.
He went to Egypt and within three years (1991-1994) he scored 26 goals in 71 games winning the Egyptian League in a consecutive fashion in 1991/92, 1992/93 seasons and then becoming the first Nigerian to win the CAF Champions League in 1993 after Zamalek defeated Asante Kotoko 7-6 on penalties after a 0-0 aggregate
scoreline.
Amunike retired at the age of 33 after series of niggling injuries affected his career, he appeared 27 times for the Super Eagles scoring 9 goals, featuring at the 1994 World Cup and also winning the Gold medal in the 1996 Olympics with the dream team.
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by Mathematical(f): 1:57pm
Never Knew Amuneke played for Barcelona good one tho..
lalasticlala this piece is worthy
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by miqos02(m): 4:18pm
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by miqos02(m): 4:18pm
Mathematical:indomie generation
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by Spaxon(f): 4:18pm
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by Feranmicharless: 4:19pm
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by 9jakohai(m): 4:19pm
Mathematical:
He did. Was that good.
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by ElPadrino33: 4:19pm
Afonjas will not like this
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by Feranmicharless: 4:19pm
Spaxon:i doubt your brain is intact
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by Feranmicharless: 4:19pm
ElPadrino33:as per what ooo. Otondo
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by Wizberg12(m): 4:20pm
ElPadrino33:Too much of everything is insanity
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by 9jakohai(m): 4:20pm
miqos02:
Amuneke did not play that many times for Barcelona, so some guys might have forgotten he was there.
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by 9jakohai(m): 4:21pm
ElPadrino33:
Give up this tribal nonsense
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by datingtowedding: 4:22pm
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by Roon9(m): 4:22pm
Even the God lord loves dreadlocks, no wonder he gave it to Samson.... Unfortunately Delilah was working for SARS
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by Iruosonobrugwhe: 4:23pm
LoL...gbenga Okunowo played for barca too
ElPadrino33:
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by Gkay1(m): 4:23pm
abeg someone should tell me the lesson he/she want me to learn from this news.
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by EmmaOgbu(m): 4:23pm
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by ruboy(m): 4:24pm
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by herkeym001(m): 4:28pm
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:28pm
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by EmmaOgbu(m): 4:30pm
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by faceURfront(m): 4:31pm
John Zaki... that year. Cool dude these days
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by Ghostmode2two(m): 4:31pm
Mathematical:
He played along Pep Guardiola
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by MorataFC: 4:32pm
miqos02:Methuselah generation
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by Mathematical(f): 4:32pm
miqos02:
Really?
|Re: Nigerian Players To Have Won CAF Champions League Title With Non-nigerian Clubs by Mathematical(f): 4:33pm
9jakohai:
What was good?
