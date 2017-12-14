



However in the final played on November 4 between Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Al Alhy of Egypt, two Nigerians were on each side as they looked to become the first Nigerian in over 12 years to win a CAF Champions League medal.

While Al Ahly had former u23 international Junior Ajayi in their front line, Wydad Casablanca’s Chisom Chikatara wasn’t involved as the Moroccan side went on to win their 2nd Caf champions league title on a 2-1 aggregate, thus making him the fourth Nigerian to win the Caf champions league with a foreign club.





4. Chisom Chikatara – Wydad Casablanca (Morocco ) 2017



Kolanut boy as he is popularly called, has so far endured a torrid 2017 season as he has been on the sidelines for a long period which has made him miss most of the current campaign, however this didn’t stop him from getting a Caf champions league winners medal as Wydad beat Al Ahly of Egypt to the trophy for only the 2nd time in their history and first time in 25 years.



Chikatara gained prominence after he gaining promotion into the NPFL with Abia Warriors in the 2013 and his goalscoring exploits secure his entrance into the 2016 CHAN team where he scored 4 goals despite Nigeria crashing out in the group stages and caught the eyes of his current employers.



