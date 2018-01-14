₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by Fynestboi: 5:50pm On Nov 15, 2017
Sequel to the release of the date for the 2018 UTME, which is proposed to hold March 9 to 17, this thread therefore would serve as a point of contact for all Nairalanders aiming for next year UTME and subsequently PUTME.
Yeah! Jamb is around the corner again.
Have you started preparing? Do you have the tool required for preparation?
Worry no more... The EDUREGARD 2018 JAMB CBT Software is here to help you.
This software contains all JAMB UTME Past Questions that you can easily practise offline.
Download HERE
PC Users can download here >>> HERE
For more details click here
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by TheHistorian(m): 6:19pm On Nov 15, 2017
The gullible ones will choose UNILORIN as their most preferred choice of institution.
The brilliant ones will choose UI.
The cute and beautiful ones will pick UNILAG.
The unruly ones will pick OAU.
Let it all begin.
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by Dboy55: 9:31pm On Nov 15, 2017
TheHistorian:So which ones will now choose uniben ?
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by Dboy55: 9:31pm On Nov 15, 2017
I don land
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by CondomSir: 9:40pm On Nov 15, 2017
TheHistorian:
Weyrey omo UI
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by kellyJames5(m): 9:41pm On Nov 15, 2017
following
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by CondomSir: 9:42pm On Nov 15, 2017
Let me register my presence here!
I could be of help to UI aspiring students
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by TheHistorian(m): 10:06pm On Nov 15, 2017
CondomSir:Wetin I talk no be true?
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by sirgalahad26(m): 10:18pm On Nov 15, 2017
CondomSir:pls dont joke with him ooo! he is a guru!
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by CondomSir: 12:45am On Nov 16, 2017
sirgalahad26:
Egbon easy ooo
Guru bawo??
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by CondomSir: 12:46am On Nov 16, 2017
TheHistorian:
I swear na correct you talk
But unilorin students/aspirants will soon come for you now
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by godstimemacaulay(m): 7:33am On Nov 16, 2017
TheHistorian:so Wat of uniport?
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by IamOlusa(m): 7:36am On Nov 16, 2017
Any AAUA aspirant here?
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by psalmhorah(m): 7:41am On Nov 16, 2017
ui mechanical engineering aspirant...
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by kennyjam: 9:24am On Nov 16, 2017
You buy the FUTURE with the PRESENT. "To the aspirants, preparation starts now to clinch on that desired admission of yours" Have a wonderful 2018 school registration in advance. God bless!
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by sirgalahad26(m): 9:31am On Nov 16, 2017
CondomSir:atleast u helped us in the other thread
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by kennyjam: 9:38am On Nov 16, 2017
I can be helpful to ABU aspirants. Bonne Chance!
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by Magnoliaa(f): 1:40pm On Nov 16, 2017
Still considering which to pick between LASU and UNILAG.....
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by yusuphtijani1997(m): 1:43pm On Nov 16, 2017
TheHistorian:I scored 53.625 as my aggregate score, and I choose international relations (political science) as choice of course,
bro do I still have hope??
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by harborlardey(m): 6:39pm On Nov 16, 2017
TheHistorian:Sheybi it is our unruly
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by harborlardey(m): 6:40pm On Nov 16, 2017
yusuphtijani1997:Are you an unruly ONE?
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by TheHistorian(m): 8:11pm On Nov 16, 2017
yusuphtijani1997:Which institution bro?
|Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by amofah1(m): 9:32pm On Nov 16, 2017
COURSE: petroleum engr
SCHOOL: uniuyo
Pls subject combination and minimum jamb score to attain
