2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide

2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by Fynestboi: 5:50pm On Nov 15, 2017
Sequel to the release of the date for the 2018 UTME, which is proposed to hold March 9 to 17, this thread therefore would serve as a point of contact for all Nairalanders aiming for next year UTME and subsequently PUTME.

Furthermore, this thread would serve as a point where aspirants would get advice as regards their schools of choice, latest admission news and guidelines pertaining to their subject combinations, which would facilitate easy running for next year admission processes.
Also, aspirants would get to know some basic things regarding their courses and Universities before selecting them, this stage being the first step of admission process for all aspirants would be stocked with information important for your journey through out this stage.

Feel free to ask questions and ensure while doing this, all Nairaland Rules are protected.

Thanks.


Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by TheHistorian(m): 6:19pm On Nov 15, 2017
The gullible ones will choose UNILORIN as their most preferred choice of institution.

The brilliant ones will choose UI.

The cute and beautiful ones will pick UNILAG.

The unruly ones will pick OAU.


Let it all begin. cool cool

Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by Dboy55: 9:31pm On Nov 15, 2017
TheHistorian:
The gullible ones will choose UNILORIN as their most preferred choice of institution.

The brilliant ones will choose UI.

The cute and beautiful ones will pick UNILAG.

The unruly ones will pick OAU.


Let it all begin. cool cool
So which ones will now choose uniben ?
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by Dboy55: 9:31pm On Nov 15, 2017
I don land
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by CondomSir: 9:40pm On Nov 15, 2017
TheHistorian:
The gullible ones will choose UNILORIN as their most preferred choice of institution.

The brilliant ones will choose UI.

The cute and beautiful ones will pick UNILAG.

The unruly ones will pick OAU.


Let it all begin. cool cool



Weyrey omo UI grin grin grin

Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by kellyJames5(m): 9:41pm On Nov 15, 2017
following
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by CondomSir: 9:42pm On Nov 15, 2017
Let me register my presence here!
I could be of help to UI aspiring students
cool

Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by TheHistorian(m): 10:06pm On Nov 15, 2017
CondomSir:

Weyrey omo UI grin grin grin
Wetin I talk no be true? grin grin grin

Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by sirgalahad26(m): 10:18pm On Nov 15, 2017
CondomSir:
Let me register my presence here!
I could be of help to UI aspiring students
cool
pls dont joke with him ooo! he is a guru!
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by CondomSir: 12:45am On Nov 16, 2017
sirgalahad26:
pls dont joke with him ooo! he is a guru!

Egbon easy ooo
Guru bawo??

Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by CondomSir: 12:46am On Nov 16, 2017
TheHistorian:
Wetin I talk no be true? grin grin grin

I swear na correct you talk
But unilorin students/aspirants will soon come for you now
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by godstimemacaulay(m): 7:33am On Nov 16, 2017
TheHistorian:
The gullible ones will choose UNILORIN as their most preferred choice of institution.

The brilliant ones will choose UI.

The cute and beautiful ones will pick UNILAG.

The unruly ones will pick OAU.


Let it all begin. cool cool
so Wat of uniport?

Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by IamOlusa(m): 7:36am On Nov 16, 2017
Any AAUA aspirant here?
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by psalmhorah(m): 7:41am On Nov 16, 2017
ui mechanical engineering aspirant...
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by kennyjam: 9:24am On Nov 16, 2017
You buy the FUTURE with the PRESENT. "To the aspirants, preparation starts now to clinch on that desired admission of yours" Have a wonderful 2018 school registration in advance. God bless!
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by sirgalahad26(m): 9:31am On Nov 16, 2017
CondomSir:


Egbon easy ooo
Guru bawo??
atleast u helped us in the other thread
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by kennyjam: 9:38am On Nov 16, 2017
I can be helpful to ABU aspirants. Bonne Chance!

Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by Magnoliaa(f): 1:40pm On Nov 16, 2017
Still considering which to pick between LASU and UNILAG.....
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by yusuphtijani1997(m): 1:43pm On Nov 16, 2017
TheHistorian:
The gullible ones will choose UNILORIN as their most preferred choice of institution.

The brilliant ones will choose UI.

The cute and beautiful ones will pick UNILAG.

The unruly ones will pick OAU.


Let it all begin. cool cool
I scored 53.625 as my aggregate score, and I choose international relations (political science) as choice of course,
bro do I still have hope??
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by harborlardey(m): 6:39pm On Nov 16, 2017
TheHistorian:
The gullible ones will choose UNILORIN as their most preferred choice of institution.

The brilliant ones will choose UI.

The cute and beautiful ones will pick UNILAG.

The unruly ones will pick OAU.


Let it all begin. cool cool
Sheybi it is our unruly
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by harborlardey(m): 6:40pm On Nov 16, 2017
yusuphtijani1997:
I scored 53.625 as my aggregate score, and I choose international relations (political science) as choice of course,
bro do I still have hope??
Are you an unruly ONE?
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by TheHistorian(m): 8:11pm On Nov 16, 2017
yusuphtijani1997:
I scored 53.625 as my aggregate score, and I choose international relations (political science) as choice of course,
bro do I still have hope??
Which institution bro?
Re: 2018/2019 Admission Process Thread Guide by amofah1(m): 9:32pm On Nov 16, 2017
COURSE: petroleum engr
SCHOOL: uniuyo

Pls subject combination and minimum jamb score to attain

