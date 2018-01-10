Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Apply for 2018/2019 PTDF Scholarship in Germany/France/China (6839 Views)

2017/2018 Ptdf Scholarship- Check If You Have Been Shortlisted / Full Details Of The 2017/2018 Ptdf Scholarship Scheme (overseas/local) / 2017/2018 PTDF Scholarship Scheme (Overseas And Local) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



the Federal Government agency with the mandate of

developing indigenous human capacity and petroleum

technology to meet the needs of the oil and gas

industry, invites applications from suitably qualified

candidates for Overseas MSc and PhD Scholarships to

institutions under its strategic partnership initiative.

Successful candidates will be awarded scholarships to

study in Germany/France/China commencing in the

2018/2019 academic session.



https://ptdf.gov.ng/2017-2018-ptdf-scholarship-scheme-overseas-local/ The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF),the Federal Government agency with the mandate ofdeveloping indigenous human capacity and petroleumtechnology to meet the needs of the oil and gasindustry, invites applications from suitably qualifiedcandidates for Overseas MSc and PhD Scholarships toinstitutions under its strategic partnership initiative.Successful candidates will be awarded scholarships tostudy in Germany/France/China commencing in the2018/2019 academic session. 2 Likes 1 Share

The Strategic Partnership Scholarship

The Strategic Partnership Scholarship was developed to improve the Funds’ Overseas Scholarship Scheme by offering candidates the opportunity to benefit from a diversified pool of knowledge and the facilities offered by world-class institutions across the globe. In recognition of the fact that the best education can be found on numerous shores, the Fund has sought out strategic partnerships in Germany, France and China where candidates are offered the opportunity to study in English-taught classes and conduct research in world- class facilities where they will also have the opportunity of experiencing new cultures and work environments.

/



Application Process

Application Forms can be obtained via this link Under this scheme, candidates are invited to apply through PTDF to specific programmes at the partner institutions in any of the three countries (full list of sponsored courses is available below). The award includes the provision of flight tickets, payment of health insurance, payment of tuition and bench fees (where applicable) as well as the provision of allowances to meet the costs of accommodation and living expenses. The programmes will also include language classes to aid scholars settle into their new environments. Please note that the Fund will be responsible for obtaining admissions for the candidates to their selected programmes.Application ProcessApplication Forms can be obtained via this link www.ptdf.flexisaf.com However applicants are advised to read through the requirements below before applying.

Selection Process, Criteria & Requirements

PTDF scholarships are highly competitive and only candidates who are outstanding across the board are selected. A selection committee will be constituted to assess applications using the following criteria; Academic merit as evidenced by quality of degrees, full academic transcripts, other professional qualifications acquired, and relevant publications to be referenced by applicant (PhD applicants only)

Membership of professional bodies

The viability of the study/research plan. Applicants are required to make a case for their scholarship by submitting a statement of purpose (maximum 500 words) stating the reason(s) they want to undertake the study, the relevance of the proposed study to the industry and its expected impact on national development.

Requirements

MSc 1. A minimum of Second Class Upper (2.1) qualification in their first degree or a Second Class Lower (2.2) with relevant industry experience 2. Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) 3. Must be computer literate 4. Possession of 5 O/level credits including English Language.

PhD 1. Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) 2. Must be computer literate 3. A minimum of Second Class Lower (2.2) in their first degree and a good second degree certificate; 4. Must submit a research proposal relevant to the oil and gas industry (of not more than 5 pages) to include: Topic, introduction, objective, methodology and mode of data collection; 5. Applicants must also include their masters degree project

*Candidates who successfully scale through the first round of screening will be requested to submit their transcripts; all applicants are therefore advised to prepare their transcripts for submission in anticipation of such a request. PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS IS FOUR (4) WEEKS FROM THE DATE OF THIS PUBLICATION.

LIST OF APPROVED COURSES FOR SPONSORSHIP

Candidates may select up to 3 different courses (1st ,2 nd and 3rd choice) in any country or university, but are not to contact the schools directly for admissions as they will be placed in relevant universities by the PTDF

FOR CHINA

China University of Petroleum, Beijing MSc (3 years) 1. Chemical Engineering and Technology 2. Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering 3. Environmental Engineering 4. Geological Resources and Geological Engineering 5. Management Science and Engineering

PhD (3 years) 1. Chemical Engineering and Technology 2. Environmental Chemical Engineering 3. Oil-Gas Storage and Transportation Engineering 4. Thermal Energy Engineering 5. Material Science 6. Management Science and Engineering

Xian Shiyou University MSc (2 years) 1. Oil-Gas Well Engineering 2. Oil-Gas Field Exploitation Engineering 3. Earth Exploration & Information Technology 4. Mineralogy, Petrology and Ore Deposit Geology 5. Geological Engineering 6. Chemical Techniques 7. Chemical Engineering 8. Industrial Catalysis

Jilin University PhD (3 years) 1. Groundwater Science and Engineering 2. Environmental Science and Engineering

Changchun University of Science & Technology (CUST) MSc (2 years) 1. Computer Technology 2. Software Engineering 3. Mechanical Engineering

PhD (3 years) 1. Electronic Science & Technology 2. Material Science & Engineering 3. Computer Science & technology 4. Information & Communication Engineering 5. Mechanical Engineering

China University of Geosciences, Wuhan MSc (2 years) 1. Oil and Natural Gas Engineering 2. Envrionmental Engineering

PhD (3 Years) 1. Oil and Natural Gas Engineering 2. Environmental Engineering 3. Petroleum & Gas Storage & Transportation Engineering

FOR GERMANY

MSC (2 years) 1 Experimental Geosciences Bayreuth University 2 Marine Geoscience Bremen University 3 Process Engineering and Energy Technology HS Bremerhaven 4 Electrical Engineering HS Darmstadt 5 Electrical Engineering HS Kempten 6 Materials Science and Engineering Kiel University 7 Geophysics LMU Munich 8 Geospatial Technologies Muenster University 9 Electrical Engineering Rostock University 10 Environmental Sciences Trier University 11 Process, Energy, and Environmental Systems Engineering TU Berlin 12 Petroleum Engineering TU Clausthal 13 Research in Computer & Systems Engineering TU Ilmenau 14 Applied & Environmental Geoscience Tuebingen University 15 Power Engineering TUM 16 Energy Science and Technology Ulm University

PHD (3 years)

Geology and Petroleum Geology 1. TU Clausthal (Clausthal University of Technology) 2. University of Cologne 3. University of Göttingen 4. Ludwig Maximilians University, Munich

Civil and Marine Engineering (Marine Geosciences) 1. Kiel University

Renewable Energy 1. Kiel University 2. University of Oldenburg

Reservoir Engineering/Production Technology 1. TU Clausthal (Clausthal University of Technology)

FOR FRANCE



French Institute of Petroleum (IFP)



MSc (2 years)

1. Energy and products

2. Energy and markets

3. Petroleum Economics and Management

4. Energy and Processes

5. Processes and Polymers

6. Petroleum Geosciences

7. Reservoir Geoscience and Engineering

8. Petroleum Engineering and Project Development

9. Petroleum Data Management



University of Grenoble



MSc (2 years)

1. Applied Mechanics

2. Civil Engineering

3. Mechanical Engineering

4. Fluid Mechanics and Energetics

5. Advanced Mechatronics

6. Environmental Fluid Mechanics

7. Chemistry

8. Biochemistry

9. Polymers for Advanced Technology

University Pierre et Marie Curie (UPMC)



MSc (2 years)



1. Master of Physics and Applications

2. Master of Engineering

3. Master of Chemistry

4. SDUEE specialty Ocean, Atmosphere, Climate and

Remote Sensing

5. Informatics specialty Networks

6. Fluid mechanics, foundations and applications



PhD (3 years)



1. Physical and analytical chemistry

2. Mechanical Engineering

3. Environmental sciences

4. Geosciences, natural resources and environment

5. Process Engineering

University of Lyon MSc (2 years)

1. Synthesis, Catalysis and Sustainable Chemistry 2. Instrument Development for Micro and Nanotechnologies 3. Renewable Energy and Efficient Management of Electrical Energy

PhD (3 years)

1. Materials 2. Chemistry; Environment; Processes. 3. Computer Science and Mathematics 4. Physics and Astrophysics 5. Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Automation 6. Mechanical Engineering, Energetics, Civil Engineering and Acoustics 7. Materials and process engineering

The link is not going o





1. Deadline of application is 4 weeks from now



2. Candidates with minimum of 2.2 in a related discipline can apply for MSc



3. Candidates with minimum of 2.2 in their BSc and Merit i.e PhD grade in their MSc can apply for PhD.



4. Candidates may select up to 3 different courses (1st ,2

nd and 3rd choice) in any university in either China, Germany and France



5. PTDF will secure admission for the successful in the universities hence candidates are not to contact the schools directly for admissions



6. Check the previous thread to help you out



http://www.nairaland.com/3444534/2017-2018-ptdf-scholarship-scheme



http://www.nairaland.com/3712836/2017-2018-ptdf-scholarship-check



7. For further information on scholarships and empowerment programs come to



From DMainMan

PTDF Scholar

CEO DMainMan and Zeltney Enterprises/Consult,

https://facebook.com/dmainmanfoundation/

https://dmainmanconsult.com/ KEY STUFF1. Deadline of application is 4 weeks from now2. Candidates with minimum of 2.2 in a related discipline can apply for MSc3. Candidates with minimum of 2.2 in their BSc and Merit i.e PhD grade in their MSc can apply for PhD.4. Candidates may select up to 3 different courses (1st ,2nd and 3rd choice) in any university in either China, Germany and France5. PTDF will secure admission for the successful in the universities hence candidates are not to contact the schools directly for admissions6. Check the previous thread to help you out7. For further information on scholarships and empowerment programs come to http://facebook.com/dmainmanfoundation and like the page to get updates.From DMainManPTDF ScholarCEO DMainMan and Zeltney Enterprises/Consult,

DMainMan, it doesn't seem there will be selection test this year, from the publication.



What do you think boss?

Anfieldboss:

DMainMan, it doesn't seem there will be selection test this year, from the publication.



What do you think boss? of course there will be.



For MSc, test. For PhD, interview.



But what is different is that PTDF will secure your admission and placement in the university of your choice if you obtain the scholarship unlike before in which you look for by yourself. of course there will be.For MSc, test. For PhD, interview.But what is different is that PTDF will secure your admission and placement in the university of your choice if you obtain the scholarship unlike before in which you look for by yourself.

Marine Engineering schemed out

DMainMan:

Under this scheme, candidates are invited to apply

through PTDF to specific programmes at the partner

institutions in any of the three countries (full list of

sponsored courses is available below). The award

includes the provision of flight tickets, payment of health

insurance, payment of tuition and bench fees (where

applicable) as well as the provision of allowances to

meet the costs of accommodation and living expenses.

The programmes will also include language classes to

aid scholars settle into their new environments. Please

note that the Fund will be responsible for obtaining

admissions for the candidates to their selected

programmes.



Application Process



Application Forms can be obtained via this link

www.ptdf.flexisaf.com However applicants are advised

to read through the requirements below before applying.

Link not going through, kindly check please. Thanks. Link not going through, kindly check please. Thanks.

Please what does PIN number on application form mean in relation to the neco/waec.?



Does it mean that we should purchase scratch card and send the pin together with the application?

hope no



i belong to nobody

i belong to everybody



sai sai sai

ranka dei dei



dan la boi

DMainMan:

Under this scheme, candidates are invited to apply

through PTDF to specific programmes at the partner

institutions in any of the three countries (full list of

sponsored courses is available below). The award

includes the provision of flight tickets, payment of health

insurance, payment of tuition and bench fees (where

applicable) as well as the provision of allowances to

meet the costs of accommodation and living expenses.

The programmes will also include language classes to

aid scholars settle into their new environments. Please

note that the Fund will be responsible for obtaining

admissions for the candidates to their selected

programmes.



Application Process



Application Forms can be obtained via this link

www.ptdf.flexisaf.com However applicants are advised

to read through the requirements below before applying. the link is not going through please they should do the needful. the link is not going through please they should do the needful.

DMainMan:

Under this scheme, candidates are invited to apply

through PTDF to specific programmes at the partner

institutions in any of the three countries (full list of

sponsored courses is available below). The award

includes the provision of flight tickets, payment of health

insurance, payment of tuition and bench fees (where

applicable) as well as the provision of allowances to

meet the costs of accommodation and living expenses.

The programmes will also include language classes to

aid scholars settle into their new environments. Please

note that the Fund will be responsible for obtaining

admissions for the candidates to their selected

programmes.



Application Process



Application Forms can be obtained via this link

www.ptdf.flexisaf.com However applicants are advised

to read through the requirements below before applying. this link isn't going. please do the needful. this link isn't going. please do the needful.

bro please kindly paste the past question link here thanks. pdf material will be good to practice.

The link is not yet ready for use. they should be fast and i wonder why they limited it to only China, Germany and France. Would've loved US school or Uk.

Does this mean that PTDF will no longer sponsor scholars to the UK and US?

For someone who already has a PhD half funding from a University in Canada.

Can PTDF help me fund the remaining part of the tuition?

Please what does PIN number on application form mean in relation to the neco/waec.?



Does it mean that we should purchase scratch card and send the pin together with the application?

I graduated some few months back. I'll be going to nysc batch A dis year. Can i apply with pending nysc certificate? If yes, what's the possibility of getting the scholarship without nysc cert? Previous schorlars,your replies are urgently needed. Plsss....

ameer2:

I graduated some few months back. I'll be going to nysc batch A dis year. Can i apply with pending nysc certificate? If yes, what's the possibility i'll get the scholarship without nysc cert? Previous schorlars. Your reply is needed. Plsss.... Since you've not even started your NYSC, I would suggest that you plan towards the next application round (because even if -which is highly unlikely - you're awarded the scholarship this year with pending NYSC, your discharge certificate won't be ready in time for September/October resumption), however, you could still apply to get yourself familiar with the whole process, especially the exams. Since you've not even started your NYSC, I would suggest that you plan towards the next application round (because even if -which is highly unlikely - you're awarded the scholarship this year with pending NYSC, your discharge certificate won't be ready in time for September/October resumption), however, you could still apply to get yourself familiar with the whole process, especially the exams. 2 Likes

Is there any requirement for international passport in the application process?

the website for application is not working