₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,799 members, 3,914,662 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 11:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) (20823 Views)
Helen Oritsejafor Wears Leggings To Church (Photos) / Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) / Benny Hinn At Ayo Oritsejafor's Church In Warri. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:44pm
The Olu Of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli in company with some Warri high chiefs today attended the 30th Anniversary of the Word of Life Bible in Warri, Delta State. The high chiefs who arrived the church in traditional and native regalia - were warmly welcomed by the immediate past National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/high-chiefs-storm-warri-church-event-traditional-regalia-photos.html
2 Shares
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:45pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/high-chiefs-storm-warri-church-event-traditional-regalia-photos.html
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:45pm
observing
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by WhiteSoup: 7:45pm
Why can't these guys dress like professionals and they will keep saying Nigeria need professional people to handle the government of the federation
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by SarkinYarki: 7:48pm
ermmmm
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by baski92(m): 7:55pm
lol even buhari enter churches not just one, if PMB if enter wetin stop them from entering
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:57pm
Not bad.
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by ojun50(m): 8:01pm
no matter what u believe in God still open his hand to receive has many that want to worship him.
3 Likes
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:03pm
It's our African culture and attire.
The whites wear suit[their attire] to church.
So this is not out of place.
51 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by velai(m): 8:08pm
Religion is a deceit! My mum would say; "Onye aghogburu ka agbara".
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 8:10pm
Arusi n'ime ulo uka
Well they go drop envelope before they go
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by GraGra247: 8:11pm
Strange powers in the holy place.
1 Like
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by Oledia: 8:14pm
I just love seeing Africans promoting the African culture, especially on a foreign land.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 8:15pm
Na em people nah! Itsekiri. Abi you dey expect them to Kari the Thanksgiving go St. Dikeji church?
1 Like
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by optional1(f): 8:17pm
they go pay their tithe
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by Speakdatruth: 9:14pm
What are supposed to be called event centers are what we are calling churches these days.
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by IMASTEX: 9:14pm
Oya! Come settle us
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by sagieramos(m): 9:15pm
Fadarts and comics
The wait is almost over..........
Dunkodes uncensored will be out on the last day of November.............
Winter[dunkodes] is here
#dunkodes
#fadarts
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by RichiB(m): 9:15pm
Oluwa of warri, wettin ona expect ahm to wear suit?
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by PAGAN9JA(m): 9:16pm
WhiteSoup:
they are dressed lile professionals. get rid of your slave mentality.
6 Likes
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 9:16pm
Traditional meets Christianity....
Iseeeeehhhhh
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by supereagle(m): 9:23pm
The king should have removed the crown in honor of King of Kings.
1 Like
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by englishmart(m): 9:23pm
a traditional church?
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by davodyguy: 9:23pm
No be ayiri be that in white?
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by Speakdatruth: 9:23pm
Amarabae:There's a place for culture and there's a place for religion. Both are not related!
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 9:23pm
Nothing pass God!
Happy 30th anniversary to Papa Ayo Oritsejafor and the entire members of word of life bible church.
1 Like
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by davodyguy: 9:24pm
Seun
Why this all the time?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by DreamSonInlaw(m): 9:24pm
And what is that decorated table in front of them doing? No be so Oooo in Church no preferential treatment, everyone is equal no special seats
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by ebujany(m): 9:25pm
Guys, that traditional beads on their necks is exactly what my contact asked me to get. Been looking for the original one. Its worth some cool money. Any body that can get an original should kindly mail me
1 Share
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:25pm
Amarabae:I tire o.
They might start saying it is demonic now
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 9:25pm
|Re: Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) by Samusu(m): 9:26pm
Sincere Questions To Frosbel / Is Marrying More Than One Wife A Sin / 7 Reasons Why Your Family Should Pray Unclad
Viewing this topic: Owoado(m), PMWSpirit(m), kehinde2436(m), Crieff(m), Emma5097, heryur(m), Slowsteper(f), sircardinal, Harry6000, ejikejoy, swtdrms(m), tom12345, ddddon(m), tayorh(m), stephenonyx(m), eedreez505(m), basilake9, PAPIJAID(m), vilkizzy(m), onuwaje(m), pius4luv, kollydeb(m), lanrayco(m), chrisnwoke1(m), lekanolaolu, mikywonder(m), oiki, Olarewajub, dataking and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10