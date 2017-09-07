Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Ogiame Ikenwoli, Olu Of Warri & His Chiefs Storm Oritsejafor's Church (Photos) (20823 Views)

Source; The Olu Of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli in company with some Warri high chiefs today attended the 30th Anniversary of the Word of Life Bible in Warri, Delta State. The high chiefs who arrived the church in traditional and native regalia - were warmly welcomed by the immediate past National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor. See photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/high-chiefs-storm-warri-church-event-traditional-regalia-photos.html 2 Shares

observing

Why can't these guys dress like professionals and they will keep saying Nigeria need professional people to handle the government of the federation 1 Like 2 Shares

ermmmm ermmmm

lol even buhari enter churches not just one, if PMB if enter wetin stop them from entering

Not bad.

no matter what u believe in God still open his hand to receive has many that want to worship him. 3 Likes

It's our African culture and attire.

The whites wear suit[their attire] to church.

So this is not out of place. 51 Likes 4 Shares

Religion is a deceit! My mum would say; "Onye aghogburu ka agbara".







Well they go drop envelope before they go Arusi n'ime ulo uka

Strange powers in the holy place. 1 Like

I just love seeing Africans promoting the African culture, especially on a foreign land. 17 Likes 1 Share

Na em people nah! Itsekiri. Abi you dey expect them to Kari the Thanksgiving go St. Dikeji church? 1 Like

they go pay their tithe

What are supposed to be called event centers are what we are calling churches these days.

Oluwa of warri, wettin ona expect ahm to wear suit?

WhiteSoup:

Why can't these guys dress like professionals and they will keep saying Nigeria need professional people to handle the government of the federation

they are dressed lile professionals. get rid of your slave mentality.

Traditional meets Christianity....

Iseeeeehhhhh

The king should have removed the crown in honor of King of Kings. 1 Like

a traditional church?

No be ayiri be that in white?

Amarabae:

It's our African culture and attire.

The whites wear suit[their attire] to church.

There's a place for culture and there's a place for religion. Both are not related!









Nothing pass God!







Happy 30th anniversary to Papa Ayo Oritsejafor and the entire members of word of life bible church.

Why this all the time? 1 Like 1 Share

And what is that decorated table in front of them doing? No be so Oooo in Church no preferential treatment, everyone is equal no special seats

Guys, that traditional beads on their necks is exactly what my contact asked me to get. Been looking for the original one. Its worth some cool money. Any body that can get an original should kindly mail me 1 Share