Source: This one weak me.Oga pastor how market?Chai the electromagnetic force between him and the lady was in action.Oga easy!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-what-happened-to-pastor-while.html?m=1

Please stop fighting the pastors..









This doesn't mean anything.. He's still a man after all...









Its not easy

















Who else has noticed that the Church of Christ seems to be under a very heavy attack this period...





To those that always have fun speaking against the church.. Be careful oo..God loves you and does not want your soul to perish





But at a point He will take sides... To protect His people 36 Likes 7 Shares

Am seeing things 2 Likes

Lolz. I can bet that image was photoshoped.



Haba! e never reach like that nah. The lady wasn't even Unclad or badly dressed so it's hardly possible. 4 Likes 1 Share









He that has no sin should please cast the first stone of criticism at him.



I have no business commenting on issues about men of God. He that has no sin should please cast the first stone of criticism at him.

Is it a sin to have a boner during prayers? 1 Like

Hmmm, Sai ahankali 4 Likes

m not understand oo..c bulge 4 im shokoto..d pastor dae tap current joor mk im njoy small b4 d prayer go end

The Holy Spirit was moving in him 1 Like

WOMEN and Church ...!!

Dem no go ever stay one place....

Even when they don't have problems they start looking for how to generate one. 7 Likes 2 Shares

All these home video propaganda sef

One cannot have erection in peace again abi 11 Likes 2 Shares

generalbush:

Is it a sin to have a boner during prayers? Yes, big sin for such a big one. Yes, big sin for such a big one. 1 Like

D 23 Likes 2 Shares

me... wen it comes tu criticizing men of God..

lies

Islam still is a bad religion that should never be considered. Adeboye and Co, over to you ! Pastors are under serious attack from naija atheists and Muslims.Islam still is a bad religion that should never be considered. Adeboye and Co, over to you ! 5 Likes

photo shop ,Corel draw I spit on thread

But why is almost everything on Nairaland these days connected to religion one way or the other,most importantly Christianity? 3 Likes

I don't av business here ..

Some people eyes dey tear clothes ooo. If not for the circle drawn on that pic many of us won't have noticed.....

What can I say

GeoOla25:

lies

Which part? Which part?

And someone kept on posting this rubbish on FP.

can you do that to the other religion.

You people will stop at nothing to insult Christians and their religion 3 Likes

so blood cannor flow in peace again

I will refrain from saying anything....

must pastor touch before prayers are answered 1 Like