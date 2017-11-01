₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,799 members, 3,914,658 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 11:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking (27549 Views)
Kenyan Pastor With Mysterious Skin Disease Rejected By Parents (Graphic Pics) / The Pastor With The 'Magic' Jacket (Photos, Video) / Biodun Fatoyinbo: A Pastor With So Much Swags (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:48pm
This one weak me.Oga pastor how market?Chai the electromagnetic force between him and the lady was in action.Oga easy!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-what-happened-to-pastor-while.html?m=1
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:49pm
1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by ifex370(m): 7:54pm
Please stop fighting the pastors..
This doesn't mean anything.. He's still a man after all...
Its not easy
Who else has noticed that the Church of Christ seems to be under a very heavy attack this period...
To those that always have fun speaking against the church.. Be careful oo..God loves you and does not want your soul to perish
But at a point He will take sides... To protect His people
36 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by Homeboiy(m): 8:07pm
Am seeing things
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by GraGra247: 8:09pm
Lolz. I can bet that image was photoshoped.
Haba! e never reach like that nah. The lady wasn't even Unclad or badly dressed so it's hardly possible.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by UbanmeUdie: 8:20pm
He that has no sin should please cast the first stone of criticism at him.
I have no business commenting on issues about men of God.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by generalbush(m): 8:30pm
Is it a sin to have a boner during prayers?
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by Samusu(m): 9:02pm
Hmmm, Sai ahankali
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by youngbravian(m): 9:15pm
m not understand oo..c bulge 4 im shokoto..d pastor dae tap current joor mk im njoy small b4 d prayer go end
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by McBeal10(f): 9:23pm
The Holy Spirit was moving in him
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by EVILFOREST: 9:23pm
WOMEN and Church ...!!
Dem no go ever stay one place....
Even when they don't have problems they start looking for how to generate one.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by petra1(m): 9:46pm
All these home video propaganda sef
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by sammieguze(m): 9:56pm
One cannot have erection in peace again abi
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by dovelike(f): 9:57pm
generalbush:Yes, big sin for such a big one.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by Kelvin0(m): 9:57pm
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by Nathdoug(m): 9:57pm
D
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by emerazz(m): 9:57pm
me... wen it comes tu criticizing men of God..
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by GeoOla25(m): 9:57pm
lies
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by Alcatraz005: 9:58pm
Pastors are under serious attack from naija atheists and Muslims. Islam still is a bad religion that should never be considered. Adeboye and Co, over to you !
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by femo122: 9:58pm
photo shop ,Corel draw I spit on thread
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by stfadaanthony(m): 9:58pm
But why is almost everything on Nairaland these days connected to religion one way or the other,most importantly Christianity?
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by psalmhorah(m): 9:58pm
I don't av business here ..
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by Richy4(m): 9:59pm
Some people eyes dey tear clothes ooo. If not for the circle drawn on that pic many of us won't have noticed.....
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by Ifiegboria(m): 9:59pm
What can I say
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by stinggy(m): 9:59pm
GeoOla25:Which part?
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by IamtherealRita(f): 10:00pm
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by sainty2k3(m): 10:00pm
And someone kept on posting this rubbish on FP.
can you do that to the other religion.
You people will stop at nothing to insult Christians and their religion
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by kaluxy007(m): 10:00pm
so blood cannor flow in peace again
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by omoikea(m): 10:00pm
I will refrain from saying anything....
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by larrymoore(m): 10:01pm
must pastor touch before prayers are answered
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Pastor With Bulge Praying With A Lady Got People Talking by Adeoba10(m): 10:01pm
They are coming to call it comedy skit.... Dump head follower
1 Like
I’ll Punch Anyone Who Insults My Mother – Pope Francis / Religion Has Killed Rational Thinking Of This Country - Prof. Osundare / 'merry Fraudulent Christmas' - Nigerian Transgender Says
Viewing this topic: juliusnobisugo(m), oautycoon(m), axeman10(m), Bloggz74(m), boboLIL(m), Ibrahimm, hoodmenconcept(m), brightnelly(f), soderican(m), harrycoko, ReddingtonLeke, aforbaje, ironkurtain(m), Coolgent, Mykellio, Ojukwu24(m), emmayayodeji(m), sikan(m), kabhohd(m), GBJakes(m), sinceraconcept, ToyinDipo(m), BabaO2, oyetobi31(m), taylor88(m), Showab, SapeeSky, Raxxye(m), yemi247, onlinereach, ayzTIGER, omojeesu(m), klarke(m), Pweetyradiance(f), mymadam, ElsonMorali, ottohan, bobolizim(m), markovnikoff001(m), cogbuagu, mrLj(m), money121(m), chicent2k3(m), igbohausayoruba, henryguy9944, wiseboybuska(m), Davland(m), Harrisonwo(m), ubongga(m), tobtap, drey076(m), pelumi111, trendymarseey(f), Gentlebabs(m), kense88, stephenonyx(m), Thessysol(m), kaylas, ghmnoble, Kbanka, Drehilton(m), Pedroy, akereconfi, ThankYouGod, Martin0(m), simple87, martphreak(m), fof1, dayowunmi(m), Neutral15(m), mailalaba, juddybrown(m), ppotter, Infoay, LordZini(m), flowlonne(m), chosengocap, abfan(m), seguno2, moneybeguy, pddyol(m), HarkymTheOracle(m), anonymox321(m), kpumpey, bosun06, Sleekydee(m), okenna(m), Donbraye(m), tayorh(m), Cutegreg, odybenson(m), Nzegbukc, foxychev, lanrayco(m), thelifechangers, kodded(m), oiki, Samtexboily(m), CodeineJunkiee(m), IForgotMyLoginD(f), kopite(m), Ogbuefi20(m), engrflames, manciti, sukerefakere(m), chinoify, bubbllie(m), ejifranks(m), khennykhay(m), izzyboi(m), iykepromotions, RomanticBob, jossey94(m), dukeo(m), Spells(m), MrPIE(m), creativeness, SHOLLYDEX17, vilkizzy(m), Alcatraz005, Specialist900(m), jamace(m), kristylopezz, Luciferdevil(m), nodimples and 270 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25