MUSIC : Wizkid Ft. Jay Z – Legend / Wizkid Ft Tekno – Act Like A Fool / Wizkid Ft Major Lazer – "Naughty Ride" (audio)

Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 10:12pm
Mobo Award best winner African act CEO of Starboy entertainment’boss ‘Wizkid’ unveil a new single tagged ‘Manya‘. Manya is a track by Wizkid released sequel to “Everytime” featuring American Trapper Future, Wizkid had never failed to deliver hit upon hits, He appeared on Tekno’s smash hit “Mama” not long which people are wilding nuts for, He wastes no time in discharging another December banger for his fans titled “Manya”.

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by niqqaclaimz(m): 10:29pm
Downloading mode... grin grin
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by ChangetheChange: 10:30pm
Sentiments aside,
Truth be told, this song is below WizKid standard, he should take a break from putting out music every month and work better on his music

This song will go the way of ODOO and MEDICINE they faded in less than one month.

He should stop experimenting this PON PON stlye of music, it has not worked for him, he should work on his own style, because PON PON music worked for Davido, Run town , Tekno and even Bred and Mayrokun doesn't means it will work for WizKid

The Nigerian music scene has evolved a bit in less than two years and it's is becoming crystal clear that WizKid is gradually falling off the Nigerian Music Scene which was mainly due to him spending most of his time outside of the country in the past two years to promote his international music in the United states

Wizkid has to take his time, and study the Nigeria music scene again and start making good music again that can last for 4 to 6 months


I rate this song 2/10

WizKid fall my hand big time,this is not the WizKid I know two years ago before he went international,

He even stoop so low to copy VIP song from Ghana on this MANYA Song



WizKid please wake up from your slumber

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:30pm
Davido is his b0$$

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by virus05(m): 10:30pm
My boy those days

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by Spaxon(f): 10:30pm
STC
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:30pm
How most naija songs sound to me when i listen to them

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by charriot: 10:31pm
Very good for him
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by niqqaclaimz(m): 10:31pm
ChangetheChange:
cheesy
sorry bro... grin
Don't ask why I said so grin grin
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by Lanretoye(m): 10:31pm
wizkid or I can't waste my data.
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by Davidatita: 10:33pm
Copied all the way from Ghana... Lolz..

Davido abeg give us dah FIA!!!

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by PMBfirstson(m): 10:34pm
killertunes again
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by delikay4luv: 10:35pm
This song is too low for Wizkid's standard but trust his fans to hype it and curse anyone who says otherwise. cheesy

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by Marshallvenom(m): 10:35pm
It's a #starboy thing
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by finesounds01: 10:36pm
Make sense
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by MasViews: 10:36pm
Truth be told, Wizkid is so f**king overrated, nigga can't sing shitt. You guys should stop promoting wack artiste

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by Feezdculestboy(m): 10:36pm
na trash

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by franklypaen: 10:36pm
If I talk now dem go attack me but ever since he started dis his new style he's not been so so good

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by HyconMojo(m): 10:36pm
Good or not, I don't download or listen to Wizkid music .... Davido anyday anytime for me !!!
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by finesounds01: 10:37pm
ChangetheChange:

Sentiments aside,

..

This song will go the way of ODOO and MEDICINE they faded in less than one month.



He has to take his time and start making good music again that can last for 4 to 6 months
this is a party song abeg
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by orlabass(m): 10:38pm
Low jamz from starboy, very weak
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by Harmored(m): 10:40pm
HyconMojo:
Good or not, I don't download or listen to Wizkid music .... Davido anyday anytime for me !!!
who asked you?

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by Blissbeatz(m): 10:41pm
Starboy call him numba 1... We gat ur back... Even if dem say AFRIMA dey peel.. LIKE WE CARE

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by babakol(m): 10:41pm
Honestly , this is trash
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by Blissbeatz(m): 10:42pm
Harmored:
who asked you?
so wu u dey tell, oga go sleep....

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by Olafisoyem: 10:43pm
Please what's the name of the Ghanian song he copied the chorus from
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by Davidatita: 10:44pm
Blissbeatz:
Starboy call him numba 1... We gat ur back... Even if dem say AFRIMA dey peel.. LIKE WE CARE

Wizkid is peeling and fading like his AFRIMA award lolz...

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by kurajordan(m): 10:46pm
What is WIZKID singing? Its Davido that use to sing this type of rubbish songs na. I don't understand Wizkid anymore
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by Blissbeatz(m): 10:47pm
Davidatita:

Wizkid is peeling and fading like his AFRIMA award lolz...
froggie r free to run ur mouth #STARBOY wizzy remains d real deal
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by finesounds01: 10:48pm
Davidatita:

Wizkid is peeling and fading like his AFRIMA award lolz...
bt he's still number 1 in Africa take it or leave it
Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by NaijaBetKing(m): 10:49pm
Still love me some froggie tunes to this manyaness song cry cry cry

Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) by finesounds01: 10:50pm
Most selling artist in Africa no b beans

