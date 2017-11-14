Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Wizkid Ft Mut4y – ''Manya'' (Audio) (2258 Views)

MUSIC : Wizkid Ft. Jay Z – Legend / Wizkid Ft Tekno – Act Like A Fool / Wizkid Ft Major Lazer – "Naughty Ride" (audio)

DOWNLOAD VIA: Mobo Award best winner African act CEO of Starboy entertainment’boss ‘Wizkid’ unveil a new single tagged ‘Manya‘. Manya is a track by Wizkid released sequel to “Everytime” featuring American Trapper Future, Wizkid had never failed to deliver hit upon hits, He appeared on Tekno’s smash hit “Mama” not long which people are wilding nuts for, He wastes no time in discharging another December banger for his fans titled “Manya”.DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/14/wizkid-ft-mut4y-manya/

Sentiments aside,

Truth be told, this song is below WizKid standard, he should take a break from putting out music every month and work better on his music

This song will go the way of ODOO and MEDICINE they faded in less than one month.



He should stop experimenting this PON PON stlye of music, it has not worked for him, he should work on his own style, because PON PON music worked for Davido, Run town , Tekno and even Bred and Mayrokun doesn't means it will work for WizKid

The Nigerian music scene has evolved a bit in less than two years and it's is becoming crystal clear that WizKid is gradually falling off the Nigerian Music Scene which was mainly due to him spending most of his time outside of the country in the past two years to promote his international music in the United states

Wizkid has to take his time, and study the Nigeria music scene again and start making good music again that can last for 4 to 6 months





I rate this song 2/10



WizKid fall my hand big time,this is not the WizKid I know two years ago before he went international,



He even stoop so low to copy VIP song from Ghana on this MANYA Song







WizKid please wake up from your slumber 3 Likes

Davido is his b0$$ 11 Likes

My boy those days 1 Like

How most naija songs sound to me when i listen to them 5 Likes 1 Share

Very good for him

wizkid or I can't waste my data.

Copied all the way from Ghana... Lolz..



Davido abeg give us dah FIA!!! 4 Likes

killertunes again

This song is too low for Wizkid's standard but trust his fans to hype it and curse anyone who says otherwise. 8 Likes

It's a #starboy thing

Make sense

Truth be told, Wizkid is so f**king overrated, nigga can't sing shitt. You guys should stop promoting wack artiste 4 Likes

na trash 1 Like

If I talk now dem go attack me but ever since he started dis his new style he's not been so so good 1 Like

Good or not, I don't download or listen to Wizkid music .... Davido anyday anytime for me !!!

He has to take his time and start making good music again that can last for 4 to 6 months this is a party song abeg this is a party song abeg

Low jamz from starboy, very weak

Good or not, I don't download or listen to Wizkid music .... Davido anyday anytime for me !!! who asked you? who asked you? 1 Like

Starboy call him numba 1... We gat ur back... Even if dem say AFRIMA dey peel.. LIKE WE CARE 2 Likes

Honestly , this is trash

who asked you? so wu u dey tell, oga go sleep.... so wu u dey tell, oga go sleep.... 1 Like

Please what's the name of the Ghanian song he copied the chorus from

Wizkid is peeling and fading like his AFRIMA award lolz... Wizkid is peeling and fading like his AFRIMA award lolz... 1 Like

What is WIZKID singing? Its Davido that use to sing this type of rubbish songs na. I don't understand Wizkid anymore

froggie r free to run ur mouth #STARBOY wizzy remains d real deal froggie r free to run ur mouth #STARBOY wizzy remains d real deal

bt he's still number 1 in Africa take it or leave it bt he's still number 1 in Africa take it or leave it

Still love me some froggie tunes to this manyaness song 2 Likes