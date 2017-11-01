



They would then negotiate the ransom with the parents of the victim by demanding recharge cards. 7 children aged between 4-5yrs were rescued from them.



The suspects are (1) Khalifa Usman a.k.a Gurgu of Layin Pole, Kurna Qtrs (2) Idris Aminu of Lokon Sheshe Qtrs Kano and (3) Abdullahi Aminu a.k.a Sharu of Sharifai Qtrs, Kano.



They collected recharge Cards worth hundred thousands of naira from the parents of their victims.



Source; The Kano State Police Command has arrested a syndicate of kidnappers which specializes in kidnapping children from Kano city, take them to outside places like Gwarzo, Danbatta, Gezawa etc. to deliver them to Ward/Village Head houses as missing and found children.They would then negotiate the ransom with the parents of the victim by demanding recharge cards. 7 children aged between 4-5yrs were rescued from them.The suspects are (1) Khalifa Usman a.k.a Gurgu of Layin Pole, Kurna Qtrs (2) Idris Aminu of Lokon Sheshe Qtrs Kano and (3) Abdullahi Aminu a.k.a Sharu of Sharifai Qtrs, Kano.They collected recharge Cards worth hundred thousands of naira from the parents of their victims.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/men-kidnap-children-negotiate-ransom-recharge-cards-arrested-photos.html