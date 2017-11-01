₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:33am
The Kano State Police Command has arrested a syndicate of kidnappers which specializes in kidnapping children from Kano city, take them to outside places like Gwarzo, Danbatta, Gezawa etc. to deliver them to Ward/Village Head houses as missing and found children.
They would then negotiate the ransom with the parents of the victim by demanding recharge cards. 7 children aged between 4-5yrs were rescued from them.
The suspects are (1) Khalifa Usman a.k.a Gurgu of Layin Pole, Kurna Qtrs (2) Idris Aminu of Lokon Sheshe Qtrs Kano and (3) Abdullahi Aminu a.k.a Sharu of Sharifai Qtrs, Kano.
They collected recharge Cards worth hundred thousands of naira from the parents of their victims.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/men-kidnap-children-negotiate-ransom-recharge-cards-arrested-photos.html
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 4:40am
All these ones naaa Uncle Evans trainees
They were caught b4 graduation
This Police man go de bleach
See face
2 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by mesoprogress(m): 5:10am
Hope they are safe now
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:14am
Hmmm
Nah hungry kidnappers be this ones
Abeg Oga police Decongest your desk nah
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:17am
Just these ones food and their lives will "Change" automatically
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Greyworld: 5:18am
just take a look at that police officer's table, because of maybe 'unmerited ' awards no work space.
na wa o
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 5:19am
The spirit following children is too strong ..
Kidnapping children a very wrong move.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Jirate(m): 5:34am
pyyxxaro:
If the Guy Catch You...........
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 5:37am
Jirate:
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:40am
Not surprised. Mumus repsenting well.
Thank God for the safety of these cute kids.
Recharge ko,cards ni.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 6:26am
Recharge card keehh... MTN don frustrate this ones oohh
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Samusu(m): 7:11am
Evans no train them well.
Lemme faint here abeg, recharge card for ransome.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by yemmight(m): 8:28am
These ones na learners. But those kids are cute.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:28am
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by highchief1: 9:29am
chriskosherbal:i dey tell u..
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by veacea: 9:29am
Chei
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:29am
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by waveman5: 9:30am
chaiii surferness
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Speakdatruth: 9:31am
The Hunger is real
|Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:31am
