Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:33am
The Kano State Police Command has arrested a syndicate of kidnappers which specializes in kidnapping children from Kano city, take them to outside places like Gwarzo, Danbatta, Gezawa etc. to deliver them to Ward/Village Head houses as missing and found children.

They would then negotiate the ransom with the parents of the victim by demanding recharge cards. 7 children aged between 4-5yrs were rescued from them.

The suspects are (1) Khalifa Usman a.k.a Gurgu of Layin Pole, Kurna Qtrs (2) Idris Aminu of Lokon Sheshe Qtrs Kano and (3) Abdullahi Aminu a.k.a Sharu of Sharifai Qtrs, Kano.

They collected recharge Cards worth hundred thousands of naira from the parents of their victims.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/men-kidnap-children-negotiate-ransom-recharge-cards-arrested-photos.html

Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 4:40am
All these ones naaa Uncle Evans trainees

They were caught b4 graduation undecided


This Police man go de bleach sad

See face kiss

2 Likes

Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by mesoprogress(m): 5:10am
Hope they are safe now
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:14am
Hmmm

Nah hungry kidnappers be this ones

Abeg Oga police Decongest your desk nah
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:17am
Just these ones food and their lives will "Change" automatically
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Greyworld: 5:18am
just take a look at that police officer's table, because of maybe 'unmerited ' awards no work space.


na wa o
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 5:19am
The spirit following children is too strong ..


Kidnapping children a very wrong move.
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Jirate(m): 5:34am
pyyxxaro:
All these ones naaa Uncle Evans trainees

They were caught b4 graduation undecided

If the Guy Catch You........... grin grin grin

Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 5:37am
Jirate:


If the Guy Catch You........... grin grin grin



grin
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:40am
shocked

Not surprised. Mumus repsenting well.

Thank God for the safety of these cute kids.

Recharge ko,cards ni.
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 6:26am
Recharge card keehh... MTN don frustrate this ones oohh

Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Samusu(m): 7:11am
Evans no train them well.


Lemme faint here abeg, recharge card for ransome.

Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by yemmight(m): 8:28am
These ones na learners. But those kids are cute.
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:28am
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by highchief1: 9:29am
chriskosherbal:
The spirit following children is too strong ..


Kidnapping children a very wrong move.
i dey tell u..
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by veacea: 9:29am
Chei
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:29am
shocked
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by waveman5: 9:30am
chaiii surferness
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Speakdatruth: 9:31am
The Hunger is real
Re: Kidnappers Who Collect Recharge Cards As Ransom In Kano Arrested (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:31am
grin

