|Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by GibsonB(m): 6:13am
Nollywood star actress Oge Okoye is celebrating her 36th birthday today, and the mother of one shared these stunning photos plus an emotional message on the kind of woman she is, and wanna be..
You Already know that she's a divorcee, ok, see her post and more beautiful photos below!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/i-just-want-to-be-complete-happy-oge.html
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by ogeodi(f): 6:15am
beautiful. ...
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:20am
This aunty shaaki don mature finish , naaa to change color remain
Congrats to her
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by izzou(m): 6:35am
Being happy is all about love
Being happy is all about forgiveness
Being happy is all about doing something for someone that can never repay you
Being happy is all about putting smiles on people's faces
Being happy is all about settling for peace,instead of your rights
Being happy is actually the easiest job on earth
Happy Birthday Oge Okoye.
Much love from an admirer
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by emaxjey(m): 6:38am
36?wao...she is still young to marry anyways... keep flexing my dear neglecting d haters off..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 6:40am
No worry 36 still claiming divorcee by 45 sugar mummy you will start bleeping small boys
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:03am
izzou:
You try no be small.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:00am
Nigeria is doomed.
Everyone is an age cheat,
From footballers to Politicians and now even actresses.
Primary school students now also swear Declaration of Age affidavits.
Oge Okoye is a bloody liar,
She is over 36years old.
She is even older than Genevieve Nnaji.
I'm not shocked sha
If she can lie over the ownership of dogs how much more her age.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by emakeve(m): 9:00am
ogeodi:
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by millionboi2: 9:01am
The moderator that ban me is very unprofessional
#middle finger4u
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by 2shure: 9:01am
any gal named oge
or ogi
usually bleach
are mostly runz gals
they lie a lot
and live above dia means
i no lie
check am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 9:01am
NwaAmaikpe:Bomb loading
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by jerflakes(m): 9:02am
izzou:
Ok
When was the last time you said this to any of your family members?
The same way the useless sarrki prays for pmb and have never prayed for his own dad in his lifetime
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by romelady(f): 9:02am
hbd ma
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by Manueleee(m): 9:03am
happy Birthday
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by iamleumas: 9:03am
Ok
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by JoeyBlack: 9:04am
where are her puppies?
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by ebuka10box(m): 9:05am
hbd to her... but i wondey females dont like getting married when they make small dough
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by Evidence1000(m): 9:05am
The toughest job in the world is not being a happy woman.
The toughest job is how to pose with someone else's puppies without people finding out the truth. Happy birthday though.
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by odoyime: 9:06am
Wow Happy Birthday Dear oge
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 9:06am
JoeyBlack:
Damn besides her ...
Wear your black glasses
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by babatonetric: 9:06am
HBD my crush before before ..
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by Financialfree: 9:07am
xxxsamm:this guy na scammer
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by spongeisback: 9:08am
All this women sef. None of them want to be 40. 31,37 soon they will start using decimal point 39.1.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by coolie1: 9:08am
v
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by Badman77: 9:08am
Hbd
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by ShitHead: 9:08am
I hope that's her picture? Did she steal it from someone's Instagram page to feel good?
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 9:09am
NwaAmaikpe:You never disappoint
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by jonadaft: 9:10am
This ugly thing
Is it because she has light skin?
Beautiful kor
See face like horseshoes
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 9:11am
spongeisback:Lmao
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) by highchief1: 9:14am
NwaAmaikpe:who told u she's more than 36?
