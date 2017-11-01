Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (Photos) (4876 Views)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay / Jenifa’s Diary Actress, Adaku Shares Cute Photos As She Marks Her Birthday / Photos From Linda Ikeji's 36th Birthday Party (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



You Already know that she's a divorcee, ok, see her post and more beautiful photos below!



News From Ebiwali-- Nollywood star actress Oge Okoye is celebrating her 36th birthday today, and the mother of one shared these stunning photos plus an emotional message on the kind of woman she is, and wanna be..You Already know that she's a divorcee, ok, see her post and more beautiful photos below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/i-just-want-to-be-complete-happy-oge.html

beautiful. ...

This aunty shaaki don mature finish , naaa to change color remain





Congrats to her

Being happy is all about love



Being happy is all about forgiveness



Being happy is all about doing something for someone that can never repay you



Being happy is all about putting smiles on people's faces



Being happy is all about settling for peace,instead of your rights



Being happy is actually the easiest job on earth



Happy Birthday Oge Okoye.



Much love from an admirer 4 Likes 1 Share

36?wao...she is still young to marry anyways... keep flexing my dear neglecting d haters off.. 36?wao...she is still young to marry anyways... keep flexing my dear neglecting d haters off.. 3 Likes 1 Share

No worry 36 still claiming divorcee by 45 sugar mummy you will start bleeping small boys 2 Likes 1 Share

izzou:

Being happy is all about love



Being happy is all about forgiveness



Being happy is all about doing something for someone that can never repay you



Being happy is all about putting smiles on people's faces



Being happy is all about settling for peace,instead of your rights



Being happy is actually the easiest job on earth



Happy Birthday Oge Okoye.



Much love from an admirer

You try no be small. You try no be small.





Nigeria is doomed.

Everyone is an age cheat,



From footballers to Politicians and now even actresses.

Primary school students now also swear Declaration of Age affidavits.



Oge Okoye is a bloody liar,

She is over 36years old.

She is even older than Genevieve Nnaji.



I'm not shocked sha

If she can lie over the ownership of dogs how much more her age. Nigeria is doomed.Everyone is an age cheat,From footballers to Politicians and now even actresses.Primary school students now also swear Declaration of Age affidavits.Oge Okoye is a bloody liar,She is over 36years old.She is even older than Genevieve Nnaji.I'm not shocked shaIf she can lie over the ownership of dogs how much more her age. 6 Likes 1 Share

The moderator that ban me is very unprofessional













#middle finger4u

any gal named oge

or ogi

usually bleach

are mostly runz gals

they lie a lot

and live above dia means

i no lie

check am 1 Like 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:

Bomb loading Bomb loading 1 Like

izzou:

Being happy is all about love



Being happy is all about forgiveness



Being happy is all about doing something for someone that can never repay you



Being happy is all about putting smiles on people's faces



Being happy is all about settling for peace,instead of your rights



Being happy is actually the easiest job on earth



Happy Birthday Oge Okoye.



Much love from an admirer

Ok



When was the last time you said this to any of your family members?



The same way the useless sarrki prays for pmb and have never prayed for his own dad in his lifetime OkWhen was the last time you said this to any of your family members?The same way the useless sarrki prays for pmb and have never prayed for his own dad in his lifetime 1 Like

hbd ma

happy Birthday

Ok

where are her puppies?

hbd to her... but i wondey females dont like getting married when they make small dough

The toughest job in the world is not being a happy woman.

The toughest job is how to pose with someone else's puppies without people finding out the truth. Happy birthday though. 1 Like

Wow Happy Birthday Dear oge

JoeyBlack:

where are her puppies?

Damn besides her ...





Wear your black glasses Damn besides her ...Wear your black glasses 2 Likes

HBD my crush before before ..

xxxsamm:

See my account balance is for all mtn sim working this guy na scammer this guy na scammer 1 Like

All this women sef. None of them want to be 40. 31,37 soon they will start using decimal point 39.1.

v

Hbd

I hope that's her picture? Did she steal it from someone's Instagram page to feel good? 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:



Nigeria is doomed. Everyone is an age cheat,

From Politicians to footballers and now even actresses.

Oge Okoye is a bloody liar, She is over 36years old. She is even older than Genevieve Nnaji.

I'm not shocked sha If she can lie over the ownership of dogs how much more her age. You never disappoint You never disappoint 2 Likes







Is it because she has light skin?







Beautiful kor

See face like horseshoes This ugly thingIs it because she has light skin?Beautiful korSee face like horseshoes 1 Like

spongeisback:

All this women sef. None of them want to be 40. 31,37 soon they will start using decimal point 39.1. Lmao Lmao