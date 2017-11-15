₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by smemud(m): 6:31am
DAKAR, Senegal – As shock continues over the fate of Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, who vowed to rule until death but now finds himself in military custody, here's a look at other larger-than-life African leaders who spent years in power, then lost it.
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by hatchy: 6:33am
Sit tight leadership syndrome is very typical with African leaders who most times started well but end up being disgraced out of power,exiled or eventually killed like common criminals.
Power to a typical African is something he craves for like no other thing. A man contesting for an ordinary Town union president or Club meeting is ready to spend all his resources to vie for the position and in some cases twist the rules to perpetuate himself in power.
Communities and Town Chieftaincy tussle has left many dead and properties destroyed because someone is power hungry or drunken in it.
Perhaps Chief MKO Abiola would have been alive today.This is a man who was already made Billionaire but was too power hungry which led to his sudden demise under suspicious circumstances because he wanted what he already had --Power, because when you have money,you dine with kings and royals and install kings and politicians.
But his greed for absolute political power became his undoing.
"Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely "
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by madridguy(m): 6:42am
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by Queenlovely(f): 6:45am
Mugabe was ousted not for the sake of the people but for personal interest. I hope the circle doesn't repeat itself.
What of that american woman that was jailed?
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by Jesse01(m): 6:49am
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by luvinhubby(m): 6:52am
Remaining Paul Biya of Cameroon.
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by gocac(m): 7:06am
African leaders would never learn, sit tight leaders never told a nice story, GOODLUCK JONATHAN didn't learn, MUGABE at 93 years refused to learn, what stops him from choosing a successor who would protect his interests and bow out honorably exactly what GOODLUCK would have done. where than is wisdom in 93yrs it has been proven over time that wisdom is not a function of Age!!!!!
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by saintneo(m): 7:17am
luvinhubby:M7 of Uganda
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by sainty2k3(m): 8:33am
What about Gbagbo?
Why always Africa
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by Greyworld: 8:36am
Jubril of Niger/Nigeria
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by NwaAmaikpe: 9:20am
Zimbabwe's fate will be worse than Libya's if they allow the West incite them to take away their Messiah.
I and sapiosexuals worldwide stand with Robert Mugabe; the world's most educated leader!
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by BruncleZuma: 9:20am
1. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari
2. Mr. Muhammadu Buhari
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by cremedelacreme: 9:22am
Buhari will soon join the list.
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by AishaBuhari: 9:22am
Useless Africa
Useless African Leaders
Hell is Africa
Africa is Hell
Africa is Greed
Greed is Africa
What a creation!
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by Ajebusta(m): 9:23am
Abacha of Nigeria.. The one wey India olosho use apple kill.... Add am...
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by SageTravels: 9:23am
Greed
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by emakeve(m): 9:23am
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by 1acre: 9:24am
Lovely write up !!!!!!!!! Africans and the poverty mentality. The reason why many of us want to live like people who steal from the government purse.
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by Uyi168(m): 9:24am
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by Alwaysking: 9:25am
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by Saintsbrown(m): 9:25am
I wish Rochas sees this.
Rochas wants to acquire all the properties in Nigeria to his family.
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by Rmxr: 9:25am
They were making sense until they called Libya a third world country. Libya that was far developed than Mott European countries during Gadafi's time. But then again, it's fox news, so I'm not surprised. Donald trump's favorite channel
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by Bede2u(m): 9:27am
Of all these idiots listed, it was only Ghaddafi that developed his country. However he did at the cost of human freedom and life. At some point, it was believed that he is the richest man alive, worth up to $70 billion.
In 2008 or so he paid some America's A-list artists (including Beyonce and J Lo) $1 million each to perform at his private birthday party
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by prettyboi1(m): 9:27am
Queenlovely:
Exactly. You have just said the truth. The people who organized Mugabe's ouster just want their own taste of power. I bet you, they won't put any elections out for the people to vote....or even if they do that, they may just rig it totally to their favour. Politics & power are both about self-interest & selfishness.
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by Caseless: 9:28am
I'm not happy Mugabe is toppled, just like I hated the way ghadaffi was removed.
I blame the overambitious Grace, his wife, for everything.
Useless woman. She should be the one telling the man to step down, but she goaded him.
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by jonadaft: 9:28am
Youre a fooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool for the rubbish you wrote about Gadhafi
Where did you get the rubbish from?
The west will always just label anyone who is not ass-licking the a bad person.
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by Brainardc(m): 9:28am
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by sunka4: 9:28am
Abacha
|Re: Deposed African Leaders And Where They Are Now by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 9:29am
This list is incomplete without Laurent Gbagbo
