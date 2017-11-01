Isn't it enough that you dragged me to this wedding reception? Now, you want me to join some desperate ladies in the name of catching the bouquet." Lisa whined.

"This is the most exciting part, Lisa. Don't be such a baby." Marisa replied

"You can go on your own. I am so not standing up from this place." She replied stubbornly. Her cousin could be such a pain and she had a way of making everyone do what she desired.

"Suit yourself sweetheart." Marisa winked as she got up and straightened her blue Knee-length satin dress. Her eyes sparkled with mischief before she left the table and Lisa knew she was in for it.

Shrugging, she retrieved her phone from her purse to reply her best friend's message.

"...the one in a purple gown." Lisa blinked and shook her head to be sure she heard the M.C. well. She stylishly looked around to check if anyone else was on purple and she found none.

"You the pretty lady that's looking around. You look single to me. Let's give her a round of applause as she joins me and these other beautiful ladies on stage."

"Gosh! Why me?" She said to herself. She had to get up because all eyes were fixated on her and the applause was really at its peak.

She began the longest walk of her life to the stage. The high heeled shoes not helping matters at all. Her purple dress sweeping the floor as she moved ever so gracefully to the stage where the others were waiting for her. She didn't raise her head till she got upstage.

"Welcome darling. Next time don't tempt me." She heard Marisa whisper. Her ever so mischievous cousin had dealt with her once again and she was already cooking a grand revenge plan in her head.

"You silly..."

"Shh, heads up. The bride is about to throw the bouquet." Marisa cut in.

Lisa suppressed the urge to hiss at her cousin.

"Are you ready?" The M.C. asked excitedly

Shouts of "Yeah" filled the hall. Lisa seemed to be the only disinterested single lady on stage.

The bride released the bouquet into the air and each of the girls struggled to catch it. In an attempt to catch it, some girls pushed it farther away from themselves.

Instinctively, Lisa moved backwards to save her precious feet from all the intimidating heels headed her way.

She watched as the bouquet glided through the air. She saw it coming. "Oh my gosh! This isn't happening." She murmured but it was happening right before her eyes. The bouquet came towards her and she stretched her hand before she could stop herself and voila! The beautiful bouquet landed in her palm.

She brought her hand down in awe. She stared at her long fingers securely wrapped around the bouquet.

"Yay! She's the next!" One of the girls exclaimed.

"Wow! So the shy princess eventually got the bouquet. I think she deserves a standing ovation people." Before the M.C. could complete his statement, she could hear the applause coming from the crowd.

She still had surprise written all over her face but she managed to smile and wave .

The bride walked up to her. "Congratulations dear, you're the next. The bouquet is all yours now." She smiled and walked back to meet her husband who was grinning from ear to ear.

"Am I really the next?" Lisa kept asking herself even when she finally made her head comfortable on a pillow that night.