₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,151 members, 3,928,628 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 07:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / You're Next (7472 Views)
If You're Not Part Of Writerspay, You're Missing Out On A Lot. / Why You Shouldnt Judge Unless You're In The Courtroom As The Bench / PERSPECTIVE (WARNING: After The First Paragraph You're Likely To Get Addicted) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|You're Next by EvaJael(f): 8:23am On Nov 16
Hello everyone. My fingers have been itching for long to write. I wrote this some weeks back. Initially, I didn't want to post it but I had a change of mind. It's just a very tiny piece, abeg abeg nobody should ask for novel biko. Enjoy!
1 Like
|Re: You're Next by EvaJael(f): 8:24am On Nov 16
Isn't it enough that you dragged me to this wedding reception? Now, you want me to join some desperate ladies in the name of catching the bouquet." Lisa whined.
"This is the most exciting part, Lisa. Don't be such a baby." Marisa replied
"You can go on your own. I am so not standing up from this place." She replied stubbornly. Her cousin could be such a pain and she had a way of making everyone do what she desired.
"Suit yourself sweetheart." Marisa winked as she got up and straightened her blue Knee-length satin dress. Her eyes sparkled with mischief before she left the table and Lisa knew she was in for it.
Shrugging, she retrieved her phone from her purse to reply her best friend's message.
"...the one in a purple gown." Lisa blinked and shook her head to be sure she heard the M.C. well. She stylishly looked around to check if anyone else was on purple and she found none.
"You the pretty lady that's looking around. You look single to me. Let's give her a round of applause as she joins me and these other beautiful ladies on stage."
"Gosh! Why me?" She said to herself. She had to get up because all eyes were fixated on her and the applause was really at its peak.
She began the longest walk of her life to the stage. The high heeled shoes not helping matters at all. Her purple dress sweeping the floor as she moved ever so gracefully to the stage where the others were waiting for her. She didn't raise her head till she got upstage.
"Welcome darling. Next time don't tempt me." She heard Marisa whisper. Her ever so mischievous cousin had dealt with her once again and she was already cooking a grand revenge plan in her head.
"You silly..."
"Shh, heads up. The bride is about to throw the bouquet." Marisa cut in.
Lisa suppressed the urge to hiss at her cousin.
"Are you ready?" The M.C. asked excitedly
Shouts of "Yeah" filled the hall. Lisa seemed to be the only disinterested single lady on stage.
The bride released the bouquet into the air and each of the girls struggled to catch it. In an attempt to catch it, some girls pushed it farther away from themselves.
Instinctively, Lisa moved backwards to save her precious feet from all the intimidating heels headed her way.
She watched as the bouquet glided through the air. She saw it coming. "Oh my gosh! This isn't happening." She murmured but it was happening right before her eyes. The bouquet came towards her and she stretched her hand before she could stop herself and voila! The beautiful bouquet landed in her palm.
She brought her hand down in awe. She stared at her long fingers securely wrapped around the bouquet.
"Yay! She's the next!" One of the girls exclaimed.
"Wow! So the shy princess eventually got the bouquet. I think she deserves a standing ovation people." Before the M.C. could complete his statement, she could hear the applause coming from the crowd.
She still had surprise written all over her face but she managed to smile and wave .
The bride walked up to her. "Congratulations dear, you're the next. The bouquet is all yours now." She smiled and walked back to meet her husband who was grinning from ear to ear.
"Am I really the next?" Lisa kept asking herself even when she finally made her head comfortable on a pillow that night.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: You're Next by Kimkardashain(f): 8:55am On Nov 16
*whispers* she's back. ya!!
1 Like
|Re: You're Next by Eddyella: 9:30am On Nov 16
Can u pls continue d story?Its going 2 b interesting.
|Re: You're Next by boffinjay(m): 9:42am On Nov 16
welcum bak.dz z gonna b an interesting piece.nimiwrites,shewrites,hadampson,ikombe,wisolzy,adesina12,alamiendagash.kindly invijte d rest
|Re: You're Next by boffinjay(m): 9:42am On Nov 16
welcum bak.dz z gonna b an interesting piece.nimiwrites,shewrites,hadampson,ikombe,wisolzy,adesina12,alamiendagash.kindly invite d rest
|Re: You're Next by EvaJael(f): 9:51am On Nov 16
Kimkardashain:Lol kimK let it remain at a whisper mbok
Eddyella:Oh dear, the offer is tempting but I want to dwell on very short works like this for a while. Thanks darl.
boffinjay:The ride don end already o
|Re: You're Next by boffinjay(m): 9:55am On Nov 16
EvaJael:eh!so fast?abeg continue
|Re: You're Next by ftosino(m): 11:19am On Nov 16
Evajael, Which Ride don end, u beta stop joking, continue jooor.!
|Re: You're Next by 1marking(m): 11:22am On Nov 16
Pls Continue Miss Eva
|Re: You're Next by Nobody: 11:26am On Nov 16
Evajael come and finish this story.
|Re: You're Next by EvaJael(f): 11:58am On Nov 16
Lol u guys na...I'll make it another tragedy o. Kayo80 come and see what I told u o. These people are tempting me
1 Like
|Re: You're Next by kikiwendy(f): 12:01pm On Nov 16
Welcome back Evajael... Pls don't make me cry here again oo
|Re: You're Next by Patotelli(m): 12:12pm On Nov 16
WOWWWW!! Come and see ooo, my baby bae is at it again ooo..
I dey hia gidigba ontop my mat with crates of origin and popcorn dat will last all to the end of this..
Abeg 07035277222, 2 order for urs..
#pattoski_pattotelli
|Re: You're Next by ftosino(m): 12:13pm On Nov 16
EvaJael:
i love tragedy, pls continue.
1 Like
|Re: You're Next by Patotelli(m): 12:17pm On Nov 16
HORLASTAR, wia u dey kom hia abeg my cuttie princess don drop anoda. Kom giv her those freestyle abeg.
We are here again
Lilyjoe, bibi, SOULJO
|Re: You're Next by Patotelli(m): 12:21pm On Nov 16
EvaJael:
HEEENNN!!! ISI NO GWUGO??,, BUT DEAR U PULLING MY LEGGINGS OR WHATTING DO YOU MEANING "the ride don end already o". Biko Tell Me Say Na Joke Oh Inugo?
|Re: You're Next by EvaJael(f): 12:30pm On Nov 16
Lol please o. Not this one, I'm working on another one, maybe I can make that one long for you all. Thank u for having faith in me
|Re: You're Next by kayo80(m): 1:17pm On Nov 16
EvaJael:
Lol!
|Re: You're Next by crislyn(f): 2:11pm On Nov 17
EvaJael:Evajael mbok..i cannot come and go and aff another heartbreak, i don't want another tragedy o...refuse to be tempted. Sosong
|Re: You're Next by Divineroyalty(f): 3:48pm On Nov 17
Welcome Welcome back dear Evajael
*Sits down with legs crossed, picks up the packet of crisps and sips from the glass of juice on the stool beside me. *
Alright now, let the journey begin.
|Re: You're Next by Nobody: 3:51pm On Nov 17
Come and continue this wonderful piece..
|Re: You're Next by Sandra23(f): 6:17pm On Nov 17
|Re: You're Next by Nobody: 7:20pm On Nov 17
|Re: You're Next by Lildiamond: 8:32pm On Nov 17
Lovely story
|Re: You're Next by frankline461: 7:24am On Nov 18
Thumbs up sis!! Short and nice//
1 Like
|Re: You're Next by cbella(f): 9:48am On Nov 18
I wasn't here EvaJael ...
Infact I've been hacked
|Re: You're Next by marianneada(f): 4:42pm On Nov 18
Kimkardashain:Kim where have u been?, how're u doing dear?
|Re: You're Next by marianneada(f): 4:45pm On Nov 18
EvaJael,pls don't make me cry like a baby again
Here comes another great piece from a great writer, ride on sister
|Re: You're Next by Hantonia(f): 5:28pm On Nov 18
Am Here Grabs Front Seat
|Re: You're Next by yewande1234(f): 6:40pm On Nov 18
EvaJael:wetin u say tragedy what............... Don't try it ooo nt even divepen1will stop me nt to sue u dis tym around.
Make all of u shift make sit jor
|Re: You're Next by Kimkardashain(f): 7:23pm On Nov 18
marianneada:Court case hun.. will be through soon
Saved Through Love. / CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2017 Commonwealth Short Prize / History Of Telecommunications In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: Okworigeorge(m) and 11 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 34