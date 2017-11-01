₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics)
THE FOREMOST AFRICAN MONARCH - THE AROLE OODUA - His Imperial Majesty (HIM) Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife pictured watching one of the world most brilliant and renown artist & painter - King of Cryptorealism - Artist Davood Roostaei and his creation Cryptorealism drawing and painting the picture of HIS MAJESTY with his hand and finger tip in a very private event of the elite and celebrities hosted by partners of HAPAwards at 5800 Rolling Road, Woodland Hill, CA 91367.
The event witnessed the arrival of scores of royalties including Rev. Dr Prince Azk Adekoya II and Princess Folashade Ogunwusi Fadairo from the Yoruba Land of Nigeria led by the His Imperial Majesty - Ooni of Ife. The City official of Los Angeles were very thrilled to received the most revered Monarch of Africa as the accompanying Obas and entourage also experienced the exchange of culture when the entertainers thrilled the audience.
The organization and coordination was stellar as Chief Security Officer of Arole Oodua Palace - CSO Emmanuel Olawale Kolawole was in control while others enjoyed the beautiful evening. The OONI received several awards and also honor the celebrity Artist & Painter Davood Roostaei and his Creation Cryptorealism with a signature portrait from the Kingdom of Ife.
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 10:00am
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by cowardSeun: 10:04am
Hope the painter also draws for him how to MARRY a wife
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by izzou(m): 10:05am
Ooni of Ife just dey tour the world
I just like this guy
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by Untainted007: 10:06am
The Oba just they flex up and dan; I like his style. But there's no much honour for a King without a queen.
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by adem30: 10:07am
ooni be like, I must get a Nigerian guy to compete with guy, We can also do this
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by Homeboiy(m): 10:09am
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by Rmxr: 10:12am
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by internationalman(m): 10:17am
I thought traditional rulers are known for once in awhile travels. Why is dis one touring d whole world like digital ruler like Buhari.?
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by Seeker17(m): 10:24am
Ooni of Ife that hardly stays in Ife, is that one Ooni?
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by Onijagidijagan(m): 10:36am
internationalman:
What development has sitting in the Palace brought to His people?.
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by Rmxr: 10:41am
adem30:
Please help us ask him how Oba of Benin 's immobility has helped curb Edo prostitution in Italy
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by internationalman(m): 10:41am
adem30:Their work is not to bring about development, rather to uphold the traditions.
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by cynhamscakes(f): 11:19am
This Ooni sha, his own flexing is on another level. Correct man.
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by alebmedia: 11:21am
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by Sharon6(f): 11:21am
Wow! The art work is so awesome!
Oba enjoying his life traveling around the world.
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by lordnaruto: 11:23am
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by fpeter(f): 11:23am
On who's account is he touring?
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by wisenewgem(m): 11:23am
Nice work..
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by anonimi: 11:24am
adem30:
Impossibility of an impossi_can't.
Has Baba Hafusa paid salaries of teachers and engaged professional ones with laboratories and libraries for all children to be enrolled in schools paid for by the government?
Abi you dey wait for miracle to match oyinbo diverse pool of skills ni?
Miracle ko, magic ni.
God won't do that because that means He is encouraging mental laziness. And I am sure you will agree that God is not for laziness, or is He?
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by odigbosky(m): 11:25am
Rmxr:
you need this.
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by Rmxr: 11:27am
odigbosky:
That's what your mum should have used before birthing a cunt like you
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by anonimi: 11:28am
internationalman:
Please leave our flying presidiot bubu alone oh.
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by amodu(m): 11:28am
Rmxr:
I believe you're a Yoruba and aware of the stern warning not to talk with all mouth.
That statement is ambiguous, why not tender an apology for him not to embark on suicidal mission
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by Blackfyre: 11:29am
Rmxr:
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by EshjayLee(m): 11:30am
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by johnstar(m): 11:34am
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by 360Blogng: 11:34am
|Re: Davood Roostaei Draws Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi's Portrait In USA (Pics) by yuwesigisu: 11:39am
