The event witnessed the arrival of scores of royalties including Rev. Dr Prince Azk Adekoya II and Princess Folashade Ogunwusi Fadairo from the Yoruba Land of Nigeria led by the His Imperial Majesty - Ooni of Ife. The City official of Los Angeles were very thrilled to received the most revered Monarch of Africa as the accompanying Obas and entourage also experienced the exchange of culture when the entertainers thrilled the audience.



The organization and coordination was stellar as Chief Security Officer of Arole Oodua Palace - CSO Emmanuel Olawale Kolawole was in control while others enjoyed the beautiful evening. The OONI received several awards and also honor the celebrity Artist & Painter Davood Roostaei and his Creation Cryptorealism with a signature portrait from the Kingdom of Ife.



Hope the painter also draws for him how to MARRY a wife 1 Like

Ooni of Ife just dey tour the world



I just like this guy



The Oba just they flex up and dan; I like his style. But there's no much honour for a King without a queen. 1 Like 1 Share

ooni be like, I must get a Nigerian guy to compete with guy, We can also do this

Ok

Nice

I thought traditional rulers are known for once in awhile travels. Why is dis one touring d whole world like digital ruler like Buhari.?

Ooni of Ife that hardly stays in Ife, is that one Ooni? 7 Likes

I thought traditional rulers are known for once in awhile travels. Why is dis one touring d whole world like digital ruler like Buhari.?

What development has sitting in the Palace brought to His people?.

What development has sitting in the Palace brought to His people?.

Please help us ask him how Oba of Benin 's immobility has helped curb Edo prostitution in Italy

Their work is not to bring about development, rather to uphold the traditions.

This Ooni sha, his own flexing is on another level. Correct man.





na wa ooo

Wow! The art work is so awesome!

Oba enjoying his life traveling around the world.











On who's account is he touring?

Nice work..

ooni be like, I must get a Nigerian guy to compete with guy, We can also do this

Impossibility of an impossi_can't.

Has Baba Hafusa paid salaries of teachers and engaged professional ones with laboratories and libraries for all children to be enrolled in schools paid for by the government?

Abi you dey wait for miracle to match oyinbo diverse pool of skills ni?

Miracle ko, magic ni.

God won't do that because that means He is encouraging mental laziness. And I am sure you will agree that God is not for laziness, or is He?











Impossibility of an impossi_can't.Has Baba HafusaAbi you dey wait for miracle to match oyinbo diverse pool of skills ni?Miracle ko, magic ni.God won't do that because that means He is encouraging mental laziness. And I am sure you will agree that God is not for laziness, or is He? 1 Like

Please help us ask him how Oba of Benin 's immobility has helped curb Edo prostitution in Italy



you need this. you need this.

you need this.

That's what your mum should have used before birthing a cunt like you

I thought traditional rulers are known for once in awhile travels. Why is dis one touring d whole world like digital ruler like Buhari.?

Please leave our flying presidiot bubu alone oh.

















Please leave our flying presidiot bubu alone oh.

Please help us ask him how Oba of Benin 's immobility has helped curb Edo prostitution in Italy

I believe you're a Yoruba and aware of the stern warning not to talk with all mouth.



I believe you're a Yoruba and aware of the stern warning not to talk with all mouth.

That statement is ambiguous, why not tender an apology for him not to embark on suicidal mission

Please help us ask him how Oba of Benin 's immobility has helped curb Edo prostitution in Italy



Cool

Ok

hmm