Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by nairametrics: 10:15am
Most times, it is almost always the ladies who get the blame for fashion chaos at the workplace. And I guess when men under dress albeit shabbily, it could be overlooked. Not so for women though and for now, its the society we live in. So, what to do? Some ladies can actually be mirrored when it comes to workplace fashion but others leave so much to be desired. Ranging from indecent exposure to blinding colors, some ladies can go all out but each one to his/her personality. But then, there are some ‘no-no’s’ when it comes to corporate fashion or what is acceptable in a work environment and I am not being hateful or small minded.
READ MORE: https://nairametrics.com/ladies-consider-yourself-a-fashion-disaster-if-you-dress-like-this-to-work/
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by Watermelonman: 11:41am
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by ordinaryjoe: 11:41am
Slutty wear!
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by Gwan2(m): 11:41am
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by NwaAmaikpe: 11:41am
Likewise,
Ladies if you dress like this; you are worse than a disaster.
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by free2ryhme: 11:41am
You wan go sleep with your employer abi
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by kehinde158: 11:41am
just to seduce somebody.
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by okey4reel(m): 11:41am
Ladies and fashion na 5 & 6
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by Greenville990: 11:41am
There is nothing as appealing as a decently dressed lady in quality outfits.
The icing on the cake is if she's poised and has got etiquette in all ways.
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by lakesidey(m): 11:41am
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by segebase(m): 11:42am
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by chuckyly(m): 11:42am
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by Galacious1: 11:42am
I don't really get what that 'disaster' meant, but these ladies are hot.
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by Jaytecq(m): 11:42am
the first pix.....
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by ekensi01(m): 11:42am
Cute picture.
But what's wrong with it those.
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by millionboi2: 11:43am
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by EVILFOREST: 11:43am
Not Bad....
People wear BiKiNi to Colleges in the US....
That's the height they can reach.....
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by GIDIBANKZ(f): 11:43am
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by scaramucci: 11:43am
Meanwhile, somewhere in Owerri.
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:43am
Issokay to dress that way...
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by agbonkamen(f): 11:43am
Their boss go dey sin every minute with their thoughts
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by johnstar(m): 11:45am
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by Alwaysking: 11:45am
Some women are destiny destroyers.
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by Oluwapresley(m): 11:46am
Well, except you work in a brothel or its equivalent which includes:
1. The marketing department of Zenith bank, UBA, Skye Bank, Access Bank etc and other microfinance banks.
In short, any marketing department.. lol
But it's actually a welcome development. Having them as my personal secretary isn't all that bad. I like to tell myself that I am a very disciplined Man. It would be cool to test my disciplinary strength
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by Johnbosco77(m): 11:46am
Sexy workers
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by NigerDeltan(m): 11:46am
The dressing is deliberate
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by nonut: 11:46am
NwaAmaikpe:Don't book space to type rubbish.
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by Boyooosa(m): 11:46am
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by ibkayee(f): 11:47am
Currently in picture number 2
|Re: Ladies, Consider Yourself A Fashion Disaster If You Dress Like This To Work by mrMeen(m): 11:48am
the first one tho
