Anambra Election :look What Flavour N'abania And Nkoli Nwa Nsukka Did For Obiano



Best dance steps and loads of entertainment galore is the simple definition of the clip below

watch Flavour and Nkoli Nwa Nsuka Dazzle's Anambra Fans as APGA take their campaign to Nnewi .



watch the video below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgP27ILeYis





Flavour na....Gigolo..... + Political whhore,



PS:That rally looked dead! Upon all the so called stars!



Willie/APGA - hope the rigging apparatus are in place!

.....

Massive curves? More like massive fat 7 Likes

person mama deh sample nyansh because of money



Ibo woman can do anything for money



forget that biafra, the real thing Ibo want is money-fra 2 Likes

Nonsense 3 Likes

She one of them, nollywood things

Nonsense. Flavor should engage in Lagos politics and leave anambra alone, the people have tested obiano I think it's time they tested obaze or chidoka, those guys are looking brighter than obiano in all dimensions.

It's high time we stopped behaving like fools, only God knows how much was being paid to them to come and campaign and decieve gullible people all in the name of "Nkoli nwa nsukka and flavor even supports him*

As for Rita edochie, I think she needs to put her home together before trying coming out to tell others what to do

Is Yul Edochie no longer a contestant?



Even his own are not supporting him.









Meanwhile, this man is seeing things 1 Like

She one of them, nollywood things

Lol @ 'and her massive curves!'!!





Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature.....

Which curves? 1 Like

Anywhere Belle face

Oh

I thought she was suppose to be rooting for yul edochie?

, where?. Massive curves?, where?.

I no well oooh

'Rita Edochie and her massive curves' are you kidding me Nawa for bloggers.

NONSENSE

Rita has this kind of shocks ?? She always tie wrapper perhaps na why I no see am since oooo chaiii Coughs"**clears throat# I don't believe thisRita has this kind of shocks?? She always tie wrapper perhaps na why I no see am since oooo chaiii

y didn't them invite MC UNIQUE since he is very famous in anambra state he would have done justice to dat...

Shey na this woman born Yul and the other guy? Choi! Mama mia. Just dey imagine how she go be for her youthful days





I came to see the massive curve oh.

Lol... Massive butt wey be like hunch back abi?

Can any of them vote or have voters card self ?

Someone's grand mum? It's really awkward associating her with such terms Mr Op

Ayam not understanding o, theres an Edochie contesting that one is Yul, and their is another Edochie supporting APGA dis 1 is Rita..





Issorite

adeblow:

Which curves?

Contour na curve?



If na wetin dem dey call curve be ds then I'll curve the hella of it. Contour na curve?If na wetin dem dey call curve be ds then I'll curve the hella of it.