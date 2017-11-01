₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by austonclint(m): 10:19am
Anambra Election :look What Flavour N'abania And Nkoli Nwa Nsukka Did For Obiano
Best dance steps and loads of entertainment galore is the simple definition of the clip below
watch Flavour and Nkoli Nwa Nsuka Dazzle's Anambra Fans as APGA take their campaign to Nnewi .
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgP27ILeYis
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by NwaNimo1(m): 9:50pm
Flavour na....Gigolo..... + Political whhore,
PS:That rally looked dead! Upon all the so called stars!
Willie/APGA - hope the rigging apparatus are in place!
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by Olabamijie(m): 9:51pm
.....
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by pxjosh(m): 9:51pm
Massive curves? More like massive fat
7 Likes
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by coolestchris(m): 9:51pm
person mama deh sample nyansh because of money
Ibo woman can do anything for money
forget that biafra, the real thing Ibo want is money-fra
2 Likes
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by bentlywills(m): 9:51pm
Nonsense
3 Likes
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by josh005(m): 9:51pm
She one of them, nollywood things
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by hyfr(m): 9:51pm
Nonsense. Flavor should engage in Lagos politics and leave anambra alone, the people have tested obiano I think it's time they tested obaze or chidoka, those guys are looking brighter than obiano in all dimensions.
It's high time we stopped behaving like fools, only God knows how much was being paid to them to come and campaign and decieve gullible people all in the name of "Nkoli nwa nsukka and flavor even supports him*
As for Rita edochie, I think she needs to put her home together before trying coming out to tell others what to do
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by emeijeh(m): 9:52pm
Is Yul Edochie no longer a contestant?
Even his own are not supporting him.
Meanwhile, this man is seeing things
1 Like
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by josh005(m): 9:52pm
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:52pm
Lol @ 'and her massive curves!'!!
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature.....
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by adeblow(m): 9:52pm
Which curves?
1 Like
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by ALAYORMII: 9:52pm
Anywhere Belle face
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by Boyooosa(m): 9:52pm
Oh
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by Chili89: 9:53pm
I thought she was suppose to be rooting for yul edochie?
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by OfficialDad: 9:53pm
Massive curves? , where?.
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by McINoWell: 9:53pm
I no well oooh
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by czarina(f): 9:53pm
'Rita Edochie and her massive curves' are you kidding me Nawa for bloggers. Sha check my signature
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by ihedioramma: 9:54pm
NONSENSE
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by dahunsy(m): 9:55pm
Coughs"**clears throat# I don't believe this Rita has this kind of shocks?? She always tie wrapper perhaps na why I no see am since oooo chaiii
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by McINoWell: 9:55pm
y didn't them invite MC UNIQUE since he is very famous in anambra state he would have done justice to dat...
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by Pidginwhisper: 9:55pm
Shey na this woman born Yul and the other guy? Choi! Mama mia. Just dey imagine how she go be for her youthful days
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by Tittusstar22(m): 9:56pm
Wazobiatvnews face of the week
I came to see the massive curve oh. meanwhile click on my signature
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by kullozone(m): 9:56pm
Lol... Massive butt wey be like hunch back abi?
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by ihedioramma: 9:56pm
Can any of them vote or have voters card self ?
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by Roon9(m): 10:05pm
Someone's grand mum? It's really awkward associating her with such terms Mr Op
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by BadBlaize(m): 10:05pm
Ayam not understanding o, theres an Edochie contesting that one is Yul, and their is another Edochie supporting APGA dis 1 is Rita..
Issorite
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by plauba(m): 10:06pm
adeblow:
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by lebete3000: 10:07pm
austonclint:
Contour na curve?
If na wetin dem dey call curve be ds then I'll curve the hella of it.
|Re: Flavour, Rita Edochie And Rachel Okonkwo Perform At Anambra APGA Campaign(Video) by Mopolchi: 10:07pm
Vote for PDP... Power to the People!
