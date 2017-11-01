Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo (12264 Views)

"�MAJOR TBT

LOOK AT ME NOW...Wooow

LORD I AM GRATEFUL••

#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #superwoman #JUICYMANS SUPERMAN #GROWTH #WEALTH #GRACE #LOVE #GOD #LIFE #SMALL GIRL WITH A VERY BIG GOD���❤️"







The beautiful actress shared this throwback photo photo of her self few minutes back which she captioned

money dey try me ohhhh 6 Likes

Look way better than now 16 Likes

she has always been cute Nobody is ugly, there are just brokeshe has always been cute 4 Likes

Bonapart:

Look way better than now She's still pretty She's still pretty

Toto dicke..Everything about this girl name dey sex_related, if you think hard and long about it....is that why she acted porn some years back? 2 Likes

Breakup can really damage your health,I remember one time my girlfriend broke up with me via whatsapp while I was on my way to pick my cousin in school, I came home with the wrong kid 19 Likes 2 Shares

Hian

Money good ooo

the mama still fine sha 1 Like

Prettier than now

This has nothing to do with poverty she just bleached her skin

when the rubber was a little bit intact

Dis one still better pass her present self





When she was a virgin When she was a virgin





This was before she became 'Toto Decay'. This was before she became 2 Likes 1 Share

See ur end over there! 7 Likes 1 Share

seen









Enough of this Toto Decay news pls...we don't want an overdose







*oko* owo nikan lo le shey o*oko*

Her typical igbo face still dey show well well



I remembered seeing her first on that mama gee video clip this was how she looked then.

Bonapart:

Look way better than now OBVIOUSLY

1 Like 1 Share

Leetunechi:

Breakup can really damage your health,I remember one time my girlfriend broke up with me via whatsapp while I was on my way to pick my cousin in school, I came home with the wrong kid copycat copycat

Before she turned stage ashawo

olo......

beautiful

She is beautiful but her altit

She is beautiful

Bonapart:

Look way better than now

nedu2000:

This has nothing to do with poverty she just bleached her skin

she is fair can't you see. that the picture quality/lighting is different from the digital pictures we have now. she is fair can't you see. that the picture quality/lighting is different from the digital pictures we have now.