|Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by Sakie: 11:13am
The beautiful actress shared this throwback photo photo of her self few minutes back which she captioned
"�MAJOR TBT
LOOK AT ME NOW...Wooow
LORD I AM GRATEFUL••
#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #superwoman #JUICYMANS SUPERMAN #GROWTH #WEALTH #GRACE #LOVE #GOD #LIFE #SMALL GIRL WITH A VERY BIG GOD���❤️"
Source:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbjPWrFHzAq/
2 Likes
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by biacan(f): 11:15am
money dey try me ohhhh
6 Likes
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by Bonapart(m): 12:44pm
Look way better than now
16 Likes
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:44pm
Nobody is ugly, there are just broke she has always been cute
4 Likes
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by josh005(m): 12:45pm
Bonapart:She's still pretty
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by Hofbrauhaus: 12:45pm
Toto dicke..Everything about this girl name dey sex_related, if you think hard and long about it....is that why she acted porn some years back?
2 Likes
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by Leetunechi: 12:45pm
Breakup can really damage your health,I remember one time my girlfriend broke up with me via whatsapp while I was on my way to pick my cousin in school, I came home with the wrong kid
19 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by Touchey: 12:45pm
Hian
Money good ooo
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by binsanni(m): 12:45pm
the mama still fine sha
1 Like
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by Glomoni: 12:45pm
Prettier than now
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by nedu2000(m): 12:46pm
This has nothing to do with poverty she just bleached her skin
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by Emotionless100: 12:46pm
when the rubber was a little bit intact
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by johnstar(m): 12:46pm
Dis one still better pass her present self
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by ekensi01(m): 12:46pm
When she was a virgin
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 12:47pm
This was before she became 'Toto Decay'.
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by Innobee99(m): 12:47pm
See ur end over there!
7 Likes 1 Share
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by joystickextend1(m): 12:47pm
seen
seen
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by Kobicove(m): 12:48pm
Enough of this Toto Decay news pls...we don't want an overdose
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by bossmeek(m): 12:50pm
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by iShadow(m): 12:52pm
owo nikan lo le shey o
*oko*
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by NLevents: 12:53pm
Her typical igbo face still dey show well well
I remembered seeing her first on that mama gee video clip this was how she looked then.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by rocknation62(m): 12:54pm
Bonapart:OBVIOUSLY
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by iamleumas: 12:54pm
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by EmpresFIDEL(f): 12:54pm
Leetunechi:copycat
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by moorevic(m): 12:55pm
Before she turned stage ashawo
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by Innobee99(m): 12:57pm
olo......
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by itsandi(m): 12:57pm
beautiful
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by teacherbim(f): 1:00pm
She is beautiful but her altit
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by khome(f): 1:00pm
She is beautiful
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:01pm
Bonapart:
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by Proudgorgeousga(f): 1:02pm
nedu2000:
she is fair can't you see. that the picture quality/lighting is different from the digital pictures we have now.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo by Dromenanaya(m): 1:03pm
Exclusive: Jim Iyke Arrested In Abuja Over Tinted Glasses Of His Car! / Tonto Dike Smokes Indian Hemp. / OC Ukeje Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today
