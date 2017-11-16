₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by homodara(m): 11:46am
At least, two persons were reported to have died, while two others severely injured, after a train crushed an articulated truck trapped on rain line at Iju rail-station on Thursday, their death was said to had occurred after they fell off the train during the crushing.
It was learn that both people that died and those injured were illegal passengers, who make use of roof top of the train to either escape paying the train fare or as result of eagerness to get to their destinations, due to commuters surge at rail station.
The Guild gathered that after the two people that died during accident were removed and taken to mortuary, others too who were reported injured were also rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.
http://www.theguildng.com/two-die-more-injure-after-train-crush-trapped-trailer-in-lagos/
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by Shygirl1989(f): 11:56am
may their souls rest in peace.Amen.
what what was a trailer doing parked on the rail line?
1 Like
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by Keeppushing: 12:13pm
RIP to the dead, quick recovery to the injured.
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by Masculity(m): 12:24pm
RIP
But why do people always invite danger to themselves. Why can't people trek if they feel like to pay a train ticket is a taboo
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by Ericaikince(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by ELShehzad: 1:14pm
Power pass power... Shebi dem go dey form Boss for road.. RIP to de dead sha
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by Sugarcious(m): 1:15pm
articulated truckOp are u from kaduna? Which kind English be dis? Everybody wants to blog.
3 Likes
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by biggy26: 1:15pm
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by Donald3d(m): 1:16pm
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by iShadow(m): 1:16pm
.fp for the fourth time today....
FTC here I come
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by Lanretoye(m): 1:16pm
hope the truck wasn't a trap for people hanging on the train.
alexistaiwo:oya comment make i see wetin u want talk.
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by biggy26: 1:16pm
So sad!
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:17pm
Oh Gosh!
RIP!!
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by Afritop(m): 1:17pm
IT VERY EASY TO COMMIT MASS GENOCIDE IN THIS COUNTRY. IMAGINE A MANIAC PARK MASSIVE TRUCK IN FRONT RAIL TRACK DURING LATE EVENING RUSH HOUR FROM OSHODI TO ANY DESTINATION AND BINGO! THAT TRAIN WILL WANT TO MUMU NACK THE TRAIN
MAY WE NOT BE VICTIMS. LETS BE CAREFUL NOT CARELESS
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by alexistaiwo: 1:18pm
What will I type sef?
They are architect of their death.
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by ELShehzad: 1:20pm
Ericaikince:Mynd44.. Rule 2
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by satowind: 1:20pm
very sad truck need regulation fast in lagos
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by fatymore(f): 1:21pm
Uhm..the rate at which these guys stay on the roof of trains.. You get scared... They smoke igbo. Gambled on it.. Risking their lives for nothing.. And isn't that they don't have money to board buses or pay fee for the train.. They just like wasting their lives...
On a second note most of these trains and rails are old.. Thank God construction of new rails is on the way..
Rip to dead and safe trip always to the living
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by Micheezy7(m): 1:21pm
iShadow:
Is Common Sense That Expensive ?
They lost their life and u're here fighting for FTC
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by careytommy7(m): 1:22pm
Craze man meets bus stop
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by UncleSnr(m): 1:23pm
homodara:
See blunders. It won't cost you anything to install Grammarly on your browser.
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by alexistaiwo: 1:23pm
Lanretoye:They are the architect of their death.
Who will hang on to a moving train in his /her right frame of mind
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by 1miccza: 1:25pm
Na dem those hausa men have been so lawless there, this was bound to happen sooner or later
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by Alexrayz(m): 1:25pm
homodara:
Where is our darling lasma with thier 3D pics when we need them
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by phreakabit(m): 1:30pm
Aboki vs South Wasterners. . .
Eya
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by Pascal181: 1:41pm
could it be that d trailer nd d train were showing power of supremacy? anyway when two elephants fights,it's d grass that suffers.
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by AFONJAPIG(f): 1:42pm
Ewedu and Amala don block their ear....
|Re: Train Crushes Trapped Trailer In Lagos, Two Die, Others Injured by kreamy28(f): 1:58pm
