It was learn that both people that died and those injured were illegal passengers, who make use of roof top of the train to either escape paying the train fare or as result of eagerness to get to their destinations, due to commuters surge at rail station.



The Guild gathered that after the two people that died during accident were removed and taken to mortuary, others too who were reported injured were also rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.





http://www.theguildng.com/two-die-more-injure-after-train-crush-trapped-trailer-in-lagos/ At least, two persons were reported to have died, while two others severely injured, after a train crushed an articulated truck trapped on rain line at Iju rail-station on Thursday, their death was said to had occurred after they fell off the train during the crushing.It was learn that both people that died and those injured were illegal passengers, who make use of roof top of the train to either escape paying the train fare or as result of eagerness to get to their destinations, due to commuters surge at rail station.The Guild gathered that after the two people that died during accident were removed and taken to mortuary, others too who were reported injured were also rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.

may their souls rest in peace.Amen.

what what was a trailer doing parked on the rail line? 1 Like







RIP to the dead, quick recovery to the injured.







But why do people always invite danger to themselves. Why can't people trek if they feel like to pay a train ticket is a taboo RIPBut why do people always invite danger to themselves.Why can't people trek if they feel like to pay a train ticket is a taboo

Power pass power... Shebi dem go dey form Boss for road.. RIP to de dead sha

articulated truck

trapped on rain line Op are u from kaduna? Which kind English be dis? Everybody wants to blog. Op are u from kaduna? Which kind English be dis? Everybody wants to blog. 3 Likes





FTC here I come .fp for the fourth time today....FTC here I come

alexistaiwo:

Djdn oya comment make i see wetin u want talk. hope the truck wasn't a trap for people hanging on the train.oya comment make i see wetin u want talk.

So sad!

Oh Gosh!

RIP!!







IT VERY EASY TO COMMIT MASS GENOCIDE IN THIS COUNTRY. IMAGINE A MANIAC PARK MASSIVE TRUCK IN FRONT RAIL TRACK DURING LATE EVENING RUSH HOUR FROM OSHODI TO ANY DESTINATION AND BINGO! THAT TRAIN WILL WANT TO MUMU NACK THE TRAIN



MAY WE NOT BE VICTIMS. LETS BE CAREFUL NOT CARELESS

What will I type sef?

They are architect of their death.

Ericaikince:

I wish say u relative they among... Ode!!! Mynd44.. Rule 2 Mynd44.. Rule 2

very sad truck need regulation fast in lagos

Uhm..the rate at which these guys stay on the roof of trains.. You get scared... They smoke igbo. Gambled on it.. Risking their lives for nothing.. And isn't that they don't have money to board buses or pay fee for the train.. They just like wasting their lives...

On a second note most of these trains and rails are old.. Thank God construction of new rails is on the way..

Rip to dead and safe trip always to the living

iShadow:

.fp for the fourth time today....



FTC here I come



Is Common Sense That Expensive ?



They lost their life and u're here fighting for FTC Is Common Sense That Expensive ?They lost their life and u're here fighting for FTC

Craze man meets bus stop

homodara:

See blunders. It won't cost you anything to install Grammarly on your browser. See blunders. It won't cost you anything to install Grammarly on your browser.

Lanretoye:

hope the truck wasn't a trap for people hanging on the train.oya comment make i see wetin u want talk. They are the architect of their death.

Who will hang on to a moving train in his /her right frame of mind They are the architect of their death.Who will hang on to a moving train in his /her right frame of mind

Na dem those hausa men have been so lawless there, this was bound to happen sooner or later

homodara:

http://www.theguildng.com/two-die-more-injure-after-train-crush-trapped-trailer-in-lagos/











Where is our darling lasma with thier 3D pics when we need them Where is our darling lasma with thier 3D pics when we need them

Aboki vs South Wasterners. . .

Eya

could it be that d trailer nd d train were showing power of supremacy? anyway when two elephants fights,it's d grass that suffers.