It's been almost 6 years since the Lagos Rail Mass Transit has started, the work started under the former Lagos state governor Mr. Babatunde Fashola, according to him then, the work will be finished before he leaves office in 2015 but due to logistics and funding, they were unable to meet with the deadline. During the campaign of Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, he promised to finish up from where Mr. Fashola left and so far the work has been going slow and steady.
AutoReportNG did a self-media tour (if anything like that exists) and we start from CMS to Costain (National Theather, Iganmu, Lagos) and we were able to access some developments and see how the work is faring. These are some of what we gathered...
Contractor: The contract was awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and they were in charge of all mechanical and other engineering works, so far the quality of the materials were top notched, kudos must be given to Lagos State Government who ensured that they compiled to safety guidelines and also who made sure they use quality goods as well.
Challenges: We were able to identify 2 major challenges during our short tip and this has to be the slow working process of the firm, for example working on the Eko Bridge is long overdue, they have been on that since last year and they are yet to leave the same spot and this call for concern, how many years will it take them to construct over the sea. Another challenge we see is the issue of the miscreants also known as area boys, they defaced most of their works, the placed that have been constructed have turned to a garage or their second home. A visit to Orile Bus Stop along Mile 2 will clear your doubts. We also noticed that the rail-lines have been messed up as some have turned the place to their toilets.
Funding:[/b]We were able to interact with some of the workers of the CCECC and we asked them why the slow pace despite the government fundings but the workers debunked that CCECC is not releasing money and also there is shortage of funds, whatever that means, its either LASG is not releasing money or CCECC is not paying its staff, you be the judge.
[b]Completion Date: It will take a miracle for this project to be ready in 2019 as there are lots to be done, the dredging of the Eko Bridge for example still remains a top priority, many of the Train Stations have not been put into place, most of the rail lines still need some touches, we are aware that Mile 2 to Orile has been completed to a certain stage but they still need to be checked again. So ladies and gentlemen, brace up yourself.
If we are to rate the work and how they fared, we will rate them 52% except a miracle happens tomorrow morning.
These are the pictures we are able to take, we are not given access to enter the National Theatre Rail Terminus
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/a-pictorial-view-of-lagos-rail-mass.html
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by AutoReportNG: 1:01pm
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/a-pictorial-view-of-lagos-rail-mass.html
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by shegzy08: 1:01pm
Its a norm in naija...the construction company wouldn't try that in there home town where there is competition
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by AutoReportNG: 1:10pm
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by floflo12: 1:32pm
Hmm
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by arinze3131(m): 1:32pm
good
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by splmosixx(m): 1:32pm
Lagos is working
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by zinaunreal(m): 1:32pm
Why Nigeria thing cannot fine for once. Looks so raw
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by blackpanda: 1:33pm
Wailer....where are u?
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by cheapgoals(m): 1:33pm
GOOD ONE, A RAIL PROJECT OF A THOUSAND MILES START WITH A SNAIL-LIKE SPEED
BUT THE ISSUE WITH PROJECT IN NIGERIA STILL REMAINS PROPER MAINTENANCE
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by samuelchimmy(m): 1:33pm
Looks too clustered.....
2 Likes
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by velai(m): 1:34pm
.
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by Metrofox(m): 1:34pm
jokers
1 Like
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by donbrowser(m): 1:34pm
I am APC in Lagos. Anti-Buhari Anywhere!!!
1 Like
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by salemdv(m): 1:34pm
this project is long overdue. ccecc should employ more workers or work day and night to deliver on time. na Julius berger fit this kind construction
1 Like
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by blackpanda: 1:34pm
zinaunreal:
must u nag
its under construction
2 Likes
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by ssogundele: 1:34pm
We are following
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by porningmodee: 1:34pm
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by BecaciaBarbie(f): 1:34pm
Woooow I thought it was just a normal road bridge ooo this will be the best project in Lagos once completed. I'm very impressed! Proud to be a Lagosian
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by Gavel(m): 1:34pm
I don't get it
1 Like
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by tukdi: 1:35pm
Nothing consign me.
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by DabLord: 1:35pm
mtcheeew
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by jude33084(m): 1:35pm
BecaciaBarbie:
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by Firefire(m): 1:35pm
Good effort, but taking too long to complete with enough fund sunk into it...
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by Benjom(m): 1:36pm
They'll get there someday.
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by BabaOwen(m): 1:36pm
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by youngsahito(m): 1:37pm
Lagos for show
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by Dearlord(m): 1:37pm
My Tax is working
1 Like
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by Mrchippychappy(m): 1:38pm
Ambode shouldn't embark on any other project, he should focus on cleaning up Lagos first. An epidemic outbreak is imminent at this rate.
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by rhames: 1:38pm
The white man including the Chinese will always look critically at the black man in and out of government as an economic parasite. This project is one of the reason why.
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by ssogundele: 1:38pm
But wait o, how long is it going to take to finish this methuselah project? The same project of this magnitude and specification with similar characteristics was started at the same time in Ethiopia �� and has been completed since. Why are things done weirdly in this country of ours? I'm tired � seriously!
Re: Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Construction In Pictures by zinaunreal(m): 1:39pm
blackpanda:
Bro you dont want to see other country's "Under Construction" believe me. Everything just ugly. Im tired abeg
SOUTH AFRICA VISA 100 % sure link / What Do It Takes To Be A Citizen Of A Country / Original Passport And Birth Certificate Of Foreign Countries
