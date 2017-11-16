₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by Solomonudofia(m): 12:09pm
SaharaTV Special A Tribute To Chinua Achebe
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rao7Qn8xRm4
1 Like
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by miqos02(m): 1:23pm
cool
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by coolie1: 1:23pm
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by jidemoh: 1:23pm
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by Sirheny007(m): 1:23pm
A true Legend.
A Pan African who paved way for other Africans.
The man who brought Igbo Culture and tradition to the world.
The flawless writer.
The greatest story teller.
I Read a lot of Heinemann's African writers series, and those guys would never forget Chinualumogu Albert Achebe in a hurry..especially Ngugi Wa Thiong'o
Your legacy lives on Sir.
"We do not bypass a man and enter into his compound" - Chinua Achebe
When shall we begin to immortalize our heroes?
BTW: I still maintain that "Things Fall Apart" is grossly Overrated.
"Arrow of God" is, and will continue to be his best work.
Even he tried to admit it in the preface of the revised second Edition.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by obajoey(m): 1:23pm
Man of great words.
"Nobody can teach me who I am. You can describe parts of me, but who I am - and what I need - is something I have to find out myself"
Achebe.
9 Likes
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by NLevents: 1:24pm
Nigeria is blessed with great people.
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by UncleSnr(m): 1:24pm
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by KingOfThePay(m): 1:25pm
The True Legend!
Now reading: There was a a Country + Chinua Achebe
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by IgboticGirl(f): 1:25pm
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by Rmxr: 1:28pm
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by itsIYKE(m): 1:28pm
Respect sir
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by knight05(m): 1:30pm
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by Solomonudofia(m): 1:32pm
Chinua Achebe Quotes
“If you don't like someone's story, write your own.
“The world is like a Mask dancing. If you want to see it well, you do not stand in one place.
“While we do our good works let us not forget that the real solution lies in a world in which charity will have become unnecessary
“Nobody can teach me who I am. You can describe parts of me, but who I am - and what I need - is something I have to find out myself.
““The white man is very clever. He came quietly and peaceably with his religion. We were amused at his foolishness and allowed him to stay. Now he has won our brothers, and our clan can no longer act like one. He has put a knife on the things that held us together and we have fallen apart.
“There is no story that is not true, [...] The world has no end, and what is good among one people is an abomination with others.
“To me, being an intellectual doesn't mean knowing about intellectual issues; it means taking pleasure in them.
“We cannot trample upon the humanity of others without devaluing our own. The Igbo, always practical, put it concretely in their proverb Onye ji onye n'ani ji onwe ya: "He who will hold another down in the mud must stay in the mud to keep him down.
“A man who calls his kinsmen to a feast does not do so to save them from starving. They all have food in their own homes. When we gather together in the moonlit village ground it is not because of the moon. Every man can see it in his own compound. We come together because it is good for kinsmen to do so.
we gather in nairaland not because there is no other forums where one can read news but because nairaland is a place to learn and catch fun.....
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by EVILFOREST: 1:32pm
Great Man.
DIKEOHA
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by Joephat(m): 1:37pm
Thank you very much sir, after reading your books as a child, I promised myself that one day, I will be rich and a white man will be my driver
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by romoruyi(m): 1:39pm
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by azarenka(f): 1:41pm
Sirheny007:You are indeed a great and ardent scholar.i commend your EQ. Ngugi Wa Thiong'o Petals of Blood is an epic for me. Great African writers.
1 Like
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by GoldenChiddy: 1:46pm
There's a lot of igbo culture being promoted within the igbo-British community. Have a look at the channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRZWXvT7Xd4&index=8&list=PL1UutY7_uGmtEGSsfb34VMHIHePjy67xV
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by gerreer27: 1:55pm
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by Benjaniblinks(m): 1:56pm
Reading "Arrow Of God" Before Logging Into Nairaland. This Man Is Truly A Ledgen.
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by degamemaster(m): 1:58pm
Great man of all times. IGBO NWERE MMADU!
|Re: SaharaTV Special: A Tribute To Chinua Achebe (Video) by Lordave: 2:19pm
Sirheny007:I agree with you but Things Fall Apart is not in anyway overrated, let alone being 'grossly' overrated.
As at the time when Things Fall Apart was published, nothing of such has ever come out of Africa, hence, the encomium it enjoys till tomorrow. Arrow of God itself is a masterpiece, but been Achebe's favourite doesn't translate to being his best work. Though different strokes for different folks.
If Things Fall Apart was published 5 years ago, it would still rank in the top ten best literary works from Africa.
