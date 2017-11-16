Chinua Achebe Quotes



“If you don't like someone's story, write your own.



“The world is like a Mask dancing. If you want to see it well, you do not stand in one place.





“While we do our good works let us not forget that the real solution lies in a world in which charity will have become unnecessary



“Nobody can teach me who I am. You can describe parts of me, but who I am - and what I need - is something I have to find out myself.





““The white man is very clever. He came quietly and peaceably with his religion. We were amused at his foolishness and allowed him to stay. Now he has won our brothers, and our clan can no longer act like one. He has put a knife on the things that held us together and we have fallen apart.





“There is no story that is not true, [...] The world has no end, and what is good among one people is an abomination with others.



“To me, being an intellectual doesn't mean knowing about intellectual issues; it means taking pleasure in them.





“We cannot trample upon the humanity of others without devaluing our own. The Igbo, always practical, put it concretely in their proverb Onye ji onye n'ani ji onwe ya: "He who will hold another down in the mud must stay in the mud to keep him down.





“A man who calls his kinsmen to a feast does not do so to save them from starving. They all have food in their own homes. When we gather together in the moonlit village ground it is not because of the moon. Every man can see it in his own compound. We come together because it is good for kinsmen to do so.



we gather in nairaland not because there is no other forums where one can read news but because nairaland is a place to learn and catch fun..... 4 Likes 2 Shares