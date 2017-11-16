₦airaland Forum

Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) (7180 Views)

Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by kobo123: 12:34pm
Nollywood actor turned politician,Hon. Desmond Elliot was spotted in a classroom giving lectures to student at the cinematography international in the university of Lagos.

The actor was discussing with student on becoming a good movie producer, film maker,actor etc.

See photos below.....


http://news.nollyzone.com/hon-desmond-elliot-spotted-lecturing-student-university-lagos/

Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 12:35pm
Desmond is out of shape...
He has never looked good with a full hair and beard....
He is naturally handsome.

Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 12:56pm
hmmmm

eezeribe:
Desmond is out of shape...
He has never looked good with a full hair and beard....
He is naturally handsome.
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by Sanchez01: 1:38pm
'Am a film actor'. Lobatan! undecided

Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by Andybj1: 1:38pm
Sweet
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by ucee64(m): 1:38pm
.
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 1:39pm
Na old men and women just full d class as student. Hmmm.

Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 1:39pm
Nigerian politician... I wonder if girls allow this guy "to rest". Do I even know whether he himself allows them to rest.
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by qualityGod(m): 1:39pm
shocked

Desmond the calabar man
Go and shave and be a humble man as you use to be in the good old days

Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by uzoormah(m): 1:39pm
How is this a news
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by icon8: 1:39pm
Sanchez01:
'Am a film actor'. Lobatan! undecided

You sef see am? lipsrsealed

Am a ball player. Am a car driver. Am a bread baker. Am a bank banker.

Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 1:40pm
Good




Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by TITOBIGZ(m): 1:40pm
It is FINISHED.
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 1:40pm
should we fry beans
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:40pm
nice guy
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by timilehin007(m): 1:40pm
Proudly afonja...pls OP next time endeavour to complete his name o...Desmond Adesola Elliot
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by Caspian22(m): 1:40pm
Desmond Elliot... this guy don make money ooo..



Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by NLevents: 1:40pm
Politics can make you humble smith grin

Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by richard870(m): 1:41pm
@Op, Kindly help tell him that ''am a film maker'' is absolutely wrong, its 'I'm a film maker'.

Thank you

Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 1:41pm
Jesus Christ!!! What happened to Desmond Kai, this guy is going out of shape oh...see belle...kai..abeg politics no good u for body at all...
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by narutop: 1:42pm
I'm a film actor and not Am a film actor. This kind lecturer sef grin

Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by galaxy2020(m): 1:42pm
He's getting fat. He needs to engage in workouts
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by icon8: 1:42pm
richard870:
@Op, Kindly help tell him that ''am a film maker'' is absolutely wrong, its 'I'm a film maker'.

Thank you

You dey see well so? Where you see "am a film maker"?
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by blackbelt(m): 1:42pm
He needs some exercise, I sincerely hope that it wasn't him that lauched the projectile on the board

Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 1:43pm
Sanchez01:
'Am a film actor'. Lobatan! undecided

grin grin grin grin grin Sharp eyes! This is what happens when professionals suddenly think they can delve into the academia.

Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by icon8: 1:43pm
narutop:
I'm a film actor and not Am a film actor. This kind lecturer sef grin

Olodo correcting otondo. Film actor ko, bank banker ni.

Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by BEENUEL: 1:44pm
I don't know much...but lecturers/ A lawmaker should not be making this mistake

check the third picture

Am a film actor ......wrong

I love you sir Desmond
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 1:44pm
Him writing no even fine
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 1:44pm
talk2percy:
Jesus Christ!!! What happened to Desmond Kai, this guy is going out of shape oh...see belle...kai..abeg politics no good u for body at all...

Politics and potbelly go hand-in-hand in Nigeria. How many politicians can you name that don't have a potbelly in Nigeria?
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by mikeng: 1:44pm
What is the mofo lecturing about
Re: Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 1:45pm
How is this news beneficial??

Chai...our mods have gone clueless again o!

