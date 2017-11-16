Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Desmond Elliot Lectures Students In University Of Lagos (Photos) (7180 Views)

Desmond Elliot Looking Cute In Native Attire (Photos) / Mercy Jonhson And Desmond Elliot's Throwback Picture / Desmond Elliot Calls For Assistance For Prince James Uche, Sick Nollywood Actor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The actor was discussing with student on becoming a good movie producer, film maker,actor etc.



See photos below.....





http://news.nollyzone.com/hon-desmond-elliot-spotted-lecturing-student-university-lagos/ Nollywood actor turned politician,Hon. Desmond Elliot was spotted in a classroom giving lectures to student at the cinematography international in the university of Lagos.The actor was discussing with student on becoming a good movie producer, film maker,actor etc.See photos below..... 1 Like

Desmond is out of shape...

He has never looked good with a full hair and beard....

He is naturally handsome. 7 Likes





eezeribe:

Desmond is out of shape...

He has never looked good with a full hair and beard....

He is naturally handsome. hmmmm

'Am a film actor'. Lobatan! 16 Likes

Sweet

.

Na old men and women just full d class as student. Hmmm. 1 Like

Nigerian politician... I wonder if girls allow this guy "to rest". Do I even know whether he himself allows them to rest.





Desmond the calabar man

Go and shave and be a humble man as you use to be in the good old days Desmond the calabar manGo and shave and be a humble man as you use to be in the good old days 1 Like

How is this a news

Sanchez01:

'Am a film actor'. Lobatan!

You sef see am?



Am a ball player. Am a car driver. Am a bread baker. Am a bank banker. You sef see am?Am a ball player. Am a car driver. Am a bread baker. Am a bank banker. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Good









Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys.

It is FINISHED.

should we fry beans

nice guy

Proudly afonja...pls OP next time endeavour to complete his name o...Desmond Adesola Elliot









Find out... 5 Cool Hobbies That You Never Knew Were Beneficial To Your Health.



www.youmustgethealthy.com/2017/11/5-cool-hobbies-that-are-beneficial-to.html?m=0 Desmond Elliot... this guy don make money ooo..Find out... 5 Cool Hobbies That You Never Knew Were Beneficial To Your Health.





Nairaland party 3.0 heavily loading, why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03 Politics can make you humble smith

@Op, Kindly help tell him that ''am a film maker'' is absolutely wrong, its 'I'm a film maker'.



Thank you 4 Likes

Jesus Christ!!! What happened to Desmond Kai, this guy is going out of shape oh...see belle...kai..abeg politics no good u for body at all...

I'm a film actor and not Am a film actor. This kind lecturer sef 5 Likes

He's getting fat. He needs to engage in workouts

richard870:

@Op, Kindly help tell him that ''am a film maker'' is absolutely wrong, its 'I'm a film maker'.



Thank you

You dey see well so? Where you see "am a film maker"? You dey see well so? Where you see "am a film maker"?

He needs some exercise, I sincerely hope that it wasn't him that lauched the projectile on the board 1 Like

Sanchez01:

'Am a film actor'. Lobatan!

Sharp eyes! This is what happens when professionals suddenly think they can delve into the academia. Sharp eyes! This is what happens when professionals suddenly think they can delve into the academia. 4 Likes

narutop:

I'm a film actor and not Am a film actor. This kind lecturer sef

Olodo correcting otondo. Film actor ko, bank banker ni. Olodo correcting otondo. Film actor ko, bank banker ni. 2 Likes

I don't know much...but lecturers/ A lawmaker should not be making this mistake



check the third picture



Am a film actor ......wrong



I love you sir Desmond

Him writing no even fine

talk2percy:

Jesus Christ!!! What happened to Desmond Kai, this guy is going out of shape oh...see belle...kai..abeg politics no good u for body at all...

Politics and potbelly go hand-in-hand in Nigeria. How many politicians can you name that don't have a potbelly in Nigeria? Politics and potbelly go hand-in-hand in Nigeria. How many politicians can you name that don't have a potbelly in Nigeria?

What is the mofo lecturing about