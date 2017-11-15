₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by Sakie: 2:06pm
Beautiful Ghanaian actress,Juliet Ibrahim shared a side by side picture of her self and her Nigerian boyfriend, icebergslim and she captioned it as
"#tbt let's play a little game fam, guess the celebrities in the pics ������ #throwback thx to @cutie_juls for the idea ��"
Source:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbjcV_Ig5z9/
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by olihilistic(m): 2:07pm
see the boy hair as e brown like lalasticlala hair for anus..
10 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by adetoroamos(m): 2:07pm
I even senior d guy, see as his old pisure clear like 2010 camera
FTC . I dedicate it to my upcoming projects, I will share you here. just relax my friends
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by adetoroamos(m): 2:08pm
olihilistic:space booker
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by olihilistic(m): 2:09pm
adetoroamos:space occupier....
4 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by Rokia2(f): 2:19pm
She's so obsessed with this dude. Let her just be careful.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 2:20pm
Lol
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:45pm
Juliet has always been a fine gal
Isn't this Icebergslim too small for Juliet
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by alexialin: 2:55pm
MhizzAJ:
Lol people sef.
You see a grown asszed man, u are saying is he not too small for her.
Not Every ladies like old divorced or old polygamous men as husband and going to spiritual homes for potent jazz to be number one amongst his list of wives and concubines
She will not even have such time and strength to compete with other wives.
And men her age, would be married and still have wives of their youths to enjoy.
They wouldn't want to mess up their young vibrant homes for Juliet.
So her best bet is to be serious with a younger guy whos not married , who is easy to talk to and play with, hoping it will lead to a peaceful marriage.
Simple.
8 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by sinceraconcept: 3:40pm
Juliet Ibrahim is too fine,her beauty is out of this world. See her big beautiful eyes,slender and oblong nose and little round mouth and slightly turned up lips,that is the feature that makes her far more beautiful than wide mouthed Beyonce
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 3:42pm
The guy just dey enjoy this babe
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by veekid(m): 3:42pm
So far so good; iceberg dey fúck better püssy
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 3:42pm
Lalasticlala is in the building
Y'all knows what's next
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by miqos02(m): 3:42pm
cuul
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 3:43pm
olihilistic:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by iamdannyfc(m): 3:44pm
The man resemble ballotelli
Wetin even consign me self, me wey wan write exam(waec,neco,jamb) come dey do amebo instead make i dey Onlysage Community with serious students to dey do Question&Answer(Study)...
Lemme come and be goin
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by IYANGBALI: 3:44pm
Rokia2:wetin be your own?no go look for your own to marry
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by IYANGBALI: 3:45pm
veekid:but she has body odour
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by gideon1971(m): 3:45pm
Do you remember this celebrity
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by tochivitus(m): 3:45pm
olihilistic:
Why so savagery bro? Lala is coming for you
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by IYANGBALI: 3:46pm
sinceraconcept:her only problem is her body odour
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by abiolag(m): 3:46pm
Juliet Ibrahim is just too beautiful. Sometimes i wonder if she is truly a Ghanaian cos people from Ghana are always da-k in complexion
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by buchivik(m): 3:47pm
From this picture you go know say iceberg slim parents get money.... Imagine the camera as he clear reach and the whitie girl leg wey dey the background
3 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by NLevents: 3:47pm
Shows clearly that Juliet na aunty to iceberg slim
Nairaland party 3.0 heavily loading, why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by IYANGBALI: 3:48pm
MhizzAJ:how dat one take concern you? Abi your eye dey the boy body?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:49pm
The guy's throwback pic looks like it was taken ten years ago. Hmm!
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by Itanola2012: 3:49pm
adetoroamos:you think say na our camera for here abi...his no born in naija o take note
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:50pm
IYANGBALI:
Wetin concern you too
Wetin wan carry my eyes go him body not like he's hot
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:50pm
Cute from birth.
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature..
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by Mariangeles: 3:53pm
.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) by Shhhh01(f): 3:53pm
Sakie:This guy is ugly mehhhn> lools like a cyclops with that hair do.
