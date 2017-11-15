Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim As Kids (Throwback Photos) (9376 Views)

Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) / Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Step Out On A Date / Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim In Hot Romance (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





"#tbt let's play a little game fam, guess the celebrities in the pics ������ #throwback thx to @cutie_juls for the idea ��"



Source:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbjcV_Ig5z9/ Beautiful Ghanaian actress,Juliet Ibrahim shared a side by side picture of her self and her Nigerian boyfriend, icebergslim and she captioned it asSource:

see the boy hair as e brown like lalasticlala hair for anus.. 10 Likes

I even senior d guy, see as his old pisure clear like 2010 camera











FTC . I dedicate it to my upcoming projects, I will share you here. just relax my friends 2 Likes

olihilistic:

. space booker space booker

adetoroamos:

space booker space occupier.... space occupier.... 4 Likes

She's so obsessed with this dude. Let her just be careful. 4 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Juliet has always been a fine gal



Isn't this Icebergslim too small for Juliet 2 Likes

MhizzAJ:

Juliet has always been a fine gal



Isn't this Icebergslim too small for Juliet









Lol people sef.



You see a grown asszed man, u are saying is he not too small for her.



Not Every ladies like old divorced or old polygamous men as husband and going to spiritual homes for potent jazz to be number one amongst his list of wives and concubines



She will not even have such time and strength to compete with other wives.



And men her age, would be married and still have wives of their youths to enjoy.



They wouldn't want to mess up their young vibrant homes for Juliet.

So her best bet is to be serious with a younger guy whos not married , who is easy to talk to and play with, hoping it will lead to a peaceful marriage.



Simple. Lol people sef.You see a grown asszed man, u are saying is he not too small for her.Not Every ladies like old divorced or old polygamous men as husband and going to spiritual homes for potent jazz to be number one amongst his list of wives and concubinesShe will not even have such time and strength to compete with other wives.And men her age, would be married and still have wives of their youths to enjoy.They wouldn't want to mess up their young vibrant homes for Juliet.So her best bet is to be serious with a younger guy whos not married , who is easy to talk to and play with, hoping it will lead to a peaceful marriage.Simple. 8 Likes

Juliet Ibrahim is too fine,her beauty is out of this world. See her big beautiful eyes,slender and oblong nose and little round mouth and slightly turned up lips,that is the feature that makes her far more beautiful than wide mouthed Beyonce 2 Likes

The guy just dey enjoy this babe

So far so good; iceberg dey fúck better püssy





Y'all knows what's next Lalasticlala is in the buildingY'all knows what's next

cuul

olihilistic:

see the boy hair as e brown like lalasticlala hair for anus.. 2 Likes 1 Share





Wetin even consign me self, me wey wan write exam(waec,neco,jamb) come dey do amebo instead make i dey

Lemme come and be goin The man resemble ballotelliWetin even consign me self, me wey wan write exam(waec,neco,jamb) come dey doinstead make i dey Onlysage Community with serious students to dey do Question&Answer(Study)...Lemme come and be goin

Rokia2:

She's so obsessed with this dude. Let her just be careful. wetin be your own?no go look for your own to marry wetin be your own?no go look for your own to marry 1 Like

veekid:

So far so good; iceberg dey fúck better püssy but she has body odour but she has body odour

Do you remember this celebrity

olihilistic:

see the boy hair as e brown like lalasticlala hair for anus..

Why so savagery bro? Lala is coming for you Why so savagery bro? Lala is coming for you 1 Like

sinceraconcept:

Juliet Ibrahim is too fine. See her slender and oblong nose and little round mouth and slightly turned up lips,that is the feature that makes her far more beautiful than wide mouthed Beyonce her only problem is her body odour her only problem is her body odour

Juliet Ibrahim is just too beautiful. Sometimes i wonder if she is truly a Ghanaian cos people from Ghana are always da-k in complexion

From this picture you go know say iceberg slim parents get money.... Imagine the camera as he clear reach and the whitie girl leg wey dey the background 3 Likes





Nairaland party 3.0 heavily loading, why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03 Shows clearly that Juliet na aunty to iceberg slim

MhizzAJ:

Juliet has always been a fine gal



Isn't this Icebergslim too small for Juliet how dat one take concern you? Abi your eye dey the boy body? how dat one take concern you? Abi your eye dey the boy body?

The guy's throwback pic looks like it was taken ten years ago. Hmm!

adetoroamos:

I even senior d guy, see as his old pisure clear like 2010 camera











FTC . I dedicate it to my upcoming projects, I will share you here. just relax my friends you think say na our camera for here abi...his no born in naija o take note you think say na our camera for here abi...his no born in naija o take note

IYANGBALI:

how dat one take concern you? Abi your eye dey the boy body?

Wetin concern you too



Wetin wan carry my eyes go him body not like he's hot Wetin concern you tooWetin wan carry my eyes go him bodynot like he's hot

Cute from birth.



Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature..

.