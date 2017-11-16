₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by 40ng: 3:02pm
@VIVIANGIST
This Nigerian Man Named IB Fortune just got an unusual inspiration and molded a human face with akpu he took to his instagram account to share his artistic work, well this further more illustrates the old saying ”When hunger beat you, you go discover your true talent”, Davinci’s artwork just sold for 430Million dollars who knows what the future holds for Mr Fortune;
@ibfortune: Just got an inspiration while eating I decided to sculpt a human face with my fufu, I know some of you out there don’t know what is fufu. It is a typical igbo food which is called “Akpu” in igbo land it is made with cassava very easy to prepare. Proudly African boy.. #proudlyafrican #africanportraits #africanart #chinnysblog #instablog #bbcnews #ntanews #africanamazing #igbofood #igboland #igboman #theafricansafari
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by shortgun(m): 3:04pm
Raw talent
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:09pm
(Just got an inspiration while eating I decided to sculpt a human face with my fufu.......)
This happens when you are already filled up.
That was probably his 6th wrap of fufu!
BTW, Creativity @ it's peak!!
(Someone should try creating something like this with Amala, so we can have A Black African and a White man side by side, that will sell for a fortune!)
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 3:10pm
Wow
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 3:11pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by Seeker17(m): 3:24pm
Mr Fortune obviousely have had his full, a hungry man won't play with food this way.
That said, that's some nice moulding there, he really is creative
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by greatermax77(m): 3:26pm
May be the soup is nothing to write home about, hence the diversion
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by internationalman(m): 3:27pm
Forget d soup, he was never going to eat that food.
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by Nbote(m): 3:36pm
Either he wasn't hungry or d soup no sweet If not d only inspiration a hungry person gets while looking at swallow is to actually swallow
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 4:53pm
Him never hungry...
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by aktolly54(m): 4:53pm
Lol
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by Bolustical: 4:53pm
Good
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 4:53pm
When you have chop belefull..He is talented as a result of a filled up belly
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by ATTITUDE2: 4:53pm
Iphone face ID over to u.
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by Bolustical: 4:53pm
Looks like the face of an average IPOB Yoot.
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by blackbelt(m): 4:53pm
i didn't expect it to be this beautiful ,the man tried oo,buh hunger never flog the man sha
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by BluntBoy(m): 4:53pm
I don't know what people enjoy in fufu. I hate that thing.
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by justi4jesu(f): 4:53pm
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 4:53pm
Powerful imagination.... The day a man can control his imagination to a large extent, poverty has lost its grip on him.
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by miqos02(m): 4:54pm
kikiki
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 4:54pm
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by lordkush: 4:54pm
rochas right now
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by Ipheyemmy01(m): 4:54pm
More soup to your future.
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by scaramucci: 4:55pm
Meanwhile...
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by Manson1(m): 4:55pm
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by Reeberry: 4:55pm
Na them dey practice this kind thing.
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by Taiwo20(m): 4:56pm
IF YOU HAVE BEEN EATING SAME FOOD continuously for long thats what will happen.......
Poverty is bad.
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 4:56pm
Another raw talent being wasted
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by showghan(m): 4:57pm
Oh boy, see talent!
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by nwatthu(m): 4:57pm
this ur soup no get part 2 oh....chai!
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 4:57pm
He is not hungry
|Re: Man Sculpts A Human Face From The Fufu He Is Eating (Photos) by ELShehzad: 4:58pm
FOOD SCULPTURE a.k.a OLONJE OSHI
