@VIVIANGIST



This Nigerian Man Named IB Fortune just got an unusual inspiration and molded a human face with akpu he took to his instagram account to share his artistic work, well this further more illustrates the old saying ”When hunger beat you, you go discover your true talent”, Davinci’s artwork just sold for 430Million dollars who knows what the future holds for Mr Fortune;



@ibfortune: Just got an inspiration while eating I decided to sculpt a human face with my fufu, I know some of you out there don’t know what is fufu. It is a typical igbo food which is called “Akpu” in igbo land it is made with cassava very easy to prepare. Proudly African boy.. #proudlyafrican #africanportraits #africanart #chinnysblog #instablog #bbcnews #ntanews #africanamazing #igbofood #igboland #igboman #theafricansafari



Raw talent

(Just got an inspiration while eating I decided to sculpt a human face with my fufu.......)



This happens when you are already filled up.

That was probably his 6th wrap of fufu!



BTW, Creativity @ it's peak!!



(Someone should try creating something like this with Amala, so we can have A Black African and a White man side by side, that will sell for a fortune!)







Wow

(Just got an inspiration while eating I decided to sculpt a human face with my fufu.......)



This happens when you are already filled up.

That was probably his 6th wrap!

Creativity @ it's peak!!

6 Likes



Mr Fortune obviousely have had his full, a hungry man won't play with food this way.



Mr Fortune obviousely have had his full, a hungry man won't play with food this way.

That said, that's some nice moulding there, he really is creative

May be the soup is nothing to write home about, hence the diversion

Forget d soup, he was never going to eat that food.

Either he wasn't hungry or d soup no sweet If not d only inspiration a hungry person gets while looking at swallow is to actually swallow 18 Likes

Him never hungry... 2 Likes

Lol

Good







Iphone face ID over to u.

Looks like the face of an average IPOB Yoot. 2 Likes 1 Share

i didn't expect it to be this beautiful ,the man tried oo,buh hunger never flog the man sha 2 Likes

I don't know what people enjoy in fufu. I hate that thing. 1 Like

Powerful imagination.... The day a man can control his imagination to a large extent, poverty has lost its grip on him. 2 Likes

kikiki

rochas right now 13 Likes

More soup to your future. 1 Like

Meanwhile... 3 Likes

Na them dey practice this kind thing.

IF YOU HAVE BEEN EATING SAME FOOD continuously for long thats what will happen.......



Poverty is bad. 1 Like

Another raw talent being wasted 2 Likes

Oh boy, see talent! 4 Likes 1 Share

this ur soup no get part 2 oh....chai!

He is not hungry 3 Likes