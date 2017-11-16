₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by zoba88: 3:49pm
According to a social media user who lives in Lagos that shared the story,a commercial driver stripped unclad after FRSC officials pursued him and seized his car.Reports say all the officials except one took to their heels when mob stormed the scene.He was trying to escape but mob who sympathize with the driver prevented him.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/driver-strips-unclad-after-frsc.html?m=1
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by Beckino(f): 3:51pm
Abeg how many packs? My phone too small.
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by 9jakohai(m): 3:52pm
Man breaks law...uses mob action to prevent law enforcement from enforcing the law.
After...he will sit at home and complain that Nigeria is lawless.
Abeg,.,when law enforcement/FRSC says stop....stop. Make sure your papers are in order beforehand.
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by AmadiAba: 3:52pm
hahahaha
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by Giddymoney(m): 3:53pm
Bros no wan hear say den seize d car
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:53pm
No time
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by 9jvirgin(m): 8:54pm
Where is there is no rule of law or where corruption permeates through an entire nation, the best thing is to claim or resort to insanity.
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 8:54pm
Fuunke!
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by pmc01(m): 8:55pm
This country ehn, e suppose be university course on im own
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by LastSurvivor11: 8:55pm
Animal farm, anything goes..
How can you impound someone's vehicle in this buhari regime, for wetin na..
Abeg give am em vehicle back.
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by Edoloaded: 8:55pm
lol this happened in Benin city
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by Turks: 8:56pm
It’s the norm these days.
Crazy meets Crazier.
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by VanBommel(m): 8:56pm
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by michresa(m): 8:56pm
yeba,,,,
naija my fatherland.
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by Richardabbey(m): 8:57pm
Old news ,,, I read it last year joor ..... Anyway I dedicate dis FTC to buhari and his low sense
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by pweshboi(m): 8:57pm
the issue is most Nigerians see lawlessness as a birthright, the disregard for rule of law is increasing by the day. we tend to sympathize with law offenders and see law enforcers as our enemies. im not trying to support any of the parties involved in this matter cos the op didn't give us the details to why the commercial driver was flagged down in the first place. however it's pertinent to us in this part of the world that extortion and bribery are the business of the day. all I'm asking for is the respect for the laws of this country and every law enforcer should carry his/her duties out with diligence and integrity. may god help us all.
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by Gentlevin: 8:57pm
Well its not a new thing......many of this danfo drivers behave like this.....this kind of unclad madness happens only in Lagos......shiooooooorrrrrr
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:58pm
He did the right thing,
If you don't act crazy in Nigeria no one takes you seriously.
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by Ojuororun: 8:58pm
(FRSC)-FEDRAL ROAD SIDE CURROPTION AGAIN?
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by Fundamentalist: 8:58pm
ONLY IN LAGOS
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by iamstrong(m): 8:58pm
Height of stupidity.....
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by duferryz: 8:59pm
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by aspirebig: 8:59pm
Awonn weree
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by FisifunKododada: 8:59pm
Unclad protest - Nigerians no dey carry last. Tuale!
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by Richyspice(m): 8:59pm
Lol,I thought I saw Davido strips.....
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by bobnatlo(m): 9:00pm
9jakohai:
So how do u explain the case of police stopping my driver in ishua- ondo state in the night and asks for his licence and means of identification. The driver explains that the licence should do. Police impounds the car to their station and detains him till the next day. My driver slept under a mango tree wt mosquitoes till morning.
All because he stopped n couldn't get me on phone afterwards.
Pls kindly tell me what to do?
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by DaBillionnaire: 9:00pm
Beckino:
Ask Google
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by holluwai(m): 9:00pm
My beloved Nigeria.
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by zombieHUNTER: 9:00pm
The Hunger in the land can make one insane
Buhari is wickedly wicked
|Re: Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) by PitexyBaba(m): 9:01pm
I Cnt Stop Laughing, I Die Dere,,,,,,, Wey Buhari No Pay Transport Allowance, Dem Stil Wan Collect Him Car,,, No Gree O
