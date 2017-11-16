Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Driver Strips Unclad After FRSC Officials Seized His Car(pics) (15471 Views)

According to a social media user who lives in Lagos that shared the story,a commercial driver stripped unclad after FRSC officials pursued him and seized his car.Reports say all the officials except one took to their heels when mob stormed the scene.He was trying to escape but mob who sympathize with the driver prevented him.

Man breaks law...uses mob action to prevent law enforcement from enforcing the law.



After...he will sit at home and complain that Nigeria is lawless.



Abeg,.,when law enforcement/FRSC says stop....stop. Make sure your papers are in order beforehand. 20 Likes 1 Share

Bros no wan hear say den seize d car 3 Likes 1 Share

Where is there is no rule of law or where corruption permeates through an entire nation, the best thing is to claim or resort to insanity. 2 Likes

the issue is most Nigerians see lawlessness as a birthright, the disregard for rule of law is increasing by the day. we tend to sympathize with law offenders and see law enforcers as our enemies. im not trying to support any of the parties involved in this matter cos the op didn't give us the details to why the commercial driver was flagged down in the first place. however it's pertinent to us in this part of the world that extortion and bribery are the business of the day. all I'm asking for is the respect for the laws of this country and every law enforcer should carry his/her duties out with diligence and integrity. may god help us all. 2 Likes 1 Share

If you don't act crazy in Nigeria no one takes you seriously. He did the right thing,If you don't act crazy in Nigeria no one takes you seriously. 3 Likes 2 Shares

So how do u explain the case of police stopping my driver in ishua- ondo state in the night and asks for his licence and means of identification. The driver explains that the licence should do. Police impounds the car to their station and detains him till the next day. My driver slept under a mango tree wt mosquitoes till morning.

All because he stopped n couldn't get me on phone afterwards.

Pls kindly tell me what to do? So how do u explain the case of police stopping my driver in ishua- ondo state in the night and asks for his licence and means of identification. The driver explains that the licence should do. Police impounds the car to their station and detains him till the next day. My driver slept under a mango tree wt mosquitoes till morning.All because he stopped n couldn't get me on phone afterwards.Pls kindly tell me what to do? 1 Like

