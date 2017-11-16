₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,423 members, 3,916,689 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 11:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins (7612 Views)
Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence / N-power 2017: N-agro And N-teach Assessment Test Has Been Postponed - Know Why / 200K Selected N-power Applicants To Be Notified This Weekend ~ VP Spokesman (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by npowerng: 4:22pm
We promised you that you would be the first to know and we have kept that promise.
From 11.30pm Monday, November 20th, 2017 applicants can check if they have been pre-selected for Physical Verification.
NPower NG remains committed to a fair and transparent process.
#NPowerNG
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by graciamore: 4:25pm
hmm
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Emmyloaded: 4:26pm
How To Know If N-power Pre-selection List is Out Online – http://www.wazobiainfos.com/how-to-know-if-n-power-pre-selection-list-is-out/
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by telleyway(m): 4:27pm
This is good news. Congrats to successful candidates in advance.
2 Likes
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Busari132(m): 4:41pm
I hope the selection is fair and transparent like the 2016 ?
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by HermesParis: 4:52pm
Guess election is fast approaching shey
Anyways, my eyes are on you people
1 Like
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by CHINE55(m): 4:58pm
Finally!
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Tman104(m): 5:05pm
Dis na gud news o!
1 Like
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by skolab4: 5:08pm
Hope it includes all volunteers,,,, I mean Health, teach, agro and the rest
2 Likes
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Deflorence: 5:12pm
WOW!!! Goodnews. I pray that my name will be among......
Npower, thanks for the info
3 Likes
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by CHINE55(m): 5:35pm
Npowerng can one redeploy if successful?
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by kelechiodo(m): 5:36pm
Good for the volunteers. Let's hope for the best.
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by clily: 5:58pm
Hope pregnant women and nursing mothers won't be be removed during the physical verification..Thanks God for the update
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Gift10: 6:06pm
will the shortlisted candidate's include ntax
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Utchgirl(f): 6:09pm
Npowerng
wht of d non graduate category of 2016 ie npower techonology (hardware & software),npowerbuild and npower creative
whn is theirs coming out ? or hv they been forgotten ?
plz i need reply.tnx
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by projet: 6:12pm
the most anticipated list in 2017....I can imagine the mixture of feelings in the prospective applicants
1 Like
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Gift10: 6:22pm
does it include ntax
1 Like
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Sociologie(m): 6:27pm
Davide470 and lalasticlala needs to see this
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Ask4bigneyo(m): 6:30pm
Utchgirl:verification is going on for nbuild applicants. go to ur LGA of residence with ID card and other means of identification. they v started since 13th n gonna close tomorrow the 17th
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by SuccesYear: 6:32pm
What's the criteria for selection pls?
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by nkemjacob2(m): 6:33pm
What will be our password? Will it be just as the previous batch wen we want to check
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by GuyInNeed: 6:45pm
Npower, Nbuild 2016 Abuja. I have not received SMS and its one day left. Please, tell me, have I been disqualified or what. What should I do?
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by engrsyer: 6:55pm
I pray d process is clean from corruption? I wish all applicants like me success in Jesus name. Amen
1 Like
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Josephamstrong1(m): 7:27pm
In my uncle's voice;
This are good
1 Like
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by lunacol(m): 7:45pm
GuyInNeed:Don't wait for text message. Go to the verification office and confirm from the list.Don't be disenfranchised.
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by skolab4: 8:55pm
CHINE55:
Same question I would av love to ask npower pls any response to redeployment most especially nursing and pregnant women
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Magginat: 9:14pm
Will the list include ntax applicants?
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Ebullience(m): 9:38pm
Congrats to those that will be selected
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Ibifizzleboy(m): 9:53pm
I'm in the mood of 7days fasting for my name name to show
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Ibifizzleboy(m): 9:54pm
I'm in the mood of 7days fasting for my name to show
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Utchgirl(f): 9:57pm
Ask4bigneyo:
Tnx for dt.wht of npower technology (hardware) whn is dt one coming out ?
|Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by enyi1: 10:02pm
Emmyloaded:Fake blogger.
1 Like
Seriously And Urgently Needed in IBADAN / U-CONNECT Interview / Invitation 4 Pz Cussons Test 2013
Viewing this topic: Victar(m), bullstriker, karzyharsky(m), Torduetee(m), Profeme, wayray, jobaltol, KINGBEN1(m), abeladepoju(m), battyjoe(m), ebujany(m), ajoskele(m), jackson4great, firmgate, asuustrike2009, oluxy(m), OduntanGabriel(m), jc4real(m), Michelbare(m) and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13