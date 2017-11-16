Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins (7612 Views)

We promised you that you would be the first to know and we have kept that promise.



From 11.30pm Monday, November 20th, 2017 applicants can check if they have been pre-selected for Physical Verification.



NPower NG remains committed to a fair and transparent process.



hmm

How To Know If N-power Pre-selection List is Out Online – http://www.wazobiainfos.com/how-to-know-if-n-power-pre-selection-list-is-out/

This is good news. Congrats to successful candidates in advance. 2 Likes

I hope the selection is fair and transparent like the 2016 ?





Anyways, my eyes are on you people Guess election is fast approaching sheyAnyways, my eyes are on you people 1 Like

Finally!

Dis na gud news o! 1 Like

Hope it includes all volunteers,,,, I mean Health, teach, agro and the rest 2 Likes

WOW!!! Goodnews. I pray that my name will be among......



Npower, thanks for the info 3 Likes

Npowerng can one redeploy if successful?

Good for the volunteers. Let's hope for the best.

Hope pregnant women and nursing mothers won't be be removed during the physical verification..Thanks God for the update

will the shortlisted candidate's include ntax

Npowerng



the most anticipated list in 2017....I can imagine the mixture of feelings in the prospective applicants 1 Like

does it include ntax 1 Like

Davide470 and lalasticlala needs to see this

What's the criteria for selection pls?

What will be our password? Will it be just as the previous batch wen we want to check

Npower, Nbuild 2016 Abuja. I have not received SMS and its one day left. Please, tell me, have I been disqualified or what. What should I do?

I pray d process is clean from corruption? I wish all applicants like me success in Jesus name. Amen 1 Like



This are good

In my uncle's voice; 1 Like

Will the list include ntax applicants?

Congrats to those that will be selected

I'm in the mood of 7days fasting for my name name to show

I'm in the mood of 7days fasting for my name to show

