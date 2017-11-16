₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,423 members, 3,916,689 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 11:56 PM

Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins (7612 Views)

Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence / N-power 2017: N-agro And N-teach Assessment Test Has Been Postponed - Know Why / 200K Selected N-power Applicants To Be Notified This Weekend ~ VP Spokesman (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by npowerng: 4:22pm
We promised you that you would be the first to know and we have kept that promise.

From 11.30pm Monday, November 20th, 2017 applicants can check if they have been pre-selected for Physical Verification.

NPower NG remains committed to a fair and transparent process.

#NPowerNG

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by graciamore: 4:25pm
hmm
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Emmyloaded: 4:26pm
How To Know If N-power Pre-selection List is Out Onlinehttp://www.wazobiainfos.com/how-to-know-if-n-power-pre-selection-list-is-out/
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by telleyway(m): 4:27pm
This is good news. Congrats to successful candidates in advance.

2 Likes

Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Busari132(m): 4:41pm
I hope the selection is fair and transparent like the 2016 ?
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by HermesParis: 4:52pm
Guess election is fast approaching shey

Anyways, my eyes are on you people

1 Like

Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by CHINE55(m): 4:58pm
Finally!
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Tman104(m): 5:05pm
Dis na gud news o!

1 Like

Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by skolab4: 5:08pm
Hope it includes all volunteers,,,, I mean Health, teach, agro and the rest

2 Likes

Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Deflorence: 5:12pm
WOW!!! Goodnews. I pray that my name will be among......

Npower, thanks for the info

3 Likes

Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by CHINE55(m): 5:35pm
Npowerng can one redeploy if successful?
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by kelechiodo(m): 5:36pm
Good for the volunteers. Let's hope for the best.
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by clily: 5:58pm
Hope pregnant women and nursing mothers won't be be removed during the physical verification..Thanks God for the update
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Gift10: 6:06pm
will the shortlisted candidate's include ntax
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Utchgirl(f): 6:09pm
Npowerng

wht of d non graduate category of 2016 ie npower techonology (hardware & software),npowerbuild and npower creative

whn is theirs coming out ? or hv they been forgotten ?

plz i need reply.tnx
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by projet: 6:12pm
the most anticipated list in 2017....I can imagine the mixture of feelings in the prospective applicants

1 Like

Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Gift10: 6:22pm
does it include ntax

1 Like

Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Sociologie(m): 6:27pm
Davide470 and lalasticlala needs to see this cool
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Ask4bigneyo(m): 6:30pm
Utchgirl:
Npowerng

wht of d non graduate category of 2016 ie npower techonology (hardware & software),npowerbuild and npower creative

whn is theirs coming out ? or hv they been forgotten ?

plz i need reply.tnx
verification is going on for nbuild applicants. go to ur LGA of residence with ID card and other means of identification. they v started since 13th n gonna close tomorrow the 17th
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by SuccesYear: 6:32pm
What's the criteria for selection pls?
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by nkemjacob2(m): 6:33pm
What will be our password? Will it be just as the previous batch wen we want to check
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by GuyInNeed: 6:45pm
Npower, Nbuild 2016 Abuja. I have not received SMS and its one day left. Please, tell me, have I been disqualified or what. What should I do?
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by engrsyer: 6:55pm
I pray d process is clean from corruption? I wish all applicants like me success in Jesus name. Amen

1 Like

Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Josephamstrong1(m): 7:27pm
In my uncle's voice;
This are good
grin

1 Like

Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by lunacol(m): 7:45pm
GuyInNeed:
Npower, Nbuild 2016 Abuja. I have not received SMS and its one day left. Please, tell me, have I been disqualified or what. What should I do?
Don't wait for text message. Go to the verification office and confirm from the list.Don't be disenfranchised.
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by skolab4: 8:55pm
CHINE55:
Npowerng can one redeploy if successful?

Same question I would av love to ask sad sadnpower pls any response to redeployment most especially nursing and pregnant women
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Magginat: 9:14pm
Will the list include ntax applicants?
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Ebullience(m): 9:38pm
Congrats to those that will be selected
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Ibifizzleboy(m): 9:53pm
I'm in the mood of 7days fasting for my name name to show
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Ibifizzleboy(m): 9:54pm
I'm in the mood of 7days fasting for my name to show
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by Utchgirl(f): 9:57pm
Ask4bigneyo:

verification is going on for nbuild applicants. go to ur LGA of residence with ID card and other means of identification. they v started since 13th n gonna close tomorrow the 17th


Tnx for dt.wht of npower technology (hardware) whn is dt one coming out ?
Re: Physical Verification For 2017 N-Power Applicants Begins by enyi1: 10:02pm
Emmyloaded:
How To Know If N-power Pre-selection List is Out Onlinehttp://www.wazobiainfos.com/how-to-know-if-n-power-pre-selection-list-is-out/
Fake blogger.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Seriously And Urgently Needed in IBADAN / U-CONNECT Interview / Invitation 4 Pz Cussons Test 2013

Viewing this topic: Victar(m), bullstriker, karzyharsky(m), Torduetee(m), Profeme, wayray, jobaltol, KINGBEN1(m), abeladepoju(m), battyjoe(m), ebujany(m), ajoskele(m), jackson4great, firmgate, asuustrike2009, oluxy(m), OduntanGabriel(m), jc4real(m), Michelbare(m) and 32 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.