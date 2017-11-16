



The returning students, who were led to the festival by the former Dean of Students Affairs in the institution, Professor Effiong Johnson, expressed optimism that if given more of such opportunities, youths and indigenes of Akwa Ibom extraction will gain more exposure and rise to their faith in greatness, in their chosen career path.



Speaking at the event, which was held at the model theater studio, University of Uyo, the Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Tourism, Ini Edo, said the Governor decided to sponsor the students because of his special interest in youth development and empowerment as witnessed through the training of over 200 youths on power sector, 100 youths in special agricultural application in Israel, 329 youths in photography and film production, and over 6000 youths empowered through Akwa Ibom Enterprise and Employment Scheme (AKEES).



She added the continuous development, mobilization and promotion of students and youth programmes via planned and well-articulated welfare packages and capacity building programmes remains paramount to the current leadership in Akwa Ibom State.



She promised that more students of the department will be given opportunities for exposure and tasked the students to remain committed to their academic pursuit as course.

Reacting to the gesture, Purity Albert, a beneficiary of the sponsorship and final year student of the department said the visit to AFRIFF 2017 gave her the opportunity to meet industry players and being tutored by renowned actress, Hilda Dokubo, will remain the highpoint of her visit.



Present at the occasion were the New Media Aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, Mrs Meflyn Anwana, Prof. Kalu Uka, theatre manager, Mr. Sunday Tusi, staff and students of the department.



African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is a world class showcase that presents a complete immersion into the world of filmmaking with participation from local and international filmmakers and professionals, celebrities, actors, directors, film critics, buyers, distributors, visual artists, film students, amateurs, equipment manufacturers, and international press.



The event was held in Lagos from October 29 to November 4th, 2017.



SOURCE: The University of Uyo community has applauded the efforts of the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration in the state to create meaningful engagement opportunities for the teeming youth population in the state. They made this remark at the reception ceremony for students sponsored by Governor Udom Emmanuel, to the just concluded Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos.The returning students, who were led to the festival by the former Dean of Students Affairs in the institution, Professor Effiong Johnson, expressed optimism that if given more of such opportunities, youths and indigenes of Akwa Ibom extraction will gain more exposure and rise to their faith in greatness, in their chosen career path.Speaking at the event, which was held at the model theater studio, University of Uyo, the Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Tourism, Ini Edo, said the Governor decided to sponsor the students because of his special interest in youth development and empowerment as witnessed through the training of over 200 youths on power sector, 100 youths in special agricultural application in Israel, 329 youths in photography and film production, and over 6000 youths empowered through Akwa Ibom Enterprise and Employment Scheme (AKEES).She added the continuous development, mobilization and promotion of students and youth programmes via planned and well-articulated welfare packages and capacity building programmes remains paramount to the current leadership in Akwa Ibom State.She promised that more students of the department will be given opportunities for exposure and tasked the students to remain committed to their academic pursuit as course.Reacting to the gesture, Purity Albert, a beneficiary of the sponsorship and final year student of the department said the visit to AFRIFF 2017 gave her the opportunity to meet industry players and being tutored by renowned actress, Hilda Dokubo, will remain the highpoint of her visit.Present at the occasion were the New Media Aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, Mrs Meflyn Anwana, Prof. Kalu Uka, theatre manager, Mr. Sunday Tusi, staff and students of the department.African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is a world class showcase that presents a complete immersion into the world of filmmaking with participation from local and international filmmakers and professionals, celebrities, actors, directors, film critics, buyers, distributors, visual artists, film students, amateurs, equipment manufacturers, and international press.The event was held in Lagos from October 29 to November 4th, 2017.SOURCE: http://www.wetinhappen.com.ng/afriff-2017-uniuyo-community-laud-governor-udom-emmanuel-over-students-sponsorship/