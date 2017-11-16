₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by WetinhappenPR: 4:47pm
The University of Uyo community has applauded the efforts of the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration in the state to create meaningful engagement opportunities for the teeming youth population in the state. They made this remark at the reception ceremony for students sponsored by Governor Udom Emmanuel, to the just concluded Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos.
The returning students, who were led to the festival by the former Dean of Students Affairs in the institution, Professor Effiong Johnson, expressed optimism that if given more of such opportunities, youths and indigenes of Akwa Ibom extraction will gain more exposure and rise to their faith in greatness, in their chosen career path.
Speaking at the event, which was held at the model theater studio, University of Uyo, the Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Tourism, Ini Edo, said the Governor decided to sponsor the students because of his special interest in youth development and empowerment as witnessed through the training of over 200 youths on power sector, 100 youths in special agricultural application in Israel, 329 youths in photography and film production, and over 6000 youths empowered through Akwa Ibom Enterprise and Employment Scheme (AKEES).
She added the continuous development, mobilization and promotion of students and youth programmes via planned and well-articulated welfare packages and capacity building programmes remains paramount to the current leadership in Akwa Ibom State.
She promised that more students of the department will be given opportunities for exposure and tasked the students to remain committed to their academic pursuit as course.
Reacting to the gesture, Purity Albert, a beneficiary of the sponsorship and final year student of the department said the visit to AFRIFF 2017 gave her the opportunity to meet industry players and being tutored by renowned actress, Hilda Dokubo, will remain the highpoint of her visit.
Present at the occasion were the New Media Aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, Mrs Meflyn Anwana, Prof. Kalu Uka, theatre manager, Mr. Sunday Tusi, staff and students of the department.
African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is a world class showcase that presents a complete immersion into the world of filmmaking with participation from local and international filmmakers and professionals, celebrities, actors, directors, film critics, buyers, distributors, visual artists, film students, amateurs, equipment manufacturers, and international press.
The event was held in Lagos from October 29 to November 4th, 2017.
SOURCE: http://www.wetinhappen.com.ng/afriff-2017-uniuyo-community-laud-governor-udom-emmanuel-over-students-sponsorship/
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by iamJ(m): 4:50pm
No child, no husband forming accomplished
9 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by Lionbite(m): 4:53pm
iamJ:she is not forming anything, she is accomplished. Question is are you accomplished?
26 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by iamJ(m): 4:56pm
Lionbite:send ur acct number let me send an alert with the answer
2 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by Lionbite(m): 4:57pm
iamJ:dont bother.... Pay your overdue house rent first.
13 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by iamJ(m): 4:59pm
Lionbite:ok get lost
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by WetinhappenPR: 5:39pm
More photos from the visit
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:05pm
Those two up there are my entertainment this evening...una well done oooo
9 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by Speakdatruth: 6:06pm
iamJ:Your matter taya everybody
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by coolie1: 6:06pm
this babe set oh
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by Thunderlicious: 6:06pm
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by trustyshoess(f): 6:06pm
iamJ:You think husband and children = accomplishment abi? Are you married?
Jealousy
3 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by fabulousfortune(m): 6:07pm
iamJ:Ur an asshole
2 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by Icon79(m): 6:07pm
Smart girl ... making a difference in the lives of the children; while Omotola is out there posting photos of a back view
O pari
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by ghanaman5050: 6:07pm
iamJ:She is not God
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by hazan041: 6:07pm
Beautiful
I must say
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by romoruyi(m): 6:08pm
We know...
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by featheredwinter(f): 6:08pm
iamJ:
You seem sick... So children and a husband are your warped definition of being accomplished?? Sorry..
6 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 6:08pm
The governor's sidechick
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by onyidonaldson(m): 6:08pm
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 6:09pm
iamJ:I had no idea that people like this still exist . How in God's name is marriage an accomplishment? It's people like you that make young women rush into marriage because they feel that's the only thing that matters in life
3 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by Einl(m): 6:09pm
People should stop using the word "storm" in that context.
It is so stupid.
It should be used correctly.
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by Beehshorp(m): 6:10pm
iamJ:
Will you ever be accomplished? No offense
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by coolie1: 6:10pm
h
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by Gsmbasics: 6:10pm
iamJ:You don't make such comments, Karma is a Bia---ch
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:10pm
and this na news
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by Randy91(m): 6:12pm
iamJ:
has iamkashybaby paid ur monthly stipend
oya Get lost nw!...
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by Barrysleek(m): 6:12pm
Very local school, advance secondary school, Just imagine the theatre studio and faculty building of a Federal university.
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by emperormossad(m): 6:13pm
Baba in the last picture for him mind be like...
'Men in those days ima grind this shawa real good...chai make I go drink burantaishi for dis shawa...e bad pass I go dey iya mosurat clinic for 1 week'.
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by blowjob: 6:14pm
WHO IS DIS,SWEEPIN THE FLOOR WITH DIS OVERSIZE TROUSER DRESS..
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 6:14pm
Lionbite:hahahahahahahah perfect clap back.... iamj right now....
y me lawd.... y me
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) by Joephat(m): 6:15pm
