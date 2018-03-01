Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada (2259 Views)

Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend / BBNaija: Leo And Ifu Ennada Arrive Nigeria After Their Eviction (Photos) / Ini Edo Visits University Of Uyo, Her Alma Mata (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





See pictures below:





http://newshelm.ng/photos-bbnaijas-leo-da-silva-visits-alma-mater/

















Reality star, Leo Da-Silva visited his Alma mater Christ The King International School, Gbagada yesterday Saturday March 17th, 2018. His visit seemed to be meant for the girls only as he spoke to them on how to carry themselves with dignity.See pictures below:

Hope he shared part of the 2.5million he won with the students? Or else the visit is irrelevant 2 Likes





SStill wondering why fp.... Give me 24hrs. This is a tough question SStill wondering why fp.... Give me 24hrs. This is a tough question

Okk





LAPTOP HARD DRIVES AVAILABLE



80gb @3.5k

160gb @ 4.5k

250gb @ 5k

320gb @ 6.5k

500gb @ 9.5K

750gb @ 12k

1tb @ 15k





He is the Blackberry Naija contestant, right? Good one from him.



Time to make money... Have you read the post below?



Best secured investments that earns you guaranteed income nice...He is the Blackberry Naija contestant, right? Good one from him.Time to make money... Have you read the post below?

Interesting

this guy go sabi fight Chinese.



In other news, RIP to ur mum. See long legthis guy go sabi fight Chinese.In other news, RIP to ur mum.





Men made popular by a bullshitt show. Men made popular by a bullshitt show.





O ja mi la ra je See as those little girls and teenage girls are smiling. That's means they know who he is. Chai......so these people sef dey watch big brother naijaO ja mi la ra je

Are you saying these kids were also following the programme and watching all the toilet sex reported in the news?

So?

Throwback:

Are you saying these kids were also following the programme and watching all the toilet sex reported in the news? Good Question.



Why on earth would he visit the school?

Is he trying to encourage those young people to watch that nonsense show or what Good Question.Why on earth would he visit the school?Is he trying to encourage those young people to watch that nonsense show or what

How manage they know him?

They at their age watch bbn

Be it at home or in their boarding school



How

Those kids are too ugly.

For Leo mind

Am now a celebrity

Shiooooor why ur mate are still in the house chasing the #45m

otherwise there's no reason to visit a school after bbn He wants them to start watching BBNAIJAotherwise there's no reason to visit a school after bbn

I dont get this...are there only girls in the school

Ok now i'd be wondering what the fvck this male olosho will be telling these kids he did with his life, b\c to me he is a total failure

How does this makes him a role model? With all the atrocities committed in the house; pervert guy

Oh Lord! how does this concern us?

f

Fear all diz small small gals in burden school, na dem spoil pass anything