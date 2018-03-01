₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by Harbdulrasaq(m): 5:09pm
Reality star, Leo Da-Silva visited his Alma mater Christ The King International School, Gbagada yesterday Saturday March 17th, 2018. His visit seemed to be meant for the girls only as he spoke to them on how to carry themselves with dignity.
See pictures below:
http://newshelm.ng/photos-bbnaijas-leo-da-silva-visits-alma-mater/
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by braimeddy: 5:13pm
Hope he shared part of the 2.5million he won with the students? Or else the visit is irrelevant
2 Likes
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by storge: 10:26pm
SStill wondering why fp.... Give me 24hrs. This is a tough question
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by SillyeRabbit: 10:26pm
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by miqos02(m): 10:29pm
Okk
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by BiafranBushBoy: 10:29pm
nice...
He is the Blackberry Naija contestant, right? Good one from him.
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by jideflash(m): 10:29pm
Interesting
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by jhydebaba(m): 10:30pm
See long leg this guy go sabi fight Chinese.
In other news, RIP to ur mum.
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by FortifiedCity: 10:30pm
Men made popular by a bullshitt show.
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by LesbianBoy(m): 10:30pm
See as those little girls and teenage girls are smiling. That's means they know who he is. Chai......so these people sef dey watch big brother naija
O ja mi la ra je
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by Throwback: 10:30pm
Are you saying these kids were also following the programme and watching all the toilet sex reported in the news?
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by David160(m): 10:30pm
So?
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by FortifiedCity: 10:32pm
Throwback:Good Question.
Why on earth would he visit the school?
Is he trying to encourage those young people to watch that nonsense show or what
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by IME1: 10:32pm
How manage they know him?
They at their age watch bbn
Be it at home or in their boarding school
How
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by shankara7: 10:34pm
Those kids are too ugly.
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by Nedfed(m): 10:34pm
For Leo mind
Am now a celebrity
Shiooooor why ur mate are still in the house chasing the #45m
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by Stallion93(m): 10:34pm
He wants them to start watching BBNAIJA otherwise there's no reason to visit a school after bbn
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by harmless(m): 10:35pm
I dont get this...are there only girls in the school
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by chineduemmao: 10:35pm
Ok now i'd be wondering what the fvck this male olosho will be telling these kids he did with his life, b\c to me he is a total failure
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by IFearGod(m): 10:37pm
How does this makes him a role model? With all the atrocities committed in the house; pervert guy
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by medexico(m): 10:39pm
Oh Lord! how does this concern us?
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by tgmservice: 10:39pm
f
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by Innobee99(m): 10:40pm
Fear all diz small small gals in burden school, na dem spoil pass anything
|Re: Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada by medexico(m): 10:40pm
I'm so happy for Ronaldo tonight.
(0) (Reply)
