DMW already comprises of Davido, Dremo, Mayorkun, Yonda, Ichaba and first lady of the label, Lola Rae. Fans of the label would be looking to see what peruzzi_vibes would add to the team.



Thing You Don't Know About .



Perruzzi is a songwriter and recording artist.

Perruzzi is davido's ghost writer.

Perruzzi wrote 'FIA' and 'FALL' for davido













https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olRURgTIopc





http://edition.soundoro.com/things-dont-know-davido-newly-signed-artist-peruzzi/

#teamwizzy

Ah! FTC I dedicate this to my lovely mum and all beautiful mothers out there I hope this periwinkle is not another frog in the making.#teamwizzyAh! FTC I dedicate this to my lovely mum and all beautiful mothers out there 19 Likes 1 Share

And now we know

P

F





Force him down our throats oooh at least it is not E-Money.

How much did he pay for the advert?

Just don't waste our mb if you don't have good music 1 Like 1 Share

indoorscholar:

And now we know Abi o Abi o

so davido did not write FIA and fall himself so davido did not write FIA and fall himself 25 Likes 1 Share

Congrat 1 Like

Okay

OK nah, let's watch out for this dude

Hmmm

Frog in africa. fIA 6 Likes 1 Share

Make he sha sabi sing na that one important 5 Likes

So in summary; he juz bought himself a songwriter 6 Likes

Now I know what am I supposed to do

Where dis boy keep him certificate? Make him bring am make lala take look for better work for CBN nau 1 Like

please does that reduce the price of a Congo of Rice? 1 Like

How did you know all this?? How did you know all this?? 9 Likes 2 Shares

Y not sign airforce

I no well oooooohhh infact all of us here no well oooh

Before you list out 250 things i dont know about the artiste...pls help me ask davido where danagog is...

And has he finished helping the guy out 1 Like

Ode

Tc Perruzzi!

Never really saw talent in the kid but I hope he makes it.

phranklyn92:

I hope this periwinkle is not another frog in the making.

#teamwizzy

Ah! FTC I dedicate this to my lovely mum and all beautiful mothers out there dedicate it to wizkid na dedicate it to wizkid na

Does he also have a frog voice? 5 Likes

wrote FALL n FIA for david? millions probably must av fallen on him....



.



.



.

congrats kiddo now that nairaland n ur village pipu av known u try as much as u can to do good songs frequently if not ur name go turn libya no be only peru...



