|Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by skuki123: 5:15pm
DMW boss, Davido who announced the signing of a new artiste named, peruzzi Vibes, to his record label. The singer expressed his excitement about the deal, in a social media post which is expected to get a lot of fans talking.
DMW already comprises of Davido, Dremo, Mayorkun, Yonda, Ichaba and first lady of the label, Lola Rae. Fans of the label would be looking to see what peruzzi_vibes would add to the team.
Thing You Don't Know About .
Perruzzi is a songwriter and recording artist.
Perruzzi is davido's ghost writer.
Perruzzi wrote 'FIA' and 'FALL' for davido
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olRURgTIopc
http://edition.soundoro.com/things-dont-know-davido-newly-signed-artist-peruzzi/
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by phranklyn92(m): 6:29pm
I hope this periwinkle is not another frog in the making.
#teamwizzy
Ah! FTC I dedicate this to my lovely mum and all beautiful mothers out there
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by indoorscholar(m): 6:29pm
And now we know
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by hollamanng(m): 6:29pm
P
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by haysmart90(m): 6:30pm
F
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by BruncleZuma: 6:30pm
Force him down our throats oooh at least it is not E-Money.
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by JamesReacher(m): 6:30pm
How much did he pay for the advert?
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by Joseunlimited(f): 6:30pm
Just don't waste our mb if you don't have good music
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by katerine7(f): 6:30pm
indoorscholar:Abi o
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by Edgarated(m): 6:30pm
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by checky619: 6:30pm
so davido did not write FIA and fall himself
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by phillipsadeojo(m): 6:30pm
Congrat
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by CynthiaChi(f): 6:30pm
Okay
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by GENT95(m): 6:31pm
OK nah, let's watch out for this dude
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by josef1(m): 6:31pm
Hmmm
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by Factfinder1(f): 6:31pm
Frog in africa. fIA
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by freeman95(m): 6:31pm
Make he sha sabi sing na that one important
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by veekid(m): 6:31pm
So in summary; he juz bought himself a songwriter
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by sweerychick(f): 6:31pm
Now I know what am I supposed to do
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by IYANGBALI: 6:32pm
Where dis boy keep him certificate? Make him bring am make lala take look for better work for CBN nau
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by lamilare(m): 6:32pm
please does that reduce the price of a Congo of Rice?
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by Factfinder1(f): 6:32pm
skuki123:
How did you know all this??
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by yeyerolling: 6:32pm
Y not sign airforce
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by McINoWell: 6:33pm
I no well oooooohhh infact all of us here no well oooh
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by jobaltol: 6:33pm
Before you list out 250 things i dont know about the artiste...pls help me ask davido where danagog is...
And has he finished helping the guy out
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by sarahade(f): 6:34pm
Ode
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by magicminister: 6:35pm
Tc Perruzzi!
Never really saw talent in the kid but I hope he makes it.
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by maklelemakukula(m): 6:35pm
phranklyn92:dedicate it to wizkid na
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by sotall(m): 6:36pm
Does he also have a frog voice?
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by MaconAwire(m): 6:37pm
wrote FALL n FIA for david? millions probably must av fallen on him....
.
.
.
congrats kiddo now that nairaland n ur village pipu av known u try as much as u can to do good songs frequently if not ur name go turn libya no be only peru...
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by codysartony: 6:37pm
|Re: Peruzzi: Things You Don't Know About Davido's Newly Signed Artiste by designVATExcel: 6:38pm
Hmm. Interesting, love his business mindset though.
