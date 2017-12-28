₦airaland Forum

"You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by ipafricaStaff(m): 11:42pm On Dec 28
Starboy Wizkid who is still Happy about his Just finished Concert That put smile on a lot of people face, Took his time to appreciate all his team member and Most Especially focused on his new signed Act Ahmed, Telling him that He must Blow By Force.

Watch Video Below.

Cc; Lalasticlala

More At: https://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/12/28/video-must-blow-false-wizkid-tells-newly-signed-starboy-act-ahmed/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cACjhCLKKY0

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by wonderkid619(m): 12:36am
false or force?

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by OKorowanta: 7:03am
I dey tell you.
Problem too much.
We mus blow by force to put smile on the faces of friends and family.

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by northvietnam(m): 4:05pm
Hf
Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by FreshBoiy(m): 4:06pm
smiley
Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by Akinz0126(m): 4:06pm
he obviously knows what to do to blow
Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by last35(f): 4:06pm
fatherly care...

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by must2016: 4:06pm
lol
Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by maryjan8(f): 4:06pm
Ok
Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by theunnamed: 4:06pm
E kuku get money to buy c4 grin grin

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by justino57(m): 4:06pm
I hear that one
Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by cana882(m): 4:06pm
Wizkid our own Airforce1 is here o. We need him to blow by force in 2018.

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by Guilderland1(m): 4:07pm
Blow in terms of trumpet.?
Are you the God
Our mumu Don do
Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by freeman95(m): 4:07pm
Haha if better money touch am


He go blow one time

grin
Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by africandictator(m): 4:07pm
if I see this little guy rapping with rae shremud and lil yatchy tomorrow, I would not be susprised.

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by awa(m): 4:07pm
Blow now by force but don't join rubbish cult just to blow by force....God's time is the Best

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by seunmohmoh(f): 4:07pm
fp aff suffer sha

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by johnstar(m): 4:07pm
K
Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by Edopesin(m): 4:07pm
By Force By Fire
Amen/Insha Allah grin
Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by dikeigbo2(m): 4:07pm
shocked

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by alphaconde(m): 4:08pm
I PROCLAIM TO MY SELF THIS DAY, BREAKING NEW GROUNDS THIS 2018 IS A NON NEGOTIABLE EVENT IT MUST HAPPEN

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by oshe111(m): 4:08pm
His name is nt even marketable.....


This dude no go even blow reach R2bees or Skiibii

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by DaBillionnaire: 4:08pm
wonderkid619:
false or force?


False,

Ahmed want to blow by false. grin grin grin

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by itsandi(m): 4:08pm
Everything Wizkid touch turns to gold...he go blow

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by okonja(m): 4:09pm
That's the spirit

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by forreelinc: 4:09pm
eyah he just dey progress while banky w dey lipsrsealed

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by Phygo(m): 4:11pm
Amen

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by valdes00(m): 4:11pm
If worse come to worst
Na to arrange bomb for the boy head ..
Gbooom

Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by hobermener: 4:12pm
last35:
fatherly care...
Wtf!!! Even the little baby looks disgusted
Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by feelgoodstuffs(m): 4:13pm
Make he go work for Boko Haram na
Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by ripbubu: 4:14pm
Lol OK bokoharam give him bomb
Re: "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) by Adegbenro7643(m): 4:16pm
Blow keundecided

We've had enough of sad news this year o
O boy, u go excel pass Microsoftgrin

