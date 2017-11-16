₦airaland Forum

900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by Islie: 5:48pm
The Nigerian Medical Association , Lagos State Chapter on Thursday said the exodus of doctors from Nigeria had reached an alarming proportion and called for improved health sector funding to discourage it .

The Chairman , Dr Olumuyiwa Odusote , said in Lagos that more than 40 , 000 of the 75, 000 registered Nigerian doctors , were practising abroad while 70 per cent in the country were thinking of picking jobs outside .

According to him , over 100 doctors resigned from the University College Hospital , Ibadan , in 2017 while about 800 doctors resigned from Lagos State hospitals in the last two years.
Odusote described the situation as worrisome .

“ The health crisis in Nigeria is unprecedented as the mass exodus hits an alarming proportion .

“ Already , it takes a new patient two to three hours to see a doctor .

“ Over 100 doctors have resigned from the University College Hospital, Ibadan , this year ; about 800 doctors resigned from Lagos State hospitals in the last two years, and over 50 in November alone .

“ Kebbi State has been unable to employ a single doctor in two years despite multiple adverts for employment ; over 200 doctors and nurses have resigned from Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital this year .

“ Seventy per cent of Nigerian doctors are making plans to leave for foreign lands and are taking exams to that effect , ” he said .

The chairman said that 236 doctors wrote primaries for West Africa College of Physicians in 2017 to gain admission into Nigerian teaching hospitals .

He said that in 2012, more than 1 , 000 doctors had written the same exams and 660 of them had written the Professional and Linguistic Assessment Board Examination (PLAB ) to practise in the UK over those primaries .

“ Our healthcare system has been neglected for an extended period , evidenced by lack of funding, under- supply, inefficiency , decrepit equipment , poor quality , needless deaths and unhappy workforce .

“ Today , many of the country’ s general hospitals , with the exception of those in Lagos , are not in good condition and are breeding grounds for infectious diseases.

“ Many also do not have sufficient beds ; so , corridors are turned to sleeping wards, ” he said .

He said that there was the need for increased number of public health centres fully equipped with adequate drugs and modern facilities and manned by specialists .

Odusote said that fatigued and overworked doctors had committed errors.

“ The nation needs 303 , 333 medical doctors now and 10, 605 new doctors annually to provide good quality patient care . ’’

According to him , providing better facilities and work environment , higher remuneration, career progression, professional advancement and better quality of life would guarantee good quality healthcare.

The chairman said that allocation to health in the proposed 2018 Budget should have been more than 3 . 9 per cent .

He said that the 3 . 9 per cent allocated to the health sector was less than the WHO -recommended 15 per cent .

“ NMA will nonetheless , continue with advocacy for improved healthcare financing through universal health coverage and full implementation of the National Health Act, 2014, ” he said .

The Federal Government allocated N 340 . 45bn to health in the 2018 Budget proposal of N 8 . 612 tn .
NAN


http://punchng.com/nma-raises-alarm-as-900-doctors-resign-from-uch-lagos-hospitals/

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by DrAdonis: 7:28pm
Let them go Abeg. Nigeria is a sh*thole where the leaders don't care about the system or people striving to make things work, in fact the so called leaders will strive to make your work difficult.

It baffles me how professionals like doctors who are sought after all over the world manage to work in a place like Nigeria where there are no basic equipment, they are overworked and underpaid.

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by KnowMore: 10:14pm
Bad
Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by NwaAmaikpe: 10:14pm
shocked


See what Swiss Golden and Bitcoins have caused.
Nobody wants to work again.

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by joiful(f): 10:15pm
Too bad
Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by morereb10: 10:16pm
Nigeria is shorting down
Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by Samusu(m): 10:16pm
Too bad

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by ElPhenomenal(m): 10:16pm
Lol everybody don wise up �
Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by cashlurd(m): 10:16pm
Why won't they resign when Buhari has sworn to make life unbearable for Nigerians in his two years of governance alone. Only God knows what would happen to Nigeria and Nigerians when he is done with his 4 years!

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by babyphaze07(m): 10:17pm
Things getting worse by the day...... Health system down..... what a change.
Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by Boyooosa(m): 10:17pm
KnowMore:
Bad
Too bad!
Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by solpat(m): 10:17pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


See what Swiss Golden and Bitcoins have caused.
Nobody wants to work again.





grin grin grin

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by millionboi2: 10:18pm
This country ah




Even doctors no get hope

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by Sike(m): 10:18pm
Why Won't they Resign? Ehn??

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:18pm
900 Doctors?!
Damn, that is MASSIVE!!!
Lord help us in this nation!!



Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by princeking2(m): 10:19pm
God remains the only way out in this country. Our leaders have failed.

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by infogenius(m): 10:20pm
Poor welfare for our dear life savers.
The more vacancy for doctors the higher the mortality rate.
9ja seriously needs help

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by three: 10:21pm
It could be argued that they are only being patriotic and would like the honour of treating Mr. President if he is ill.

They stand a better chance doing this by practicing outside the country.

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by maxjax(m): 10:21pm
so its now up to the native doctors

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by ModsWillKillNL: 10:21pm
Serious!
Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by Zenithpeak: 10:21pm
Since our president prefers doctors abroad our doctors also prefer patients abroad..... That is what we call... Titt for Tatt cheesy grin



A balance of Trade

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:22pm
Thank God my brain no sharp reach the level I go day study medicine and surgery

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by Realdeals(m): 10:22pm
Well, abandoning the same institution that trains you with the insufficient facilities you're complaining about is not really fair.

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by psalmhorah(m): 10:22pm
Doctors are even suffering angry
Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by 2shure: 10:22pm
men
yhose who dey run pharmacy business
botb quacks and legit
go hammer now o
nawa o.
any one wey fall sick
at owners risk

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by mamaafrik(m): 10:22pm
Even the ones wey dey for sukul don dey nurse plan.............,ibosiooo
Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by pol23: 10:23pm
Just one question for every reader...
If you have the chance to pick up work abroad, will you stay back and for what reason?
Family and colleagues wey Don relocate thru PR pass 13 this year alone...
I'm still here because I'm not yet qualified for minimum of 3 years working experience related to your certified Discipline.. once I have that..Odabo... naija no fit better....truth.

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by moyinoluwabun(m): 10:23pm
I'm sure those on ground are planning to move. Our leaders running dis country like a cursed one

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by desreek9(f): 10:23pm
wow, this is really bad for the health sector
Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by danilmo: 10:25pm
still a student sha , but cant wait to graduate and jet out abeg..
6yrs of 0% social 100% mental stress no be joke eh wit that peanut salary..mtcheew.

wen there ar
better countries looking for fresh talent.

Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by IYANGBALI: 10:26pm
Me too I'm already warming up to leave Nigeria for buhari
Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by lazygal: 10:27pm
DrAdonis:
Let them go Abeg. Nigeria is a sh*thole.


Let them Go abi? So we should now be visiting herbalist to be treated ,right??

