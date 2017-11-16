₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,422 members, 3,916,689 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 11:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital (7418 Views)
Graduate Dies After Wrong Diagnosis By Lagos Hospital (photo) / Burial Of Lady Who Died During Childbirth In A Lagos Hospital (Photos) / Photos Of Mayowa Ahmed At Lagos Hospital (LUTH) Amid Scam Controversy. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by Islie: 5:48pm
The Nigerian Medical Association , Lagos State Chapter on Thursday said the exodus of doctors from Nigeria had reached an alarming proportion and called for improved health sector funding to discourage it .
http://punchng.com/nma-raises-alarm-as-900-doctors-resign-from-uch-lagos-hospitals/
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by DrAdonis: 7:28pm
Let them go Abeg. Nigeria is a sh*thole where the leaders don't care about the system or people striving to make things work, in fact the so called leaders will strive to make your work difficult.
It baffles me how professionals like doctors who are sought after all over the world manage to work in a place like Nigeria where there are no basic equipment, they are overworked and underpaid.
12 Likes
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by KnowMore: 10:14pm
Bad
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by NwaAmaikpe: 10:14pm
See what Swiss Golden and Bitcoins have caused.
Nobody wants to work again.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by joiful(f): 10:15pm
Too bad
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by morereb10: 10:16pm
Nigeria is shorting down
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by Samusu(m): 10:16pm
Too bad
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by ElPhenomenal(m): 10:16pm
Lol everybody don wise up �
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by cashlurd(m): 10:16pm
Why won't they resign when Buhari has sworn to make life unbearable for Nigerians in his two years of governance alone. Only God knows what would happen to Nigeria and Nigerians when he is done with his 4 years!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by babyphaze07(m): 10:17pm
Things getting worse by the day...... Health system down..... what a change.
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by Boyooosa(m): 10:17pm
KnowMore:Too bad!
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by solpat(m): 10:17pm
NwaAmaikpe:
1 Like
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by millionboi2: 10:18pm
This country ah
Even doctors no get hope
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by Sike(m): 10:18pm
Why Won't they Resign? Ehn??
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:18pm
900 Doctors?!
Damn, that is MASSIVE!!!
Lord help us in this nation!!
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature...
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by princeking2(m): 10:19pm
God remains the only way out in this country. Our leaders have failed.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by infogenius(m): 10:20pm
Poor welfare for our dear life savers.
The more vacancy for doctors the higher the mortality rate.
9ja seriously needs help
2 Likes
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by three: 10:21pm
It could be argued that they are only being patriotic and would like the honour of treating Mr. President if he is ill.
They stand a better chance doing this by practicing outside the country.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by maxjax(m): 10:21pm
so its now up to the native doctors
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by ModsWillKillNL: 10:21pm
Serious!
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by Zenithpeak: 10:21pm
Since our president prefers doctors abroad our doctors also prefer patients abroad..... That is what we call... Titt for Tatt
A balance of Trade
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:22pm
Thank God my brain no sharp reach the level I go day study medicine and surgery
1 Like
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by Realdeals(m): 10:22pm
Well, abandoning the same institution that trains you with the insufficient facilities you're complaining about is not really fair.
1 Like
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by psalmhorah(m): 10:22pm
Doctors are even suffering
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by 2shure: 10:22pm
men
yhose who dey run pharmacy business
botb quacks and legit
go hammer now o
nawa o.
any one wey fall sick
at owners risk
1 Like
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by mamaafrik(m): 10:22pm
Even the ones wey dey for sukul don dey nurse plan.............,ibosiooo
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by pol23: 10:23pm
Just one question for every reader...
If you have the chance to pick up work abroad, will you stay back and for what reason?
Family and colleagues wey Don relocate thru PR pass 13 this year alone...
I'm still here because I'm not yet qualified for minimum of 3 years working experience related to your certified Discipline.. once I have that..Odabo... naija no fit better....truth.
5 Likes
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by moyinoluwabun(m): 10:23pm
I'm sure those on ground are planning to move. Our leaders running dis country like a cursed one
2 Likes
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by desreek9(f): 10:23pm
wow, this is really bad for the health sector
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by danilmo: 10:25pm
still a student sha , but cant wait to graduate and jet out abeg..
6yrs of 0% social 100% mental stress no be joke eh wit that peanut salary..mtcheew.
wen there ar
better countries looking for fresh talent.
1 Like
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by IYANGBALI: 10:26pm
Me too I'm already warming up to leave Nigeria for buhari
|Re: 900 Doctors Resign From University College Hospital, Ibadan & Lagos Hospital by lazygal: 10:27pm
DrAdonis:
Let them Go abi? So we should now be visiting herbalist to be treated ,right??
Qualified Nurse Or Auxiliary Nurse (difference) / Please Help Me Out With Eczema! / You Having These Shocking Symptoms? You May Be HIV Positive
Viewing this topic: Royver(m), BECALMBECALM, hoyinmide(m), adefolarinwa01(m), yourangel, Obi1kenobi(m), Raphwise(m), dnoblest(m), SmartMugu, Hiccups, mosupo, Drogo(m), walchizmo, ibnzubair(m), yeogar(m), bopm, cola, slowndsteady, bilo1(m), fxjunkie(m), Oluwolex2000(m), Omooba224, tosynho01(m), Eskalade(m), maneasy, CloudResident(m) and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18