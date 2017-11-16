₦airaland Forum

88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
An 88-year-old man, Gbeminiyi Adeyiga, on Thursday pleaded with an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve his 30-year marriage over his wife’s alleged infidelity and lack of care.

Adeyiga, who reside at No. 3, Adeyiga St., off Munirat Aleje Street in Ikorodu, told court that his wife was also threatening to kill him.

“My wife does not take care of me any longer; she does not give me good food and different men come to sleep with her in our home.

She frustrates me and she wants to kill me, I don’t want to die now, please separate us, “he pleaded.

However, the respondent, named Sekinat, 55, a trader, denied the allegations made by her husband.

She said that she still loved her husband and would want the marriage to continue.

“I beg the court to settle us. He has never caught me with a man. He always suspected my every move to the extent that he smells my pants whenever I go out and come back.

“I want this court to settle this matter I am not ready for divorce,’’ she pleaded.

The President of the court, Mrs Funmi Adeola, however, advised Sekinat to stop misbehaving and to take good care of her husband.

Adeola adjourned the case until Nov. 30 for judgement.

Source: https://www.today.ng/news/metro/33523/88-year-man-seeks-divorce-55-year-wife-infidelity

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
Why marry a younger woman with a higher libido, na you do yourself, take your wahala and go undecided

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
Ok
Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
Afonjas and promiscuity sha

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
♤ Checkout the age difference shocked
♤!!!

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
Lalas247:

She said that she still loved her husband and would want the marriage to continue.

“I beg the court to settle us. He has never caught me with a man. He always suspected my every move to the extent that he smells my pants whenever I go out and come back.
My word, this is so nasty embarassed embarassed

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
RoyalBlak007:
♤ Checkout the age difference shocked

♤!!!
33 years !

So when he was 33 she was just born hmmm wow

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
Such vast age difference? shocked shocked shocked

You can't blame the woman now can you? undecided

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
He clocked her present age 33yrs ago. The age difference was too much.
Little wonder she has higher libido than he can satisfy.
Never marry someone you can be a 'father' to.

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
Lalas247:

33 years !

So when he was 33 she was just born hmmm wow
♤Exactly what I thought at first.

♤And Now he's 88,she's practically gonna be doing everything for him

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
Ishilove:

My word, this is so nasty embarassed embarassed

But she is still pleading to stay married to him.... sad
Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
RoyalBlak007:

♤Exactly what I thought at first.

♤And Now he's 88,she's practically gonna be doing everything for him
But he can can still smell her pant sad na wa o

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
♤My God shocked how do they even fùck? undecided

♤Man's just gonna lie down , while she be doing all the work on top sad
Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
Lalas247:

But he can can still smell her pant sad na wa o

♤Holy Grail!shocked grin

♤Nasty!

Lalasticlala
Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
Lalas247:


But she is still pleading to stay married to him.... sad
"Where will I go to after 33 years of marriage," is what she is probably thinking sad
Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
So u go marry pesin wey supose b lyk ur 2nd abi 3rd pikin... wehdon ooo
As u no fit do her "regular oil change" no b to find pesin wey go change am??

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
smh... they dont know what is worrying them.
Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
Ishilove:

"Where will I go to after 33 years of marriage," is what she is probably thinking sad
True cry

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
At 88 years, we all know you can't get the job done anymore so can u kindly allow this woman get someone to assist you? Please? Thank you!!!!

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
errrm. why does he smell her pant when ever she goes out... does pant have any special smell after sex? since jam #TeamLotion someone please tell me.
Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
Instead of him to wait till death do them part

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity

The Man is 88yrs and not ready to die now.

The wife is 55yrs accused of infidelity.

The marriage is 30yrs old.

All I see is a weak 58yrs old man getting married to a young agile 25yrs old girl.

How much can he possibly do to satisfy her sexually.

Whose fault.

What else is he looking for in this troubled world?

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
welcome
Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
Among them are lala, funjosh, airforce1, eleko1, miqos02, seun and maklelemakukula
Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
h
Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
dis yoros would sleep with horses if dem get chance

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
That u get when u married a woman with 35yrs diffrence when u re nt mugabe

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
That u get when u married a woman with 35yrs diffrence when u re nt strong like mugabe

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
hmm
Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
TrapHedges:
errrm. why does he smell her pant when ever she goes out... does pant have any special smell after sex? since jam #TeamLotion someone please tell me.
yes now, ask ajepako and co
Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
This one tough o. That is why it is good to keep the age difference btw husband and wife at a reasonable range, especially when she has a high sex drive. Maximum 12 years difference. 33 years? Haba.

#areumugabe

Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity
He smell her panties.. That part though .

