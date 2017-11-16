Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity (9525 Views)

An 88-year-old man, Gbeminiyi Adeyiga, on Thursday pleaded with an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve his 30-year marriage over his wife’s alleged infidelity and lack of care.



Adeyiga, who reside at No. 3, Adeyiga St., off Munirat Aleje Street in Ikorodu, told court that his wife was also threatening to kill him.



“My wife does not take care of me any longer; she does not give me good food and different men come to sleep with her in our home.



“She frustrates me and she wants to kill me, I don’t want to die now, please separate us, “he pleaded.



However, the respondent, named Sekinat, 55, a trader, denied the allegations made by her husband.



She said that she still loved her husband and would want the marriage to continue.



“I beg the court to settle us. He has never caught me with a man. He always suspected my every move to the extent that he smells my pants whenever I go out and come back.



“I want this court to settle this matter I am not ready for divorce,’’ she pleaded.



The President of the court, Mrs Funmi Adeola, however, advised Sekinat to stop misbehaving and to take good care of her husband.



Adeola adjourned the case until Nov. 30 for judgement.

Why marry a younger woman with a higher libido, na you do yourself, take your wahala and go 20 Likes

Afonjas and promiscuity sha 14 Likes 2 Shares

She said that she still loved her husband and would want the marriage to continue.



“I beg the court to settle us. He has never caught me with a man. He always suspected my every move to the extent that he smells my pants whenever I go out and come back.

My word, this is so nasty My word, this is so nasty 9 Likes

♤ Checkout the age difference



33 years !



So when he was 33 she was just born hmmm wow 33 years !So when he was 33 she was just born hmmm wow 2 Likes





You can't blame the woman now can you? Such vast age difference?You can't blame the woman now can you? 4 Likes

He clocked her present age 33yrs ago. The age difference was too much.

Little wonder she has higher libido than he can satisfy.

Never marry someone you can be a 'father' to. 3 Likes

33 years !



So when he was 33 she was just born hmmm wow

♤Exactly what I thought at first.



♤And Now he's 88,she's practically gonna be doing everything for him 3 Likes

My word, this is so nasty

But she is still pleading to stay married to him.... But she is still pleading to stay married to him....

♤Exactly what I thought at first.



♤And Now he's 88,she's practically gonna be doing everything for him

But he can can still smell her pant na wa o But he can can still smell her pantna wa o 2 Likes

♤My God how do they even fùck?



♤Man's just gonna lie down , while she be doing all the work on top

But he can can still smell her pant na wa o

♤Holy Grail!



♤Nasty!



Lalasticlala Lalasticlala

But she is still pleading to stay married to him.... "Where will I go to after 33 years of marriage," is what she is probably thinking is what she is probably thinking

So u go marry pesin wey supose b lyk ur 2nd abi 3rd pikin... wehdon ooo

As u no fit do her "regular oil change" no b to find pesin wey go change am?? 3 Likes

smh... they dont know what is worrying them.

"Where will I go to after 33 years of marriage," is what she is probably thinking True True 1 Like

At 88 years, we all know you can't get the job done anymore so can u kindly allow this woman get someone to assist you? Please? Thank you!!!! 3 Likes

errrm. why does he smell her pant when ever she goes out... does pant have any special smell after sex? since jam #TeamLotion someone please tell me.

Instead of him to wait till death do them part 2 Likes



The Man is 88yrs and not ready to die now.



The wife is 55yrs accused of infidelity.



The marriage is 30yrs old.



All I see is a weak 58yrs old man getting married to a young agile 25yrs old girl.



How much can he possibly do to satisfy her sexually.



Whose fault.



What else is he looking for in this troubled world?



5 Likes

Among them are lala, funjosh, airforce1, eleko1, miqos02, seun and maklelemakukula

dis yoros would sleep with horses if dem get chance 2 Likes

That u get when u married a woman with 35yrs diffrence when u re nt mugabe 4 Likes 1 Share

That u get when u married a woman with 35yrs diffrence when u re nt strong like mugabe 2 Likes

errrm. why does he smell her pant when ever she goes out... does pant have any special smell after sex? since jam #TeamLotion someone please tell me. yes now, ask ajepako and co yes now, ask ajepako and co

This one tough o. That is why it is good to keep the age difference btw husband and wife at a reasonable range, especially when she has a high sex drive. Maximum 12 years difference. 33 years? Haba.



#areumugabe 2 Likes