|88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Lalas247(f): 6:09pm
An 88-year-old man, Gbeminiyi Adeyiga, on Thursday pleaded with an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve his 30-year marriage over his wife’s alleged infidelity and lack of care.
Source: https://www.today.ng/news/metro/33523/88-year-man-seeks-divorce-55-year-wife-infidelity
1 Like
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:11pm
Why marry a younger woman with a higher libido, na you do yourself, take your wahala and go
20 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:27pm
Ok
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Earthquake1: 6:36pm
Afonjas and promiscuity sha
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by RoyalBlak007: 6:39pm
♤ Checkout the age difference
♤!!!
4 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Ishilove: 6:41pm
Lalas247:My word, this is so nasty
9 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Lalas247(f): 6:41pm
RoyalBlak007:33 years !
So when he was 33 she was just born hmmm wow
2 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Rokia2(f): 6:42pm
Such vast age difference?
You can't blame the woman now can you?
4 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by KardinalZik(m): 6:46pm
He clocked her present age 33yrs ago. The age difference was too much.
Little wonder she has higher libido than he can satisfy.
Never marry someone you can be a 'father' to.
3 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by RoyalBlak007: 6:46pm
Lalas247:♤Exactly what I thought at first.
♤And Now he's 88,she's practically gonna be doing everything for him
3 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Lalas247(f): 6:47pm
Ishilove:
But she is still pleading to stay married to him....
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Lalas247(f): 6:48pm
RoyalBlak007:But he can can still smell her pant na wa o
2 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by RoyalBlak007: 6:48pm
♤My God how do they even fùck?
♤Man's just gonna lie down , while she be doing all the work on top
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by RoyalBlak007: 6:50pm
Lalas247:
♤Holy Grail!
♤Nasty!
Lalasticlala
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Ishilove: 6:51pm
Lalas247:"Where will I go to after 33 years of marriage," is what she is probably thinking
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Bossontop(m): 6:53pm
So u go marry pesin wey supose b lyk ur 2nd abi 3rd pikin... wehdon ooo
As u no fit do her "regular oil change" no b to find pesin wey go change am??
3 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by TechPanda(m): 7:01pm
smh... they dont know what is worrying them.
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Lalas247(f): 7:06pm
Ishilove:True
1 Like
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by itchie: 7:09pm
At 88 years, we all know you can't get the job done anymore so can u kindly allow this woman get someone to assist you? Please? Thank you!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by TrapHedges(m): 7:10pm
errrm. why does he smell her pant when ever she goes out... does pant have any special smell after sex? since jam #TeamLotion someone please tell me.
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Florblu(f): 7:16pm
Instead of him to wait till death do them part
2 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Icecomrade: 7:18pm
The Man is 88yrs and not ready to die now.
The wife is 55yrs accused of infidelity.
The marriage is 30yrs old.
All I see is a weak 58yrs old man getting married to a young agile 25yrs old girl.
How much can he possibly do to satisfy her sexually.
Whose fault.
What else is he looking for in this troubled world?
5 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by miqos02(m): 7:19pm
welcome
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by IYANGBALI: 7:19pm
Among them are lala, funjosh, airforce1, eleko1, miqos02, seun and maklelemakukula
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by maklelemakukula(m): 7:19pm
h
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Mrchippychappy(m): 7:19pm
dis yoros would sleep with horses if dem get chance
2 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by kenzysmith: 7:20pm
That u get when u married a woman with 35yrs diffrence when u re nt mugabe
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by kenzysmith: 7:20pm
That u get when u married a woman with 35yrs diffrence when u re nt strong like mugabe
2 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by deedy111: 7:20pm
hmm
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by IYANGBALI: 7:21pm
TrapHedges:yes now, ask ajepako and co
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Odianose13(m): 7:22pm
This one tough o. That is why it is good to keep the age difference btw husband and wife at a reasonable range, especially when she has a high sex drive. Maximum 12 years difference. 33 years? Haba.
#areumugabe
2 Likes
|Re: 88-year-old Man Seeks Divorce From 55-year-old Wife Over Infidelity by Mrfixitxtech: 7:23pm
He smell her panties.. That part though .
1 Like 1 Share
