|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by freebuddy: 4:52pm
galaxy2020:
Bross Man City has won the league. Don't bother. Just struggle for second or third
1 Like
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by ftosino(m): 4:58pm
freebuddy:
sharrap dia, which city don win league, there are still more than 20 matches to play
10 Likes
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by darkenkach(m): 4:58pm
So someone can't play 12&u4 in peace again?
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by cheezy4real(m): 5:00pm
spirited1:
08037085441
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by Funjosh(m): 5:05pm
Ktbffh
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by oshe11(m): 5:07pm
Man U fans cudnt bliv dia eyes.....
THEY HAD TO HACK LIVESCORE
2 Likes
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by Bowaley17(m): 5:07pm
More goals boys...
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by oshe11(m): 5:19pm
Man U fans cudnt bliv dia eyes.....
THEY HAD TO HACK LIVESCORE
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by Vinstel: 5:20pm
Four.... Hazardous hazard
3 Likes
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by ozuru(m): 5:21pm
Goal from Hazard
2 Likes
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by encryptjay(m): 5:22pm
Blues on fire
2 Likes
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by Agboola321(m): 5:23pm
Chai. West Bromwich albion are so un 4 tunate
1 Like
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by abimbawealth(f): 5:23pm
Hazard
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by ftosino(m): 5:23pm
0-4 na
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by AyamConfidence(m): 5:24pm
oshe11:this one is in the bag already
1 Like
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by philtex(m): 5:24pm
Update oooooooooooo. Or just fix the score. It will end
0:6 ;-D
2 Likes
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by comrChris(m): 5:25pm
Mod update na
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by AyamConfidence(m): 5:25pm
Fabrepass out
Drinkwater in
3 Likes
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by edwife(f): 5:26pm
It's empty because everyone knows that we got this!
Chelsea 3rd on the table. We didn't come to play.
0-4 or 0-5 Full-time.
Chelsea for life.
2 Likes
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by freebuddy: 5:27pm
ftosino:
We shall see
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by AyamConfidence(m): 5:28pm
Enemies don go buy kerosene
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by AyamConfidence(m): 5:29pm
edwife:2nd.......Manchester united is dropping points today
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by edwife(f): 5:31pm
AyamConfidence:
I doubt New castle will beat Man U.
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by AyamConfidence(m): 5:32pm
West brom fans don Waka ooo
1 Like
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by Stormyweather(m): 5:33pm
Chelsea living it up
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by AyamConfidence(m): 5:34pm
edwife:mourinho always has a hard time with them
They might just draw or beat manure
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by numerouno01(m): 5:39pm
oh my morata and salah just dy bang goals
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by AyamConfidence(m): 5:39pm
Pulis don rest
Conte still dey shout
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by sweeterman(m): 5:46pm
ktbffh!!!
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live by I124U: 5:47pm
Up Chelsea
