Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / West Bromwich Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) - Live (7835 Views)

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: Stoke City Vs Chelsea 0-4 Highlights & Goals / Ini Umotong Signed By Brighton Hove Albion / EPL VIDEO: West Bromwich Albion Vs Manchester United 0-2 2016 Full Highlights (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

galaxy2020:

Please we want more goals, like 7-0, man city has a very huge gaol difference.

Bross Man City has won the league. Don't bother. Just struggle for second or third Bross Man City has won the league. Don't bother. Just struggle for second or third 1 Like

freebuddy:





Bross Man City has won the league. Don't bother. Just struggle for second or third

sharrap dia, which city don win league, there are still more than 20 matches to play sharrap dia, which city don win league, there are still more than 20 matches to play 10 Likes

So someone can't play 12&u4 in peace again?

spirited1:

Join ALL FOOTBALL WHATSAPP GROUP were we discus football from all the leagues in the world...the hotest

Message me Join All football lovers whatsap group were we discus football from all the leagues in the world...

Message me +2348068009915





08037085441 08037085441

Ktbffh







THEY HAD TO HACK LIVESCORE Man U fans cudnt bliv dia eyes.....THEY HAD TO HACK LIVESCORE 2 Likes

More goals boys...







THEY HAD TO HACK LIVESCORE Man U fans cudnt bliv dia eyes.....THEY HAD TO HACK LIVESCORE

Four.... Hazardous hazard 3 Likes

Goal from Hazard 2 Likes

Blues on fire 2 Likes

Chai. West Bromwich albion are so un 4 tunate 1 Like

Hazard

0-4 na

oshe11:

I don land ooo.....

We r taking 3 points n one of d manchester teams wud lose points today as well this one is in the bag already this one is in the bag already 1 Like

Update oooooooooooo. Or just fix the score. It will end









0:6 ;-D 2 Likes

Mod update na

Fabrepass out



Drinkwater in 3 Likes





Chelsea 3rd on the table. We didn't come to play.



0-4 or 0-5 Full-time.



Chelsea for life. It's empty because everyone knows that we got this!Chelsea 3rd on the table. We didn't come to play.0-4 or 0-5 Full-time.Chelsea for life. 2 Likes

ftosino:





sharrap dia, which city don win league, there are still more than 20 matches to play

We shall see We shall see

Enemies don go buy kerosene

edwife:

It's empty because everyone knows that we got this!



Chelsea 3rd on the table. We didn't come to play.



0-4 or 0-5 Full-time.



Chelsea for life. 2nd.......Manchester united is dropping points today 2nd.......Manchester united is dropping points today 1 Like 1 Share

AyamConfidence:

2nd.......Manchester united is dropping points today

I doubt New castle will beat Man U. I doubt New castle will beat Man U.

West brom fans don Waka ooo 1 Like

Chelsea living it up

edwife:





I doubt New castle will beat Man U. mourinho always has a hard time with them



They might just draw or beat manure mourinho always has a hard time with themThey might just draw or beat manure

oh my morata and salah just dy bang goals

Pulis don rest



Conte still dey shout

ktbffh!!!