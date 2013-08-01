



Permit me on behalf of all Nairalanders worldwide to thank Seun,

Without him, we'd probably be on Quora.



Jobs have been gotten through this forum,

Marriages contracted, advices gotten, experiences gained, information disseminated and the truth told without restraint.

The benefits of being even guest to this forum is priceless.



This appreciation is incomplete if Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Ishilove, Justwise, OretesDantes, Evablizin, Izzou, Naptu2, Explorers, AutoJoshNG, Gazzuzz and others are not on it;



Thank you all! Permit me on behalf of all Nairalanders worldwide to thank Seun,Without him, we'd probably be on Quora.Jobs have been gotten through this forum,Marriages contracted, advices gotten, experiences gained, information disseminated and the truth told without restraint.The benefits of being even guest to this forum is priceless.This appreciation is incomplete if Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Ishilove, Justwise, OretesDantes, Evablizin, Izzou, Naptu2, Explorers, AutoJoshNG, Gazzuzz and others are not on it;Thank you all! 120 Likes 8 Shares