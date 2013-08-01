₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,526 members, 3,917,086 topics. Date: Friday, 17 November 2017 at 07:59 AM

Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. - Nairaland / General - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. (5694 Views)

Africa’s Largest Edible Oil Refinery Set For Operation In Ibadan / Finally, Nigerian, Africa's Largest Economy, Grows Out Of Recession / South Africa Beats Nigeria, Reclaims Top Spot As Africa’s Largest Economy (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by icore: 2:00am
NAIRALAND RANKED AFRICA'S LARGEST FORUM WITH 1,912,819 MEMBERS BY AFRICAN FACTS.




Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Ayomideen(m): 2:41am
Not surprised

4 Likes

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by noblealuu: 3:34am
Owned by a faceless sumborri cool

73 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by marshalldgreat: 4:02am
shocked
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Ishilove: 4:58am
Tell us something we don't know

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by praxisnetworks(f): 5:07am
Ishilove:
Tell us something we don't know
Seriously.. We need to resolve issues between us. Good morning.

3 Likes

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by MIPNIG: 7:04am
Congrats bro. Hard work pays

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by bugidon(m): 7:04am
Na so
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Oblitz(m): 7:04am
Correct
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by AreaFada2: 7:04am
Yay!
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by ikorodureporta: 7:04am
Make we share pop corn na....as lala + oga no send us....even end of d year parry sef..... undecided

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by NwaAmaikpe: 7:04am
shocked

Permit me on behalf of all Nairalanders worldwide to thank Seun,
Without him, we'd probably be on Quora.

Jobs have been gotten through this forum,
Marriages contracted, advices gotten, experiences gained, information disseminated and the truth told without restraint.
The benefits of being even guest to this forum is priceless.

This appreciation is incomplete if Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Ishilove, Justwise, OretesDantes, Evablizin, Izzou, Naptu2, Explorers, AutoJoshNG, Gazzuzz and others are not on it;

Thank you all!

120 Likes 8 Shares

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by OrestesDante(m): 7:05am
DieBuhari:
So many jobless Nigerians

alvan06:
Really?

donklef:
So make we fry water baa ?

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by pauljumbo: 7:05am
Nice to read this
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by donklef(m): 7:05am
So make we fry water baa ?
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by minexpo(m): 7:05am
grin..coming back to modify tongue
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Gazzy88(m): 7:05am
Seun just dey lowkey dey chop im money unlike some species of people,the developers. Truly omoluabi,a proud afonja making exploits without chest beating.

19 Likes

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Settingz321(m): 7:05am
It surely the African largest



Uncle seun pls remain small. Make the beans cake ready

3 Likes

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by bakynes(m): 7:05am
Good Forum been here since 2009, You can get news across all divides and breaking news.

Seun needs to do something about the brewing Tribalism and false reports.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by temmypotter(m): 7:05am
b
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Demogorgon(m): 7:05am
Seun congratulations sha..



E no easy




Hard work pays
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by three: 7:05am
Congrats!
to Seun, mods and all Nairalanders

1 Like

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Kelklein(m): 7:05am
#fact
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by seanswitch(m): 7:05am
Nairaland my Nairaland.
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by alvan06(m): 7:06am
Really?
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by tolexy123: 7:06am
Half of the members are ghost members with quarter of them having multiple accounts undecided

17 Likes

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by classicfrank4u(m): 7:06am
Dy forgot to mention de tribalistic part of the forum kissDy

2 Likes

Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by DieBuhari: 7:06am
So many jobless Nigerians
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by okk4sure(m): 7:06am
Congrat
Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by supereagle(m): 7:06am
icore:
NAIRALAND RANKED AFRICA'S LARGEST FORUM WITH 1,912,819 MEMBERS BY AFRICAN FACTS.




Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun
I am a part of it.

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Your State Of Origin? / Is Gsm An Unavoidable Evil In Nigeria? / Proceed With Your Plan

Viewing this topic: NAVYdogg, Shosvegas(m), marketer100, TheTecthusiast, Nelsizzy(m), Jbleenk, 00Ademi(m), husu(m), abdulq001(m), ropodinho3633, Yonce, idnole4(m), fkj950ax(m), squash47(m), closerange, arthurflex(m), teemah21(f), EBUBS(m), foretaste, Temidayo9(m), Sukses24, chukwundukc(m), Popetimmie(m), chicent2k3(m), felixiho(m), masterP042(m), Goahead(m), Adaezechalene(f), iamnicer, salemdv(m), ahmedio2017, Thiannah(f), REDshouse(m), inteli, madecity(m), kamillonaire(m), vickydevoka, tobiasbeecher, kodded(m), cefezyA, lat78, twinklemaia, surenaijablog, shesszi(m), BarexB, olaniyi50(m), jerrykho(m), omigyman(m), DEIFIED(m), preciousmaro, Mist100, Oblitz(m), Biafrannuke, omotTimmy(m), kkkp, Ironi, Chrismario(m), naughtyendowed(m), Maduks88(m), Adeoluwa7070(m), Jelo4kul(m), bos24(m), Oblang(m), MisterSols, H8ta(m), balateef(m), Leobrain(m), Ballistical(m), PrinceMario(m), Ayowande1997(m), DrGill(m), Kofoagroallied, Hizzy(m), jc4real(m), Olayinkaoj(m), mhizoma(f), coolk(m), Wisedove(m), dannybomb(m), EmmaLege, superboyspecial, gozie112(m), valenti12(m), QuietHammer(m), lakeside50(m), subzero2(m), Okohc02(m), okeythaone, maynation(f), AuroraB(f), Qasim6(m), Sunexy(m), dsypha(m), Annruby(f), Igweann979(f), Wizkhalifa2(m), LOC1(m), Sijo01(f), Jesusgirl92(f), RothmasPop, handelex(m), genali(m), DonFreshmoney(m), bezimo(m), poundzbag, Sankabson(m), tyeenigga(m), deeptechcool(m), Ashleyma77(m), Danladi7, RareKind, MONDAYkay(m), jokolo282(m), Medicineguy, wtfcoded, edanika, minasota(f), shinarlaura(f), agarawu23(m), haryomikun(m), narrowpathy(m), huptin(m), Joshcoli(m), blaise00700, Diso60090(m), jeftalene(m), justlaw(m), boneruns(m), excessbitcoin, IamOrion(m), gtrader, holysainbj(m), pezeji(m), 0coded80, Frankchidi(m), IMASTEX, jacyhelen(f), samdeto(m), aleshmotors, smileyprin(m), yemmit90, Afollyshade(f), SirAfoy1(m), Pricelessking and 85 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.