₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,526 members, 3,917,086 topics. Date: Friday, 17 November 2017 at 07:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. (5694 Views)
Africa’s Largest Edible Oil Refinery Set For Operation In Ibadan / Finally, Nigerian, Africa's Largest Economy, Grows Out Of Recession / South Africa Beats Nigeria, Reclaims Top Spot As Africa’s Largest Economy (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by icore: 2:00am
NAIRALAND RANKED AFRICA'S LARGEST FORUM WITH 1,912,819 MEMBERS BY AFRICAN FACTS.
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Ayomideen(m): 2:41am
Not surprised
4 Likes
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by noblealuu: 3:34am
Owned by a faceless sumborri
73 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by marshalldgreat: 4:02am
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Ishilove: 4:58am
Tell us something we don't know
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by praxisnetworks(f): 5:07am
Ishilove:Seriously.. We need to resolve issues between us. Good morning.
3 Likes
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by MIPNIG: 7:04am
Congrats bro. Hard work pays
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by bugidon(m): 7:04am
Na so
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Oblitz(m): 7:04am
Correct
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by AreaFada2: 7:04am
Yay!
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by ikorodureporta: 7:04am
Make we share pop corn na....as lala + oga no send us....even end of d year parry sef.....
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by NwaAmaikpe: 7:04am
Permit me on behalf of all Nairalanders worldwide to thank Seun,
Without him, we'd probably be on Quora.
Jobs have been gotten through this forum,
Marriages contracted, advices gotten, experiences gained, information disseminated and the truth told without restraint.
The benefits of being even guest to this forum is priceless.
This appreciation is incomplete if Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Ishilove, Justwise, OretesDantes, Evablizin, Izzou, Naptu2, Explorers, AutoJoshNG, Gazzuzz and others are not on it;
Thank you all!
120 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by OrestesDante(m): 7:05am
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by pauljumbo: 7:05am
Nice to read this
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by donklef(m): 7:05am
So make we fry water baa ?
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by minexpo(m): 7:05am
..coming back to modify
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Gazzy88(m): 7:05am
Seun just dey lowkey dey chop im money unlike some species of people,the developers. Truly omoluabi,a proud afonja making exploits without chest beating.
19 Likes
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Settingz321(m): 7:05am
It surely the African largest
Uncle seun pls remain small. Make the beans cake ready
3 Likes
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by bakynes(m): 7:05am
Good Forum been here since 2009, You can get news across all divides and breaking news.
Seun needs to do something about the brewing Tribalism and false reports.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by temmypotter(m): 7:05am
b
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Demogorgon(m): 7:05am
Seun congratulations sha..
E no easy
Hard work pays
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by three: 7:05am
Congrats!
to Seun, mods and all Nairalanders
1 Like
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by Kelklein(m): 7:05am
#fact
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by seanswitch(m): 7:05am
Nairaland my Nairaland.
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by alvan06(m): 7:06am
Really?
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by tolexy123: 7:06am
Half of the members are ghost members with quarter of them having multiple accounts
17 Likes
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by classicfrank4u(m): 7:06am
Dy forgot to mention de tribalistic part of the forum Dy
2 Likes
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by DieBuhari: 7:06am
So many jobless Nigerians
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by okk4sure(m): 7:06am
Congrat
|Re: Nairaland Ranked Africa's Largest Forum. by supereagle(m): 7:06am
icore:I am a part of it.
1 Like
Your State Of Origin? / Is Gsm An Unavoidable Evil In Nigeria? / Proceed With Your Plan
Viewing this topic: NAVYdogg, Shosvegas(m), marketer100, TheTecthusiast, Nelsizzy(m), Jbleenk, 00Ademi(m), husu(m), abdulq001(m), ropodinho3633, Yonce, idnole4(m), fkj950ax(m), squash47(m), closerange, arthurflex(m), teemah21(f), EBUBS(m), foretaste, Temidayo9(m), Sukses24, chukwundukc(m), Popetimmie(m), chicent2k3(m), felixiho(m), masterP042(m), Goahead(m), Adaezechalene(f), iamnicer, salemdv(m), ahmedio2017, Thiannah(f), REDshouse(m), inteli, madecity(m), kamillonaire(m), vickydevoka, tobiasbeecher, kodded(m), cefezyA, lat78, twinklemaia, surenaijablog, shesszi(m), BarexB, olaniyi50(m), jerrykho(m), omigyman(m), DEIFIED(m), preciousmaro, Mist100, Oblitz(m), Biafrannuke, omotTimmy(m), kkkp, Ironi, Chrismario(m), naughtyendowed(m), Maduks88(m), Adeoluwa7070(m), Jelo4kul(m), bos24(m), Oblang(m), MisterSols, H8ta(m), balateef(m), Leobrain(m), Ballistical(m), PrinceMario(m), Ayowande1997(m), DrGill(m), Kofoagroallied, Hizzy(m), jc4real(m), Olayinkaoj(m), mhizoma(f), coolk(m), Wisedove(m), dannybomb(m), EmmaLege, superboyspecial, gozie112(m), valenti12(m), QuietHammer(m), lakeside50(m), subzero2(m), Okohc02(m), okeythaone, maynation(f), AuroraB(f), Qasim6(m), Sunexy(m), dsypha(m), Annruby(f), Igweann979(f), Wizkhalifa2(m), LOC1(m), Sijo01(f), Jesusgirl92(f), RothmasPop, handelex(m), genali(m), DonFreshmoney(m), bezimo(m), poundzbag, Sankabson(m), tyeenigga(m), deeptechcool(m), Ashleyma77(m), Danladi7, RareKind, MONDAYkay(m), jokolo282(m), Medicineguy, wtfcoded, edanika, minasota(f), shinarlaura(f), agarawu23(m), haryomikun(m), narrowpathy(m), huptin(m), Joshcoli(m), blaise00700, Diso60090(m), jeftalene(m), justlaw(m), boneruns(m), excessbitcoin, IamOrion(m), gtrader, holysainbj(m), pezeji(m), 0coded80, Frankchidi(m), IMASTEX, jacyhelen(f), samdeto(m), aleshmotors, smileyprin(m), yemmit90, Afollyshade(f), SirAfoy1(m), Pricelessking and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33