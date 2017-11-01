₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by LasgidiOnline: 6:49am
by Lasgidi Online
Yesterday Lasgidi Online reported about a ban on male students of Benue state university from keeping beards on their faces, it has turned out that the circular was pasted in the school by someone or group of persons that are out to cause mischief and put the school in a bad light.
The school management has reacted to the circular by releasing a statement through the office of the Principal Assistant Registrar, Tser Vanger Terzungwe, JP, ANIPR.
The statement reads;
It has come to the notice of Management of Benue State University, Makurdi, that someone or a group that is out to cause mischief has pasted a notice at the main entrance gate into the university directing all male students "wearing thick beards on their faces...to shave without option".
Management of Benue State University hereby directs all students and other members of the University community to ignore the message on the terse statement which has no signatory.
The University is a civilised community for adults who do not need to be intimidated or coerced to observe simple things like facial or sartorial appearance.
Management of the University has already set a machinery in motion to unveil the brain(s) behind the unauthorised message for appropriate sanctions.
Students and staff of the University should, therefore, ignore the Notice and go about their normal activities without fears.
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by biacan(f): 6:50am
Better cause I can't imagine my younger bro shaving his beards before going to school
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by BruncleZuma: 7:26am
Social Media 1 : BSU Security 0
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by RELAN2446(m): 7:27am
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by managermahmud: 7:27am
Good one. It's a good thing that some schools do come up to refute claims on social media. Certainly, social media gat some power
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by Lawalemi(m): 7:27am
Meaning what
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by bewla(m): 7:27am
na una talk am
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by FortifiedCity: 7:27am
As if shaving beards will make up for lack of quality lecturers in Nigerian institutions
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by celestialAgent(m): 7:27am
Shave Khe! Just imagine some like me who make 2face’s kind of hair style, now shaving my beard I will just transfer to another school Biko
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by seunlayi(m): 7:27am
Funny trouble makers
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by paddyofboss(m): 7:28am
So
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by koolgee(m): 7:29am
LOL
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by McINoWell: 7:29am
we dey talk abt anambra election, una dey talk breads how D's wan take be news
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by pacoson: 7:29am
Then what is the massage in the Notification??
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by veacea: 7:29am
Shorrrr
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by OrestesDante(m): 7:29am
lol...
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by matterazzi1(m): 7:30am
respect the beard
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by Tension532: 7:30am
McINoWell:beards*
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:30am
As long as the beard is taking good care of, just as the beard of the guy in the pic #beardgang, it is welcome! So good that the University has come out to denounce that.
As a barbecue outfit, that place hygiene first, that is part of the sacrifice that we have to make for our customer to be satisfy
#NoBeards or
#JustALittleBeard!!
Lol!
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature...
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by regigem: 7:30am
...
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by McINoWell: 7:31am
abeg who knows if anambra election is holding or not...
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by BlackAfrican: 7:31am
Of all the challenges facing the school, na beards matter them cm see cari for head like gala.. mtchewww
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by ehissi(m): 7:31am
Without option..........
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by wavy38: 7:32am
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by shekone(m): 7:33am
LasgidiOnline:
Some glorified secondary schools doesn't know this. They need to learn this.
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by Joephat(m): 7:34am
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by yomalex(m): 7:34am
hmm
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by eddyddon234(m): 7:34am
Join the #BeardGang at your own peril. BearBear without money na wash...
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by asuustrike2009: 7:35am
biacan:But he can shave it when he starts work?
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:36am
biacan:
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by 9japrof(m): 7:38am
|Re: Ignore Notice To Shave Beards - BSU Management Reacts To Beards Controversy by farihafaheemah(m): 7:39am
McINoWell:Not at all. We are all boycotting the election by sitting at home. That's the instruction from our leader
