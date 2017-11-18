₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apply For The Montaigne Place Fresh Graduate Jobs Recruitment (7 Positions) by ogostus(m): 7:31am
Montaigne Place is Nigeria’s largest luxury skincare, cosmetic, fragrance and well-being retail company. Founded on the vision to provide luxury at its best, Montaigne Place provides an exceptional sophisticated shopping experience with our exclusive offers.
Montaigne Place currently has luxury retail outlets across Nigeria. Our brands portfolio cuts across different categories.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
1.) Outlet Manager
Location: Abuja
Deadline: 21st November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
2.) Graduate Makeup Artist
Location: Delta
Deadline: 18th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
3.) Graduate Sales Executive - Abuja
Deadline: 25th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
4.) Graduate Sales Executive - Lagos
Deadline: 25th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
5.) Graduate Sales Executive - Rivers
Deadline: 25th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
6.) Graduate Sales Executive - Enugu
Deadline: 25th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
7.) Graduate Sales Executive - Delta
Deadline: 25th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/montaigne-place-fresh-graduate-exp-job-recruitment-7-positions/
CC: LALASTICLALA
|Re: Apply For The Montaigne Place Fresh Graduate Jobs Recruitment (7 Positions) by Brownville007: 8:00am
|Re: Apply For The Montaigne Place Fresh Graduate Jobs Recruitment (7 Positions) by Dzeimzb: 8:36am
So many jib vacancies these days
|Re: Apply For The Montaigne Place Fresh Graduate Jobs Recruitment (7 Positions) by Ubijus1(m): 8:50am
wow
|Re: Apply For The Montaigne Place Fresh Graduate Jobs Recruitment (7 Positions) by miqos02(m): 10:40am
nice
|Re: Apply For The Montaigne Place Fresh Graduate Jobs Recruitment (7 Positions) by Kizyte(m): 10:40am
Ok
|Re: Apply For The Montaigne Place Fresh Graduate Jobs Recruitment (7 Positions) by miqos02(m): 10:40am
Dzeimzb:u dey complain?
|Re: Apply For The Montaigne Place Fresh Graduate Jobs Recruitment (7 Positions) by pharigoldltd: 10:41am
Good one Op..
|Re: Apply For The Montaigne Place Fresh Graduate Jobs Recruitment (7 Positions) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:43am
Nice one guys.
|Re: Apply For The Montaigne Place Fresh Graduate Jobs Recruitment (7 Positions) by olagoke157: 10:43am
|Re: Apply For The Montaigne Place Fresh Graduate Jobs Recruitment (7 Positions) by ebuka10box(m): 10:44am
dis one be like woman job.abeg dont quote me ooooo... i no well
|Re: Apply For The Montaigne Place Fresh Graduate Jobs Recruitment (7 Positions) by Carter4luv(m): 10:49am
Fresh graduate job recruitment
With 1-3 years sales experience.
I tire for this country.
|Re: Apply For The Montaigne Place Fresh Graduate Jobs Recruitment (7 Positions) by rosalieene(f): 11:12am
olagoke157:
hello, contact the number on my signature
Vacancies For Maths And Physics Graduates / Uba Entry Level Payment / Dont Submit Ur C.v Anymore Until You Add This. It's What Top Employers Want
