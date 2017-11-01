Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying (6576 Views)

Nigerian Musician, Dammy Krane who has changed his look took to his IG page to show off his new hairstyle.



Sharing the photos, he wrote;



"New Hay-style Update � Snapchat-Dammykrane ⚡️ #IknowSayInoFine #IDontMindYouCopying � #NewMusic #YourBodyOutNow #OdooEsisiMi #HITlife"

When is he even going back to American prison 19 Likes

I'm very sure he stole the hairstyle too 4 Likes







This dude is biting hard despite the large number of critics.





I feel you.





I stand with #dammyKrane. This dude is biting hard despite the large number of critics.I feel you.I stand with #dammyKrane. 4 Likes 1 Share

His head like opon ifa







Head like Ate faweli 13 Likes

Na who go copy burnt offering hair style 7 Likes 1 Share

Heyy pple shud leave this guy alone oo.......this is how it starts 1 Like 1 Share

Florblu:

His head like opon ifa OH sis your mouth no be here. True sha.i seconded OH sis your mouth no be here. True sha.i seconded 3 Likes

Krane na bird so I no surprise 1 Like

He should just go into barbing , he might produce a hit hairstyle 6 Likes

okay, but make them no copy enter jail too ooo.







Dammy Krane is to Naija music,



What Daddy Freeze is to Radio,

Or Kemi Olunoyo is to Blogging.





Angels of undiluted controversial truth Dammy Krane is to Naija music,What Daddy Freeze is to Radio,Or Kemi Olunoyo is to Blogging.Angels of undiluted controversial truth 2 Likes 1 Share

So someone said Wizkid broke Dammy Krane's head at that club cos the latter was trying to steal his ATM card���

Sylverly:

He should just go into barbing , he might produce a hit hairstyle



Bad mouth Bad mouth

He don dey try resemble Ghanaian 1 Like

You have gotten what you are looking for. Attention!!!! Are you okay now ? Hair style koor irun style ni.

Rejected sacrifice

OMG, this Credit Card thief no go allow us rest for this country again ...no be Tekno and Phyno hairstyle be that ...this guy wowooooooooo ah!!!



He go get gf so.??

That's how meaningless and sense this thread is. And for it to grace front page makes it even more useless.. 1 Like

Theres something wrong with this guy. I see him having a mental breakdown.very soon. 1 Like





Florblu:

His head like opon ifa If you wan say hin head na opo ifa, kuku talk am. Which one be say e be like opon ifa

y do all artists and basically everyone on naija excluding myself

filter they pix

why

fuk

from geny

to tonto

wizkid

all na edited

It is like devil has hired satan and antichrist to deal with this poor boy's career... Please don't ignore him in your prayers 1 Like









Olé!!!, I hope nah cash that barbing saloon collect?

please who is he?

He who the gods want to kill they first make mad... Pete Edochie et al, 1746. 2 Likes

Boring 1 Like

new hit direct from prison �