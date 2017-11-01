₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:41am
Nigerian Musician, Dammy Krane who has changed his look took to his IG page to show off his new hairstyle.
Sharing the photos, he wrote;
"New Hay-style Update � Snapchat-Dammykrane ⚡️ #IknowSayInoFine #IDontMindYouCopying � #NewMusic #YourBodyOutNow #OdooEsisiMi #HITlife"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/i-dont-mind-you-copying-dammy-krane.html
2 Likes
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:42am
Nice Hay-Style
More Photos >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/i-dont-mind-you-copying-dammy-krane.html
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by FortifiedCity: 7:43am
When is he even going back to American prison
19 Likes
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by Lionbite(m): 7:49am
I'm very sure he stole the hairstyle too
4 Likes
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by OrestesDante(m): 7:52am
This dude is biting hard despite the large number of critics.
I feel you.
I stand with #dammyKrane.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by Florblu(f): 7:54am
His head like opon ifa
Head like Ate faweli
13 Likes
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by oloriadejoke(f): 7:54am
Na who go copy burnt offering hair style
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by mikool007(m): 7:59am
Heyy pple shud leave this guy alone oo.......this is how it starts
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by Praisles(f): 8:00am
Florblu:OH sis your mouth no be here. True sha.i seconded
3 Likes
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by wordbank(m): 8:07am
Krane na bird so I no surprise
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by Sylverly(m): 8:19am
He should just go into barbing , he might produce a hit hairstyle
6 Likes
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by Teewhy2: 10:50am
okay, but make them no copy enter jail too ooo.
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by NwaAmaikpe: 10:52am
Dammy Krane is to Naija music,
What Daddy Freeze is to Radio,
Or Kemi Olunoyo is to Blogging.
Angels of undiluted controversial truth
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by Roon9(m): 10:52am
So someone said Wizkid broke Dammy Krane's head at that club cos the latter was trying to steal his ATM card���
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by lonlytroy: 10:52am
Sylverly:
Bad mouth
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by adisabarber(m): 10:52am
He don dey try resemble Ghanaian
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by Organizer111222(m): 10:53am
You have gotten what you are looking for. Attention!!!! Are you okay now ? Hair style koor irun style ni.
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by Antoeni(m): 10:53am
Rejected sacrifice
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by addikt(m): 10:53am
OMG, this Credit Card thief no go allow us rest for this country again ...no be Tekno and Phyno hairstyle be that ...this guy wowooooooooo ah!!!
He go get gf so.??
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by doyouknowjohnny: 10:53am
The latest government policy is really affecting the economy. Nigeria's problem is bigger than Africa as a whole. Can you just imagine, there was a time three women were giving obasanjo lap dance during live broadcast on cnn.. Three ikebelisious women!!! the economy was a mess back then. OKonjo iweala oh that woman can twerk ehhhhh. I don't know why atiku could not hold himself. that man can disgrace someone ehhh.. he was just shaking like jellyfish because of common Aisha..ordinary Aisha fa..
That's how meaningless and sense this thread is. And for it to grace front page makes it even more useless..
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by Safiaa(f): 10:53am
Theres something wrong with this guy. I see him having a mental breakdown.very soon.
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by myjobsfinder(m): 10:54am
How this one take affect the price of Onion this Christmas for market?? Meanwhile here is a shocking fact about Dammy Krane that was revealed in his biography page.
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by adisabarber(m): 10:54am
If you wan say hin head na opo ifa, kuku talk am. Which one be say e be like opon ifa
Florblu:
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by 2shure: 10:54am
y do all artists and basically everyone on naija excluding myself
filter they pix
why
fuk
from geny
to tonto
wizkid
all na edited
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by slapandfall(m): 10:54am
It is like devil has hired satan and antichrist to deal with this poor boy's career... Please don't ignore him in your prayers
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by BruncleZuma: 10:54am
Olé!!!, I hope nah cash that barbing saloon collect?
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by donkossy(m): 10:54am
please who is he?
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by Twrecks(m): 10:54am
He who the gods want to kill they first make mad... Pete Edochie et al, 1746.
2 Likes
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by Boyooosa(m): 10:54am
Boring
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by sokera: 10:54am
new hit direct from prison �
|Re: Dammy Krane Flaunts New Hairstyle: I know Say I no Fine, I Dont Mind You Copying by olubabajc(m): 10:55am
Nice 1 bro
Lynxx Attacked By Unknown Men, Stabbed With A Knife On The Head (see Photo)
