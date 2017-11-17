₦airaland Forum

Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days

Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days
"I Kidnapped My Girlfriend To Raise Money For Wedding"

A-24 year old man, Micheal Duda, has said that he kidnapped his teenage girlfriend identified as Victory Aseguah with the intention of raising money for their wedding.

Micheal was paraded alongside 104 suspects arrested for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, rape, armed robbery and cultism at the headquarters of the Edo Police Command.

He said the girlfriend just finished secondary school and there was no way he could approached the parents that he want to marry their daughter.

Speaking to newsmen Thursday, Micheal said he kept the girl in his house for four days and asked her father to pay him the sum of N2m.


Micheal who said he sells dispensable cups admitted that he had sex with the girl all through the four days the girl spent in his house.

“I live at Ekae community off Sapele road. She came to my house. We planned to collect money from her father to raise money for our marriage but I did not collect the money again. She stayed in my house for four days.

“I couldn’t tell the father I want to marry his daughter. She said her father would not support the idea because she was yet to go to the university. She was with me for four days. The man said he has no money to pay. I was at home with the girl when police came and arrested me.”

But Victory who was present at the parade said they met on facebook and after several days, she decided to visit him.

Victory said she was surprised that the boy kidnapped her when she got there and heard that the boy demanded for N4m from her father.

Elder sister of Victory, Rodha, said her sister was sexually abused before the police rescued her.


On the alleged plans to get married, she laughed saying, “My sister is 16 years old and has never slept outside before. She told me they met on facebook and the boy professed love to her. When she went to the house, she said the boy hatched the plan and said he would collect N10,000 from our father but the boy demanded for N4m.

“He will lock her inside the house and called us threatening that he will kill her if we did not pay. He took advantage of my sister’s condition.”

“She told me the boy is 21 and a student but she later saw that it was a lie. We took her for treatment after the rescue.”

Also, three suspects that allegedly killed Prof. Paul Otasowie of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering in the University of Benin were paraded.

Late Prof. Otasowie was killed in October 4 at his residence at Evbuotubu area in Egor local government area.

Names of the suspect were given as Osaze Oghogho, Best Ogumode and Happy Okoro.

The suspects said they never intended to kill Prof. Otasowie but to collect his car and used it for armed robbery.

They said he was mistakenly shot when he rushed at Osaze who was holding the gun.

According to Osaze, “We decided to go for street robbery when we saw a vehicle driving out, so we decided to collect the car. I asked the man to give me the car keys but he threw the keys away. I shot into the air. As I was loading another bullet, the man embraced me and during the struggle, the gun exploded.”

Speaking to newsmen, Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo , said the police suspects would soon be charged to court.

He listed items recovered within three weeks included five AK 47 rifles, military weapons. 33 cut to size guns, motor-cycles, 90 live AK 47 ammunition, 234 live cartridges, assorted vehicles and the sum of N1.2m.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/i-kidnap-my-girlfriend-to-raise-money-for-wedding/amp/

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by GraveMan(m): 8:16am
Y Not Use Your Mother For Blood Money So You Can Raise Money For Ur Wack Wedding.. Fool

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by MaryBenn(f): 8:20am
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by optional1(f): 8:21am
cos of wedding...



D girl that will still cheat after the wedding you are kidnapping to raise money for..

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Nwodosis(m): 8:23am
He tried by not blaming the Devil in the kidnapping saga and chose another story line different from others.

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by HARDLABOR: 8:27am
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by HARDLABOR: 8:30am
Dafuq am I reading dis morning

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Evablizin(f): 8:31am
Double wahala. undecided She went to visit a guy she met on Facebook?

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by wordbank(m): 8:31am
104 arrested already
Which cell dem wan squeeze all of dem

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by olasaad(f): 8:49am
and later you will use her for money ritual in order to pay your children school fare.

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by EngrMarve(m): 8:51am
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Islie: 9:28am
cc lalasticlala....






if he had succeed in this..... he will continue by kidnapping the girls siblings anytime he is out of cash.


foolish person

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by davillian(m): 1:18pm
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by miqos02(m): 1:18pm
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Nairametric(m): 1:18pm
Nwodosis:
He tried by not blaming the Devil in the kidnapping saga and chose another story line different from others.

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by donstan18(m): 1:19pm
Your type will even visit a mechanic of 86 years you met on 2go!!!


Be forming sh*t!
Evablizin:
Double wahala. undecided She went to visit a guy she met on Facebook?

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by DIKEnaWAR: 1:20pm
Uwa nke a sef...


That girl is lying. The Police and her family had coached her on what to say to make a scapegoat of the boyfriend. They know that if she is implicated, she too would be paraded, arraigned and jailed as an accomplice. The boy seems too poor and a perfect target to sacrifice, in order for their daughter to have a new lease of life and go to university.


She planned it with the boy till it turned sour. The naive mumu boy will suffer the consequences alone now.

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by jolyment: 1:21pm
I will meet a girl on nairaland and she will visit me soon. Don't quote me.
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Mariangeles: 1:22pm
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Offpoint: 1:22pm
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by ezex(m): 1:26pm
Abi nao
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by gerreer9: 1:29pm
Mindblowing

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by deolu2000(m): 1:32pm
wordbank:
104 arrested already
Which cell dem wan squeeze all of dem
there is always space In that regards. even if they are 1090, shebi na NPF.
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by 9jakohai(m): 1:34pm
DIKEnaWAR:
Uwa nke a sef...


That girl is lying. The Police and her family had coached her on what to say to make a scapegoat of the boyfriend. They know that if she is implicated, she too would be paraded, arraigned and jailed as an accomplice. The boy seems too poor and a perfect target to sacrifice, in order for their daughter to have a new lease of life and go to university.


She planned it with the boy till it turned sour. The naive mumu boy will suffer the consequences alone now.

And you know all this because.....you were there?

Besides...the lass is a minor....and having intercouse with a minor is illegal according to the Law...

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by phreakabit(m): 1:35pm
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by 9jakohai(m): 1:36pm
phreakabit:
Afonja!

Take your tribal addled brain away from this thread please

Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Vado(m): 1:41pm
Edo people dey vex mehn. All for the paper-chase.
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Rukkydelta(f): 1:42pm
Internet friends are not to be trusted
And besides what's a 16years old girl doing with a boyfriend? undecided
I weep for this generation
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Yeligray(m): 1:47pm
At least we have one person that didn't blame the devil
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by ipobarecriminals: 1:47pm
Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Kingjames11(m): 1:49pm
GuardianAS:


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/i-kidnap-my-girlfriend-to-raise-money-for-wedding/amp/
. 16 years old and on Facebook looking for love(sex)! OK. " he took advantage of my sister to demand money from our father", excellent. Train up a child the way he/ will go- Holy Bible. nonsense

