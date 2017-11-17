₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by GuardianAS: 8:12am
"I Kidnapped My Girlfriend To Raise Money For Wedding"
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/i-kidnap-my-girlfriend-to-raise-money-for-wedding/amp/
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by GraveMan(m): 8:16am
Y Not Use Your Mother For Blood Money So You Can Raise Money For Ur Wack Wedding.. Fool
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by MaryBenn(f): 8:20am
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by optional1(f): 8:21am
cos of wedding...
D girl that will still cheat after the wedding you are kidnapping to raise money for..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Nwodosis(m): 8:23am
He tried by not blaming the Devil in the kidnapping saga and chose another story line different from others.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by HARDLABOR: 8:27am
For advert on dis space, contact me...........
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by HARDLABOR: 8:30am
Dafuq am I reading dis morning
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Evablizin(f): 8:31am
Double wahala. She went to visit a guy she met on Facebook?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by wordbank(m): 8:31am
104 arrested already
Which cell dem wan squeeze all of dem
1 Like
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by olasaad(f): 8:49am
and later you will use her for money ritual in order to pay your children school fare.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by EngrMarve(m): 8:51am
Yam
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Islie: 9:28am
cc lalasticlala....
if he had succeed in this..... he will continue by kidnapping the girls siblings anytime he is out of cash.
foolish person
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by davillian(m): 1:18pm
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by miqos02(m): 1:18pm
evil
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Nairametric(m): 1:18pm
Nwodosis:
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by donstan18(m): 1:19pm
Your type will even visit a mechanic of 86 years you met on 2go!!!
Be forming sh*t!
Evablizin:
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by DIKEnaWAR: 1:20pm
Uwa nke a sef...
That girl is lying. The Police and her family had coached her on what to say to make a scapegoat of the boyfriend. They know that if she is implicated, she too would be paraded, arraigned and jailed as an accomplice. The boy seems too poor and a perfect target to sacrifice, in order for their daughter to have a new lease of life and go to university.
She planned it with the boy till it turned sour. The naive mumu boy will suffer the consequences alone now.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by jolyment: 1:21pm
I will meet a girl on nairaland and she will visit me soon. Don't quote me.
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Mariangeles: 1:22pm
.
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Offpoint: 1:22pm
.
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by ezex(m): 1:26pm
Abi nao
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by gerreer9: 1:29pm
Mindblowing
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by deolu2000(m): 1:32pm
wordbank:there is always space In that regards. even if they are 1090, shebi na NPF.
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by 9jakohai(m): 1:34pm
DIKEnaWAR:
And you know all this because.....you were there?
Besides...the lass is a minor....and having intercouse with a minor is illegal according to the Law...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by phreakabit(m): 1:35pm
Afonja!
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by 9jakohai(m): 1:36pm
phreakabit:
Take your tribal addled brain away from this thread please
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Vado(m): 1:41pm
Edo people dey vex mehn. All for the paper-chase.
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Rukkydelta(f): 1:42pm
Internet friends are not to be trusted
And besides what's a 16years old girl doing with a boyfriend?
I weep for this generation
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Yeligray(m): 1:47pm
At least we have one person that didn't blame the devil
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by ipobarecriminals: 1:47pm
|Re: Man Kidnaps 16-Year-Old Facebook Girlfriend In Edo, Had Sex With Her For 4 Days by Kingjames11(m): 1:49pm
GuardianAS:. 16 years old and on Facebook looking for love(sex)! OK. " he took advantage of my sister to demand money from our father", excellent. Train up a child the way he/ will go- Holy Bible. nonsense
