|Hadith On Patience by GaniLAb(m): 8:38am
A DAY WITH THE PROPHET FOR TODAY(28th of Safar, 1439AH/17th November, 2017):-
Abu Hurairah reported that the Holy Prophet (SAW) said: Allah says: I have no reward other than Jannah for a believing slave of mine, who remains patient for my sake when I take away his beloved one from among the inhabitants of the world."
Bukhari
COMMENTARY ON HADITH:-
Children, wives and parents etc, are the dearest people to everyone. It is a great sign of faith to accept their death as the will of Allah, to bear their loss with patience. Wailing and saying nonsense things show weakness of faith. The reward of patience on such tragedies is Jannah while the result of impatience is displeasure of Allah.
May Allah give us his Sobur. Aamin
Wallahu Ta'Allah Aalam.
|Re: Hadith On Patience by SeniorZato(m): 11:09am
Jazakallahu khairan
|Re: Hadith On Patience by miqos02(m): 11:11am
thanks
|Re: Hadith On Patience by sam533: 11:13am
|Re: Hadith On Patience by bewla(m): 11:17am
|Re: Hadith On Patience by Reality21(m): 11:17am
Thanks
