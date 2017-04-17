



A’uudhu billahi minas Shaytaanir Rajeem, Bismillahir Rahmaanir Raheem



Alhamdulillah wasolatu wasalam ‘ala rosulillah



Iman (faith) is the AFFIRMATION OF THE HEART, the UTTERANCE OF THE TONGUE, and the ACTIONS OF THE LIMBS.



Noting the capitalized points, affirmation of the heart varies in degree; believing in something which one is told ( that is ‘Ilm (knowledge)) is not like believing in something which one sees with his own eyes (Haq), something sees with one own eye happening to another person is not like experiencing something personally (yaqeen). What is believing in news reported by a single reporter is not like believing in what is reported by two reporters, and so on.



Allah says (narrating the story of Prophet Ibraheem ‘alayhi salam):”My Lord! Show me how You give life to the dead.” He (Allah) said: “Do you not believe?” He said: “Yes (I do believe), but want more confidence for my heart.” (Q2:260) Prophet Ibraheem ‘alayhi salam is a believer and still ask for practical examples to increase his Iman.



Listening to explanation of Quran, story of Prophets or their Companions…certainly increases Iman. For Example, when you scholars describe how hell fire is, you feel like not committing sin again and when they describe paradise you feel like seeing it, in this situation your Iman has increased.



*What increases Iman can be grouped into 3:



(culled from Fatawa arkanul islam by Sheik Uthaymeen), namely;



1. To know Allah, the Most High by His Names and Attributes; for the more a person increases his knowledge of Allah and His Names and Attributes, the more his faith increases. This is why one finds the scholars who have greater knowledge of Allah’s Names and Attributes than others, they are stronger in faith in this regard



2. Reflecting upon Allah’s Universal and Legislative Signs, because the more a person looks at the Universal Signs i.e. (Allah’s) creation, his faith increases. Dhariyah 20-21



3. Plenitude of good deeds, for the more a person increases his virtuous deeds, the more his faith increases thereby, whether these deeds are verbal or practical; for Allah’s Dhikr (remembrance) increases the faith quantitatively and qualitatively; and prayer, fasting and Hajj, all these (practical deeds) also increase the faith quantitatively and qualitatively.



To be continue inshaa Allah.....



http://fiqhclass.org/index.php/2017/04/17/iman-increases-and-decreaseshow/



