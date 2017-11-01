



Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the Country Coordinator of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators for Peace Organisation, Comrade George Sinclair expressed worry that such unwarranted and senseless killings in the local government area, speaks volume of the high level of insecurity in the state, particularly in Warri South West local government area, saying that if the ugly trend is allowed to continue without meaningful and visible government intervention, the insecurity level may degenerate to a point where there could be reprisal attacks that could lead to a full scale inter community war.





Source: Following an attack on Ogboh Ijoh-Isaba community in Warri South West local government area of Delta state by youths from Alaja Udu Local Government Area,a neighbouring urhobo community on Thursday 16th Nov 2017, two notable Ijaw youths were reportedly beheaded by the assailants.Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the Country Coordinator of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators for Peace Organisation, Comrade George Sinclair expressed worry that such unwarranted and senseless killings in the local government area, speaks volume of the high level of insecurity in the state, particularly in Warri South West local government area, saying that if the ugly trend is allowed to continue without meaningful and visible government intervention, the insecurity level may degenerate to a point where there could be reprisal attacks that could lead to a full scale inter community war.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/two-beheadedothers-injured-as-two.html?m=1 1 Share