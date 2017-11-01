₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 11:19am
Following an attack on Ogboh Ijoh-Isaba community in Warri South West local government area of Delta state by youths from Alaja Udu Local Government Area,a neighbouring urhobo community on Thursday 16th Nov 2017, two notable Ijaw youths were reportedly beheaded by the assailants.
Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the Country Coordinator of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators for Peace Organisation, Comrade George Sinclair expressed worry that such unwarranted and senseless killings in the local government area, speaks volume of the high level of insecurity in the state, particularly in Warri South West local government area, saying that if the ugly trend is allowed to continue without meaningful and visible government intervention, the insecurity level may degenerate to a point where there could be reprisal attacks that could lead to a full scale inter community war.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/two-beheadedothers-injured-as-two.html?m=1
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by iamJ(m): 11:23am
i went to a government university
If u no find trouble or show urself, trouble no go find u, this one no be insecurity, they went to find trouble and trouble come find them back
Comrade Sinclair shld shut up, see his hypocrite name
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:29am
It gives me concerns when man kills another man
As if he's not going to die
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by Slayer3: 11:33am
iamJ:
You come here they judge another person and mean while you are the most senseless hypocrite kid here on NL. Went to government school and your skull is empty. Dimwit. Smh
4 Likes
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by softmind24: 11:36am
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by Gotze1: 11:43am
This nation Don tire me ehhhh chai
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by dayleke(m): 2:12pm
Which way Naija?
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by FarahAideed: 2:12pm
Nigeria has suddenly overtaken Mexico to become the Beheading capital of the world , issokay
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 2:13pm
schooled in warri, those guy get mind en ...if you no get mind stay house.
love warri though, city of sin.
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:13pm
Yet again?
What's going on in this country?!
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by Kimy97(f): 2:13pm
D guy didnt do deir normal jazz...Shoot and bounce..Or Cut and bounce...lemme call my cousins to come bck ohhh
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by donstan18(m): 2:13pm
When I first saw "Two beheaded"... The first thing that came to my mind was OGUN STATE!!!
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by xxx2884: 2:14pm
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by lordkoko1: 2:14pm
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by Dearlord(m): 2:15pm
too good to die
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by sonoforogun(m): 2:15pm
Watch out for reprisals. May the innocent not be caught in this cross-fire!
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by georjay(m): 2:15pm
Only if "wickedness" can be purged out of everybody's mind...
SMH
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 2:15pm
Imagine one hell of a life wasted over nothing..
Wtf is wrong with some people?
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by Danelo(m): 2:17pm
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by classicfrank4u(m): 2:17pm
|Re: Two Beheaded, Others Injured In Warri As 2 Communities Clash (Graphic Photos) by praiseneofingz(m): 2:18pm
me am tired of this beheading thing God have mercy...
ahmodu4real(m), omotee123, Timioladee(m), Osaronicole, prof22(m), bulletproofmonk(m), mammyshiloh, marshall7, lordkoko1, gulfer, Livefreeordieha(m), sharpman1(m), Sj11, kingmukolu(m), rexfada(m), emydot(m), Talklesss(m), michjay(m), gnaira(m), Nwaoma198(f), richymillzz, efelusi(m), Prec1ous(m), Winbig247, paulchineduN(m), Uchennazico, Milldon(m), sammyoshin, Keneking, wenopapae, EROMS38(m), wachevu, armour05, sonoforogun(m), paradigmshift(m), shankara7, Edjoshua, extralargehead(m), Akpos123(m), Efezik007(m), hayjayman(m), Teacher1776(m), ScotFree, rocaika, leokinguch(m), TruePass(m), Dearlord(m), terpenoid(m), umarazizz87(m), sesay, Jenny115566, Iefosa(m), NaijaElba(m), harryobi, seunakin231(m), Marpol, martineverest(m), sirwilson(m), vianamara86, saveyou, ganye1, Matin, Ensquare(m), bosunogede, Jackeeh(m), Indomixx, CyberFury, phidipe(m), Georgekyrian(m), marshalldgreat, kennyone, Kitequincy, edo3(m), Kingzeus12345, justinaa2012, jp79, NoBorders(m), lorhema(f), realruth1(f), Chuvin22(m), abiolaabiola, Bobbysmicky, goodmanjustice, onehouse(m), okoyeokoye(f), Warfibabe(f), scribble, Blaze001(m), helicopterman(m), smirn(m), hopramaxi(m), xxx2884, sunnyway(m), mimionye(m), cassidynca(m), RIPEnglish, PhilSeth, Shaw007(m), idefua, bionixs, w1sEmAn, GeneralOjukwu, luluman, dononics(m), Okuss12(m), telkevog(m), sanandreas(m), DWJOBScom(m), holycuriousity(m), donstan18(m), eph12(m), Excelfav93, tesimola4real(m), dietsono, framie05, Ekun123, align360 and 251 guest(s)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27