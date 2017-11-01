₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by dainformant(m): 7:07pm
A man identified as Chukwueke Emmanuel, has recounted his ordeal with men of the underworld after entering a cab in Gwarimpa area of Abuja. The victim also revealed how a passenger struggled with the armed robbers and even the driver who was on wheels during the operation in the vehicle as they eventually had a terrible accident before the robbers fled.
Read what Emmanuel shared on Facebook;
Few weeks ago, Che Oyinatumba wrote about it, but I really didn't understand until I had a first hand experience last night. It all happened when I entered a cab from Gwarimpa to A.Y.A at about 19:45. When I boarded, I started making use of my phone, responding to comments on my wall. I noticed we were 5 in all, the driver, front passenger, then three persons at the back, me inclusive.
Within five minutes of the journey, they entered a route through Airport road which is a different location from my destination.
At this juncture, the passenger in the front seat brought out a pistol, gave me a slap and ordered everyone to face down.
I obeyed and asked them not to harm me that I have a few Naira note with me and some money in my bank account, they collected the money with me and brought out POS machine and withdrew all I had in my bank account, yet they kept moving, I started crying, telling them to please spare my life, as I kept lamenting, I noticed all of them were Igbos except the one seating close to me who refused to bow down, he then combated the others in a fierce fight, my head was still bent.
They were hitting him, cocked the gun, but he refused to give in, he tapped me to fight, but I was already traumatized. He then started controlling the steering from the back, alas, we had a terrible accident, all doors locked instantly, they then flew from the window of the drivers seat, I hurriedly jumped out and ran away, they all ran to the same direction.
Few minutes later I came back to the scene because people started gathering thinking it was just an accident, then I explained to them my ordeal. Police came and luckily for us we saw one of the criminals phone with phone number while checking on the vehicle, I also saw my phone.
I don't know what would have become of me, but I am certain it was God himself that saved me
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/stubborn-passenger-caused-accident-one-chance-robbery-abuja-photos.html
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by dainformant(m): 7:07pm
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by RaaGhu: 8:16pm
Well...Good to know they were almost all iDumb!
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by CharleyBright(m): 8:49pm
It is a booming business in Abuja. Armed gangs posing as drivers and passengers and robbing unsuspecting passengers.
But what I don't understand if true is the use of POS to rob. That will be a foolish thing to do, as all POS are tied to an account,- an account is tied to a name and BVN. If robbers rob and use POS to debit accounts, the account tied to the POS is credited. All police investigation requires is to trace the account tied to the POS, and the criminals can easily be identified irrespective of the fact that they withdraw the money.
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by Keneking: 9:00pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by miqos02(m): 10:07pm
good
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 10:07pm
Some people no dey shame for themselves sha.
So an adult wasn't ashamed to tell us how he allowed people rob him simply because he was a coward.
To make it worse, he refused to join the brave man in subduing the robbers.
That's the height of cowardice!
How will such a man protect his lady let alone his family? Spineless weakling.
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by dataking: 10:09pm
CharleyBright:
See you. Na naija you dey. Account is no big deal. Naija is not secured.
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by Diago02(m): 10:09pm
Datz D Story Of Dis Days
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:10pm
I should read this homily, on top this hunger, wey na only custard I don chop for nearly four days?
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:10pm
Thank God for the guy who stood up to the robbers (even though what he did was kinda risky & stupid).
OP would have lost all totally if not for him.
Or Maybe the guy is 'GOD' since OP said GOD himself saved him
Listen to my songs at http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by UbanmeUdie: 10:10pm
Those ones are not Armed Robbers!
They are simply opportunist.
With proper investigation and the cell phone recovered, it shouldn't be difficult to track them down.
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by balogunmuktar(m): 10:10pm
Aye le
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by YourWife(f): 10:10pm
The guy is dumb. You canor fight common petty criminals, but you can slap your wife! Who will refund the money they wipe comot from your account? Dumbass!!!
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by nairavsdollars: 10:10pm
Na him take the picture by himself?
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by MaconAwire(m): 10:11pm
smooth criminals robbing with POS.,.
.
.
.
december is at the corner guys wanna ride lexus jeep by hook or crook
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by francizy(m): 10:11pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Oya drop it like it's hot!!!
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by Jung: 10:12pm
If it's to drag change with conductor now or market woman, OP go turn terminator..
You still get mind to tell us say dem ask you to fight and you bend head? You deserve slap first for that.
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by BeReaSonAble: 10:12pm
some Igbos aren't IPOB ....but
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by bayocanny: 10:12pm
Na wa for that guy
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by ipobarecriminals: 10:13pm
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by gincmedia: 10:13pm
CharleyBright:
See you...it's rampant in lagos - what boys are doing now is having 2 bank accounts, one with debit card issued and the other with no debit card issued - then put bulk of your cash in the no debit card account - just transfer small cash to the one with the debit card from time to time.... stay safe!
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by YourWife(f): 10:13pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Modify quick biko
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 10:14pm
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by excomarow(m): 10:14pm
Nna na wa ooo
...Even carry POS they rob
NAIJA
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by 02Kebreal(m): 10:14pm
"as I kept lamenting, I noticed all of them were Igbos"
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by ogbolu0147(m): 10:14pm
A fellow occupant fought them to a stand still...and even tap u to join...and u were too frightened to join..... Mmmmmmm......just knowing that my account was emptied with there POS....na me go fight them pass....thank God u safe sha.
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by Titheman(m): 10:15pm
this criminals and POS still baffles me. no investigative body to track the account and catch the next idiot coming to withdraw
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by xreal: 10:15pm
Simple and real scenario of Nigeria of today.
Igbo - rob
Hausa - fights for justice even if his life is at stake.
Yoruba - fears a lot.
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by efilefun(m): 10:16pm
The fighter must be an Hausa guy, those dudes got no joy...lol
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by MrEgghead(m): 10:18pm
CharleyBright:The bank officials will tell you they can't infringe on someone's right.Even if they accede, it would be a very tedious process. .
|Re: Man Causes Accident While Being Robbed By 'One Chance' Operators In Abuja.Photos by greggng: 10:22pm
CharleyBright:
That's is why some refused to enrol for bvn registration. That bank still allows such clients is unforgivable . Partners in crime
