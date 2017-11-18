Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) (9504 Views)

roadsign, while some call him shoki which is funny



At first, I didn't bother about it cos I believed it would still come to a normal standing position which I believe, is the normal state of all German Shepard dog breeds, but its the 3rd month now with no signs of improvement.



More 2 Likes

That's how my dogs ear is too...one is up one is down..its really cute 3 Likes

That's how my dogs ear is too...one is up one is down..its really cute lol... How many month's your dog? lol... How many month's your dog?

lol... How many month's your dog? 9years bruh 9years bruh 5 Likes 1 Share



Lalasticlala come and carry o LmaoooLalasticlala come and carry o

Na dog wey go like gossip be dis, 38 Likes

Every NLder get dog. Click like if ya got one and share if u don't..... 31 Likes 83 Shares

We deal in snake matters.....

Refer this to seun.....I guess that's what makes busy!!!! We deal in snake matters.....Refer this to seun.....I guess that's what makes busy!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

The dog want to have sense.....

Some dogs are just abami EDA!!!! 1 Like

9years bruh huh? you mean it never stood upright? huh?you mean it never stood upright?

This Could Be A Rare Disease Or Infection Found In Dogs. Consult Your Viet Doctor

Nothing is wrong oga, if na doberman i for say make u cut am 1 Like

Google 'hematoma in dogs' and u should get useful tips on how to go by this

Nah bruh...been like that since Nah bruh...been like that since

Ear gone come up soon my pup's was once like that check me profile.

Ear gone come up soon my pup's was once like that check me profile. kikikikiikikii looks like the ear's dancing shoki for real... kikikikiikikiilooks like the ear's dancing shoki for real... 1 Like 1 Share

This Could Be A Rare Disease Or Infection Found In Dogs. Consult Your Viet Doctor did so this week and they said they never seen one with such condition. did so this week and they said they never seen one with such condition.

did so this week and they said they never seen one with such condition.



Consult Different Viet Doctors, With Experience. If Nothing, Then Rest Your Case Consult Different Viet Doctors, With Experience. If Nothing, Then Rest Your Case

Na real shoki 2 Likes

Seun the canine expert would know about This 1 Like

The dog want to have sense..... Some dogs are just abami EDA!!!!









ode.. See ur sense don dey run leave u small small, better catch it. :-/ ode.. See ur sense don dey run leave u small small, better catch it. :-/

ode.. See ur sense don dey run leave u small small, better catch it. :-/ Wait!!!!

Are you learning how to use "fowl" words on me?

Don't ta si mi!!



Ask about Mologi, I am not a good person.

The dog in question is not related to you and I don't know if it has tested its weapon of Mama's destruction on you. Why do you want to be an animal.......















Advocate!!! Wait!!!!Are you learning how to use "fowl" words on me?Don't ta si mi!!Ask about Mologi, I am not a good person.The dog in question is not related to you and I don't know if it has tested its weapon of Mama's destruction on you. Why do you want to be an animal.......Advocate!!! 6 Likes 1 Share

OP it's very common with GSDs when they are young it's ears will take different shape and face different directions now BUT it will stand very well soon. and for yur vet to say he has not seen a GSD puppy with ears like that shows his quackery or inexperience so leave him because if he has not seen something like this I wonder how he can help if a bigger issue arises. 9 Likes 1 Share

OP it's very common with GSDs when they are young it's ears will take different shape and face different directions now BUT it will stand very well soon. and for yur vet to say he has not seen a GSD puppy with ears like that shows his quackery or inexperience so leave him because if he has not seen something like this I wonder how he can help if a bigger issue arises. can you imagine the vet.....no hope at all when parvo sets in. can you imagine the vet.....no hope at all when parvo sets in. 3 Likes

Dats no vet o bros ur pups ear would stand at he grows if not you can always tape it 1 Like

can you imagine the vet.....no hope at all when parvo sets in.



exactly my point just that I was being euphemistic rarekind run away from that quack. exactly my point just that I was being euphemistic rarekind run away from that quack.

funnel ear funnel ear 1 Like

Meat don land gidigba