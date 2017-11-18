₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,193 members, 3,920,056 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 November 2017 at 05:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) (9504 Views)
Snake Killed By My Dog Last Night / US Woman Gets Pet Snake Stuck In Large Ear Piercing (Disturbing PICS) / Why I Named My Dog ‘buhari’ — Joe Chinakwe (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by RareKind: 8:03pm On Nov 17
At 2 months old, Rhyno (my dog), had this abnormal ear formation and pple do call him roadsign, while some call him shoki which is funny
At first, I didn't bother about it cos I believed it would still come to a normal standing position which I believe, is the normal state of all German Shepard dog breeds, but its the 3rd month now with no signs of improvement.
Took him to the vet this week and they said they haven't met one with such conditions before...anyone had past experiences with their dogs?
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by RareKind: 8:05pm On Nov 17
More
2 Likes
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by pu7pl3(m): 8:06pm On Nov 17
That's how my dogs ear is too...one is up one is down..its really cute
3 Likes
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by RareKind: 8:09pm On Nov 17
pu7pl3:lol... How many month's your dog?
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by pu7pl3(m): 8:14pm On Nov 17
RareKind:9years bruh
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by LifeIsGuhd(f): 8:14pm On Nov 17
Lmaooo
Lalasticlala come and carry o
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by ojun50(m): 8:23pm On Nov 17
Na dog wey go like gossip be dis,
38 Likes
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by ClitoPen: 8:24pm On Nov 17
Every NLder get dog. Click like if ya got one and share if u don't.....
31 Likes 83 Shares
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by Mologi(m): 8:25pm On Nov 17
LifeIsGuhd:
We deal in snake matters.....
Refer this to seun.....I guess that's what makes busy!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by Mologi(m): 8:25pm On Nov 17
The dog want to have sense.....
Some dogs are just abami EDA!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by RareKind: 8:28pm On Nov 17
pu7pl3:huh? you mean it never stood upright?
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by Metrobaba(m): 8:28pm On Nov 17
This Could Be A Rare Disease Or Infection Found In Dogs. Consult Your Viet Doctor
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by iamJ(m): 8:30pm On Nov 17
Nothing is wrong oga, if na doberman i for say make u cut am
1 Like
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by bitchcrafts: 8:33pm On Nov 17
Google 'hematoma in dogs' and u should get useful tips on how to go by this
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by Henitan24(f): 8:33pm On Nov 17
LWKMD...
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by pu7pl3(m): 8:34pm On Nov 17
RareKind:
Nah bruh...been like that since
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by 14teenK(m): 8:34pm On Nov 17
Ear gone come up soon my pup's was once like that check me profile.
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by RareKind: 8:44pm On Nov 17
14teenK:kikikikiikikii looks like the ear's dancing shoki for real...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by RareKind: 8:45pm On Nov 17
Metrobaba:did so this week and they said they never seen one with such condition.
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by Metrobaba(m): 9:11pm On Nov 17
RareKind:
Consult Different Viet Doctors, With Experience. If Nothing, Then Rest Your Case
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by danduj(m): 9:15pm On Nov 17
Na real shoki
2 Likes
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:31pm On Nov 17
Seun the canine expert would know about This
1 Like
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by ErnieSmallzz(f): 9:42pm On Nov 17
Mologi:ode.. See ur sense don dey run leave u small small, better catch it. :-/
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by Mologi(m): 11:21pm On Nov 17
ErnieSmallzz:Wait!!!!
Are you learning how to use "fowl" words on me?
Don't ta si mi!!
Ask about Mologi, I am not a good person.
The dog in question is not related to you and I don't know if it has tested its weapon of Mama's destruction on you. Why do you want to be an animal.......
Advocate!!!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by rumenase(m): 7:05am
OP it's very common with GSDs when they are young it's ears will take different shape and face different directions now BUT it will stand very well soon. and for yur vet to say he has not seen a GSD puppy with ears like that shows his quackery or inexperience so leave him because if he has not seen something like this I wonder how he can help if a bigger issue arises.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by 14teenK(m): 7:49am
rumenase:can you imagine the vet.....no hope at all when parvo sets in.
3 Likes
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by donshaize(m): 10:57am
Dats no vet o bros ur pups ear would stand at he grows if not you can always tape it
1 Like
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by rumenase(m): 3:08pm
14teenK:
exactly my point just that I was being euphemistic rarekind run away from that quack.
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by Oyindidi(f): 4:52pm
funnel ear
1 Like
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by one4GOD(f): 4:52pm
[quote author=ojun50 post=62473832]Na dog wey go like gossip be dis, [/quotelolllll]
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by apesinola001(m): 4:52pm
Meat don land gidigba
|Re: Help! See The Funny State Of My Dog's Ear (photos) by apesinola001(m): 4:53pm
To eat this dog Dey hungry me
1 Like
Post Your Lovely Nigerian Shepherd(local Dog) Here / Diary Of Our German Shepherd Dog (rayance) / My Dog Is The Cutest And Most Photogenic In Nigeria == Prove Me Wrong!
Viewing this topic: HedrixxxAb, felixzo1(m), Diffdeef(m), saoban99, uckennety(m), Olukokosir(m), Infamous(m), PEPPERified, Olisa116, femoree2(m), anitank(f), bayulll011(m), fatymore(f), MANNABBQGRILLS, sandrahnaub(f), dopechoks(m), vikeb(m), elobyobi, LeoFish92(m), fayaayoa, bjolaniyan, Luiz1, sexymonkey(m), ayaside(m), zombieHUNTER, Sektion, gentleiris(m), Youngzedd(m), beycity(m), idu1(m), ikechemez(m), pmc01(m), Fineman87, Atakata(f), Kachigifto3, guy1234, Chirolechick, KIDpretty(m), gunners160(m), icebergtoby(m), GeeOh(f), Positiveminds(m), Mungo, 1stGenius(m), pamstuff1, NobleBeer, Alusinejeuka(m), Manhood85(m), BlueMags(m), hibeekay01(m), Sofba, JKisOK(m), nuttyhnic(m), Enskynelson(m), chygoz3(m), FlameChild77, 2lateBiafra, NousAtian, friendl, LordeB, Lexusgs430, civilouis, J0hnTrevolt(m), planetx, enigma2007(m), Ayomi088(m), Plusstreet(m), Taywon, ayxmania, Hkana, akinolaa76, Godwinibro(m) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9