|Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by Towncrier247: 8:51pm
As details of the fracas that went down last night at the One Africa Music Festival in Dubai continues to trickle in, Davido has just tweeted now promising to defend fellow pop star, Tekno.
According to reports currently on many top Nigerian entertainment media, an eye witness who was reportedly present backstage at the event she'd more lights on the below tweet by Davido and explained what actually happened.
According to him, 'I was backstage last night in Dubai when Tekno extended his hands to shake Sunday Are who is an elderly man, and Sunday Are punched Tekno’s phone saying he doesn’t have respect probably because he thinks he has done him a favour by allowing Wizkid jump on a song with him. Tekno and his goons wanted to attack Sunday Are but Ubi Franklin calmed everything'
Narrating furrther he said, 'then Davido and his men came in and aheard what happened, that was where the tension started from adding to the fact that they were all fighting to perform before the given time for the hall which was 3am,
Wizkid was slapped, small god, Wizkid’s right hand man was the man attacked by Davido’s Lati in the video circulating online.
While Davido was performing, Davido’s fans outside started shouting Profanities at Wizkid, saying Frog Voice Dey kill show pass you, get Hit songs pass you. Wizkid and his people had to be protected out of the venue.
Reason for Davido’s below tweet'.
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by Towncrier247: 8:51pm
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by DuchessLily(f): 9:07pm
Make them break their heads, e no concern me
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by Rapsino(m): 9:13pm
Hahaha....abeg tell me anoda news, small pikin things.
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by SatanPikin: 10:37pm
Stupid biafrans go die tomorrow
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by akeentech(m): 10:37pm
Towncrier247:
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by LesbianBoy(m): 10:37pm
If it was 2face or wande coal that called davido "frog voice" i for understand
I wonder who dey deceive mr e ye ye ye say him sabi sing! E sabi swing yet drake never close! Mschteeew!
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by NCANTaskForce(m): 10:37pm
Fortunate Dumb Kids
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by Harmored(m): 10:38pm
Davido, his gang, Are, tekno, with wizkid and the organizers of the show *ALL OF THEM ARE MAD*
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by akeentech(m): 10:38pm
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by millionboi2: 10:38pm
Kids on money
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by NwaAmaikpe: 10:39pm
Tekno should know he is the unfortunate carpet grass who gets to suffer when these two big elephants fight.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:39pm
I love beef, keep it real
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by Memphis357(m): 10:39pm
Na only death go fit settle this kain beef.
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by sholay2011(m): 10:39pm
Touts
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by qualityGod(m): 10:39pm
Wizkid no let David use u do ritual oooo, I just pity for you. Fly wey no dey hear word...................
U know d rest
8 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by Pavore9: 10:40pm
Dem chop belleful!
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by millionboi2: 10:40pm
SatanPikin:Hahahaha
E pain u pass
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by Micheezy7(m): 10:40pm
All this c.ock and bull story
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by bunmioguns(m): 10:40pm
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by afoltundeseun(m): 10:41pm
Hahahaahhahahahaha haha haha, Someone posted a joke in another thread but I'm not in good terms with the person so I came here to laugh.
#afoltundeseun
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by smartpyzee(m): 10:41pm
SatanPikin:how e take relate?
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by MrPresident1: 10:41pm
Mannerless children
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by kingxsamz(m): 10:41pm
Davido is a frog...
Kiss the truth...
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by skills50(m): 10:41pm
wetin concern me...... lemme come and be going
Them don chop belefull na.
Them don chop belefull na.
Check my signature to buy cheap watches in wholesale from #850 each.
the picture is on my profile pix.
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by DirtyGold: 10:42pm
What's tha business?
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by nelxxy(m): 10:42pm
a a
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by Chetimah(m): 10:42pm
For there head
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by OceanmorganTrix: 10:42pm
D English frm d headline yaff confusion me alredi, I am nt undastand
OP correction ya mistake kiakia
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by Bunmarium(m): 10:43pm
wetin concern me,Na person wey chop belleful dey fight
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Vs Davido Dubai Fight: "Wizkid Was Slapped, Tekno & Sunday Are Caused It" by ALAYORMII: 10:43pm
Defender of the defenseless
Dey form macho till dem use broken bottle design ur face and nyansh
1 Like
