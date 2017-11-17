



According to reports currently on many top Nigerian entertainment media, an eye witness who was reportedly present backstage at the event she'd more lights on the below tweet by Davido and explained what actually happened.



According to him, 'I was backstage last night in Dubai when Tekno extended his hands to shake Sunday Are who is an elderly man, and Sunday Are punched Tekno’s phone saying he doesn’t have respect probably because he thinks he has done him a favour by allowing Wizkid jump on a song with him. Tekno and his goons wanted to attack Sunday Are but Ubi Franklin calmed everything'



Narrating furrther he said, 'then Davido and his men came in and aheard what happened, that was where the tension started from adding to the fact that they were all fighting to perform before the given time for the hall which was 3am,



Wizkid was slapped, small god, Wizkid’s right hand man was the man attacked by Davido’s Lati in the video circulating online.



While Davido was performing, Davido’s fans outside started shouting Profanities at Wizkid, saying Frog Voice Dey kill show pass you, get Hit songs pass you. Wizkid and his people had to be protected out of the venue.



Reason for Davido’s below tweet'.





