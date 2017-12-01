₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by Daminaj1(f): 9:50am
Wizkid's Manager Sunday Are who many blamed for starting the fight between Wizkid & Davido's team have now broken his silence. While he did not address what happened directly. He did play the elderly card which would seem to give credit to claims he felt a handshake from Tekno was disrespectful.
in an exclusive chat with Saturday Beats, Sunday Are said that he kept quiet on purpose but likened the scenario to that of a misunderstanding between a father and son.
He added that the stories that circulated mostly online were false. He said.
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by PheezyLee(m): 9:54am
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by Alwaysking: 10:01am
Story for the gods.
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by UbanmeUdie: 10:14am
Na wa o!
This is simply a beer parlour and pepper soup joint interview.
How can one break silence without saying anything?
Useless manager!
Ordinary Tekno, you couldn't break his nose.
Sunday Are is just a failed errand boy, no level!
Davido's boys should have killed him like they killed Tagbo, Chyme and DJ Olu.
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:16am
Yeye man, Dem for beat you join
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by itspzpics(m): 10:38am
this man sef
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by miqos02(m): 3:56pm
Ok oh baba
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by firstclassmumu(m): 3:56pm
dady no vex tekno is not a yoruba boy so he doesn't know what respect means. Imagine that small boy want to shake his grand father.
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by EmekaBlue(m): 3:56pm
These guys might be good friends behind d staged beefs....
Let me go find my own money instead of commenting about these rich kids joor.
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by ennyhola: 3:56pm
...."are finally reacts"....
okay ...issorai
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by FitnessDoctor: 3:57pm
in an exclusive chat with Saturday Beats, Sunday Are said that he kept quiet on purpose but likened the scenario to that of a misunderstanding between a father and son.
Why didn't he keep his silence to himself
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by ismokeweed(m): 3:58pm
Thunder fire him and his broken silence.
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by Daddiflowz: 3:58pm
so how dis wan take concern man pikin now ..
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by asawanathegreat(m): 3:59pm
Shame on them
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by Bankyb10(m): 3:59pm
Story story
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by africandictator(m): 3:59pm
Mr are, don't think you are really relevant to his career, the secret to wizkids international fame is his baby mama/ manager Jada Pollock.
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by BruncleZuma: 3:59pm
This one worse pass Buhari...Uncle that fight has passed we DGAF anymore.
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by Vickiweezy(m): 3:59pm
No comment
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by osuofia2(m): 3:59pm
Nigerians and misuse of words... "React"
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by Teewhy2: 4:00pm
Most Nigerian youths way don get small money dey always disrespect elders just the few who has proper home training has that respect in them.
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by kolnel: 4:01pm
Very mature response
Kudos to him
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by Johnbosco77(m): 4:01pm
Make I hear..
You still broke your silence....
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by gurunlocker: 4:02pm
So in summary, he was expecting Tekno to prostrate for him so be can reply "My son, how are you"?
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by Kaxmytex(m): 4:02pm
mtcheew...
pesin wey dey play inside mud no wan make im white cloth dirty...
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by Amberon11: 4:02pm
He ended up saying nothing
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by Yinxies(f): 4:02pm
Okay ooo...
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by Mologi(m): 4:03pm
The man is still speaking in tongues!!
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by designVATExcel: 4:03pm
Why the guy sef extend shake? Respect is not a Yoruba thing, EVERY NIGERIAN knows not to shake or extend a shake to an elder, can he do that to his parents??
Nonsense
Now I no dey there oh. But if that really happened it's provoking. That said if Baba responded with a blow that's equally wrong and unelderly.
|Re: Wizkid/ Davido's Dubai Fight: Sunday Are Finally Reacts. Calls Tekno His Son. by lazygal: 4:04pm
Daminaj1:
Kai ! These children again
