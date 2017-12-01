Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) (4078 Views)

Police officers enforce laws, fight crime, solve crime and keep peace in the community.





They must be in top physical and mental shape to withstand the stresses of their career.



They need to take charge in tough situations and think independently under pressure.



They also need the communication skills to deal with a wide range of people in difficult circumstances













In 2004, the Republic of Georgia fired 30,000 police officers (almost the entire traffic police force) due to corruption and built glass police stations to encourage an image of transparency.



Since then crime in Georgia has dropped and the public confidence in the police has risen drastically. 27 Likes 1 Share

It takes three years of higher education to become a police officer in Norway.



The training takes place at a university college and each graduate gets a bachelor’s degree in “Police Studies”. 24 Likes 2 Shares





Japanese police fire paint-balls at fleeing vehicles so that other police vehicles can see them and identify them at a later date if they get away.





The paint is Bright orange and difficult to remove. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Some police departments in the U.S. are starting to create Internet Purchase Exchange Locations so that Craigslist or similar transactions can be conducted in an area with video surveillance and police presence and keep participating parties safe 4 Likes 1 Share

US police detectives have worn suits for more than 100 years.



Dressing formally is “psychological armor”; it “establishes a barrier between them and the messiness” of police work according to psychologists 9 Likes 1 Share

After capturing Robert Black, a Scottish serial killer of children in 1963, the arresting police officer found his own daughter tied and gagged in the back of the killer’s van. 19 Likes 6 Shares

There’s a teddy bear in every Dutch police car, in case something troubling happens to a child. 22 Likes 3 Shares

In 1990, a police department in Michigan staged a fake wedding with undercover cops acting as thebride and groom and invited local drug dealers to attend. At the reception, they busted them all at once. 23 Likes

In 2008, Lamborghini gave the Italian state police the world’s fastest police car, a Gallardo LP560-4, which was equipped with a video surveillance camera, gun racks, GPS, organ transplant cooler(in the luggage compartment) and defibrillator. 7 Likes

Until recently, The Honolulu Police Department were able to legally have sex with prostitutes while being undercover. 6 Likes 2 Shares

The town of Estelline in Texas ranks as one of the worst speed trap cities in the US. With a population of 168 people, its only police officer writes an average of 23 tickets a day bringing in more than $300,000 of ticket revenue a year 6 Likes 1 Share

Finnish police have shot only 4 people to death in 25 years. 42 Likes 4 Shares

Some Canadian police departments give out ‘positive tickets’ to thank people for doing something good. 15 Likes 3 Shares

The Honolulu Police Departments police cruisers are required to have their blue steady lights on when they are on duty so people are aware where police officers are. 3 Likes 1 Share

In 2015, police in Belfast, Northern Ireland used music from ice cream van to calm angry teen rioters. 8 Likes 1 Share

In 1993, Tupac Shakur shot two off-duty police officers who were assaulting a young man.





Charges against Shakur were dropped because the officers were intoxicated and in possession of stolen guns. 47 Likes 9 Shares

Male victims of domestic violence who called the police for help were more likely to be arrested themselves, than have their female partner arrested 7 Likes

In 2007, Iranian intelligence operatives arrested 14 squirrels, claiming the rodents were serving as spies for Western powers 34 Likes 8 Shares