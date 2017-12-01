₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,762 members, 3,944,277 topics. Date: Friday, 01 December 2017 at 10:53 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) (4078 Views)
Soldiers Force Armed Robbers To Dance Unclad(photos) / See What Zambians Are Saying About Police (pics) / Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:30pm On Nov 18
They are to serve and protect.
Police officers enforce laws, fight crime, solve crime and keep peace in the community.
They must be in top physical and mental shape to withstand the stresses of their career.
They need to take charge in tough situations and think independently under pressure.
They also need the communication skills to deal with a wide range of people in difficult circumstances
http://www.kickassfacts.com/30-interesting-facts-about-police-forces/
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:30pm On Nov 18
In 2004, the Republic of Georgia fired 30,000 police officers (almost the entire traffic police force) due to corruption and built glass police stations to encourage an image of transparency.
Since then crime in Georgia has dropped and the public confidence in the police has risen drastically.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:31pm On Nov 18
It takes three years of higher education to become a police officer in Norway.
The training takes place at a university college and each graduate gets a bachelor’s degree in “Police Studies”.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 4:31pm On Nov 18
booking space for FTC
update Interesting Thread.
you should so another on what you need to know about the Nigerian police
2 Likes
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:32pm On Nov 18
Japanese police fire paint-balls at fleeing vehicles so that other police vehicles can see them and identify them at a later date if they get away.
The paint is Bright orange and difficult to remove.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:32pm On Nov 18
Some police departments in the U.S. are starting to create Internet Purchase Exchange Locations so that Craigslist or similar transactions can be conducted in an area with video surveillance and police presence and keep participating parties safe
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Investorbj: 4:32pm On Nov 18
Oya Na. Explorers beg me...
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:33pm On Nov 18
US police detectives have worn suits for more than 100 years.
Dressing formally is “psychological armor”; it “establishes a barrier between them and the messiness” of police work according to psychologists
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:34pm On Nov 18
After capturing Robert Black, a Scottish serial killer of children in 1963, the arresting police officer found his own daughter tied and gagged in the back of the killer’s van.
19 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:34pm On Nov 18
There’s a teddy bear in every Dutch police car, in case something troubling happens to a child.
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:35pm On Nov 18
In 1990, a police department in Michigan staged a fake wedding with undercover cops acting as thebride and groom and invited local drug dealers to attend. At the reception, they busted them all at once.
23 Likes
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:36pm On Nov 18
In 2008, Lamborghini gave the Italian state police the world’s fastest police car, a Gallardo LP560-4, which was equipped with a video surveillance camera, gun racks, GPS, organ transplant cooler(in the luggage compartment) and defibrillator.
7 Likes
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:37pm On Nov 18
Until recently, The Honolulu Police Department were able to legally have sex with prostitutes while being undercover.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by teresafaith(f): 4:37pm On Nov 18
For sale
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by UncleSnr(m): 4:38pm On Nov 18
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:38pm On Nov 18
The town of Estelline in Texas ranks as one of the worst speed trap cities in the US. With a population of 168 people, its only police officer writes an average of 23 tickets a day bringing in more than $300,000 of ticket revenue a year
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by royalamour(m): 4:38pm On Nov 18
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:39pm On Nov 18
Finnish police have shot only 4 people to death in 25 years.
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:40pm On Nov 18
Some Canadian police departments give out ‘positive tickets’ to thank people for doing something good.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Cmyname(m): 4:40pm On Nov 18
Explorers always with meaningful posts.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:42pm On Nov 18
The Honolulu Police Departments police cruisers are required to have their blue steady lights on when they are on duty so people are aware where police officers are.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:43pm On Nov 18
In 2015, police in Belfast, Northern Ireland used music from ice cream van to calm angry teen rioters.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:44pm On Nov 18
In 1993, Tupac Shakur shot two off-duty police officers who were assaulting a young man.
Charges against Shakur were dropped because the officers were intoxicated and in possession of stolen guns.
47 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by obojememe: 4:49pm On Nov 18
the wicked thread producer
6 Likes
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:49pm On Nov 18
Following.....
1 Like
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:51pm On Nov 18
Nigeria police how market?
Explorers:
17 Likes
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by mangala14(m): 4:51pm On Nov 18
Drop it
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by hahn(m): 4:52pm On Nov 18
Nigeria police nko?
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by sorextee(m): 4:53pm On Nov 18
Nice
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:54pm On Nov 18
Male victims of domestic violence who called the police for help were more likely to be arrested themselves, than have their female partner arrested
7 Likes
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:55pm On Nov 18
In 2007, Iranian intelligence operatives arrested 14 squirrels, claiming the rodents were serving as spies for Western powers
34 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: What You Really Need To Know About Police Force Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:56pm On Nov 18
The Nigeria Police Force was rated the worse police organisation in the a world by the Internal Security and Police Index International.
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
70 Likes 9 Shares
Missing Children. / How Do I Get This Nigerian Perverted Stalker To Stop Calling Me! / Safety tips against Armed Robbery and kidnapping
Viewing this topic: Roum(m), jayloms, Mekky2010, Abdullahi4u7, TheTrueSeeker, kstyle2(m), makdcash(m), ochukwuma15(m), Flyingngel(m), priceaction, XTLikeNat777, Pentagon1993(m), Firstgentleman1(m), alabluke, Lovisious(m), zarakikenpa(m), skylane(m), PissedOffWeed(m), Kamoryemi2580(m), B3sty, Marvinspeed(m), Simple9ja(m), wenenike, Ekinematics, monajit(m), jaybanky(m), Akinsbobo2(m), talk2tosep(m), oluvick(m), samask64, akinola107(m), ahmedgafar7(m), CLASSIFYD(m), duke59(m), Afisbobo(m), ikombe, Darey207(m), suprememoney(m), bamidelekay89, xmen4mee(m), CaptainBUGGY, Excellence2017, Nweike1, awule, Idrismusty97(m), yeyerolling, hm54, Olalekan27, kidman96(m), FriendNG, kollysnut(m), mekstaniac(m), Hades2016(m), Pasako(m), Benjom(m), mayberry1(f), myners007, Number999, Anthonybrain29, miteolu(m), Mike880, opestein, ifyalways(f), Dronedude(m), Harvest601(m), oluwasholy(m), mrdan(m), zutu(m), daveson2020(m), kherlly, samzzycash(m), engrlarex(m), Sammy07(m), tunji2003, yasolan(m), Livefreeordieha(m), cuttestprince(m), Jomabu, abbacool(m), FitnessDoctor, dilard, femmmmy(m), popsyleo1, olafotad, kuldude29(m), validman7(m), Ollymurs(m), chukkystar(m), Obijulius, ajibolag, ChristineC, eddysernal(m), adetony244(m), Oluwaseydex(m), French03, tolulope2021(m), chuksdavid28(m), Immatex(m), Prdo, ifegold, engrjoe(m), drtwist, narutop, boix(m), Uyi168(m), Fdot(m), kennysha(m), dalaman, kowade, dgr8truth(m), horchukoh(m), laidian(m), ilyasmuy, diamler(m), abhosts(m), PointZerom, benzazae, Meneneakace, munas, parcydrix(m), kceewhyte(m), doublestrika, alan056, temmypotter(m), wiseone10, jfolorun(m), oluwamitomisin, k10, Firmjudge(m), 400billionman, IneedSugarMumy1(m), BruncleZuma, isjames(m), soobaba(m), Whobedatte(m), Rio84(m), narttis1, jakpowa, qreem231(m), lolaxavier(m), NigerDeltan(m), OmaniPadmeHum, daShield, smoy, sammyhands, damiolly(m), brigadier747, stonemind(m), monimekaz(m), saragujay(m), idris4eva(m), tundelomo(m), vingeophysicist(m), afam1992, zeezee007, obyno1010, opeoluwa20(m), skare, Yekoyeko(m), obinna222, toyota3(m), nationalnwa(m), OluOlaLekan(m), PearlStreet(m), Vincad(f), Timiblanko(m), paparazy06(m), oyingeorge, ak76(m), Ide4u(m), toastmagazinenigeria, rhamses, NOKZ(m), Tastemoney(m), ebukahandsome(m), shadrach77, Kimcutie, Metanoya, spott(m), Dreadful, castro69(m), wwwtortoise(m), abbaapple, JhaayYoung, Alchemyee(m), Edet08(m), sameereinstein, Milldon(m), Lomprico2, Orlins, khorlynz(m), georjay(m), itsloba, Flaghouse1, pussygotlips, odogwu2007(m), kennygee(f), DanJayMartin, BrightDeGea, akinlekans, Marvel1206, Blackops(m), Nnemaranma(f), electron, hollamanng(m), Sage7(m), bigwig10(m), DAMILAREY85, successking401(m), BrokenEgg, reyscrub(m), Edopesin(m), decentboi(m), shogz89, soldierkunle, CoolAmbience(m), ifyboy60(m), DonShark(m), kehinde1588(m), Bassurge, adekanye1993, xtainchukwu(m), bukatyne(f), Paddy247, deraluv(m), Narldon(f), sirssb(m), jubor(m), veekid(m), iniicequeeen, Rainmania, nigeriancritic1(m), corporateDan(m), austinzee007, bass7, Tobitrueman(m), Crossbow(m), nawtyme, Disneylady(f) and 241 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7