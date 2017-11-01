₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by zoba88: 8:36pm
Hollywood High School hosted the foremost African Monarch -THE AROLE OODUA - His Imperial Majesty (HIM) Oba, Dr., Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife ).
The event was hosted by Hollywood High School in conjunction with "I Dream 4 All Foundation" ,a pet project of HAPAward Director Tina Weisinger at the school auditorium. The public event registered the kings, elite and celebrities to acknowledge the benefit of education and promotion of the Yoruba and African Culture and heritage as educational training for our youths.
The event witness the arrival of scores of royalties including Rev. Dr Prince Azk Adekoya II and Princess Folashade Ogunwusi Fadairo from the Yoruba land of Nigeria lead by the his Imperial Majesty - Ooni of Ife. The attendees were very thrilled to receive the most revered monarch of Africa
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/hollywood-high-school-hosts-ooni-of.html?m=1
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by zoba88: 8:37pm
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by sexybbstar(f): 8:45pm
Ajala travels all over the world
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by Olaiya26: 8:45pm
Ftc
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by Airforce1(m): 8:46pm
These guy should know he's a first class king .
All these waka-waka don too much for a first class king .
You won't see Oba of Benin or Obi of Onitsha that they re on the same class travelling round the world like these ..
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by iamozipatrick(m): 8:46pm
I wish it was a university, Just imagine he is too big to be hosted by many Nigerian universities, yet a SECONDARY school is d US is hosting him.
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by obojememe: 8:46pm
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by diego101(m): 8:46pm
My love for him eeh
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by sexybbstar(f): 8:46pm
Olaiya26:Sorry.. No ftc
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:46pm
Good!!!!
This King is the too sure.
No time for sitting down like vegetable.
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by stevolinkon40: 8:46pm
...
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 8:47pm
Nice one
But the Ooni looks tired by resting his hands on the staff
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 8:47pm
Afonja
I love them
They are representing well
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by yeyerolling: 8:47pm
All these mofo monarchs living off tax payers money, riding rolls royce upandan. Who dem epp self.
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by Gotze1: 8:48pm
Some people go wail tired on this. I mean the children of hate.
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by psalmhorah(m): 8:48pm
the abobaku go dy happy now .. when the time comes
...
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by paranorman(m): 8:48pm
Hmmm. Cool
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by esthy86: 8:48pm
ok
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by Luxuryconsult: 8:48pm
And one man was comparing this man with nnamdi kanu ehn. Really? I bet they really do not know what the post of ooni reaally is?
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by Olaiya26: 8:49pm
sexybbstar:Na glo you de use abi
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by Leez(m): 8:49pm
zoba88:
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by billyG(m): 8:49pm
d oni of afonjaland.
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by FortifiedCity: 8:49pm
I think the best caption should be,
Few students of Hollywood High school say Hi to Ooni
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by YOUNGKAHUNA: 8:50pm
What type of passport does the Ooni have?
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by rozay12345: 8:50pm
I respect and revere all monarchs across the world but our Ooni travels too much, he should try and sit down in the palace, settle local disputes, fulfil those manifestoes he gave on his coronation and meet up with his subjects. The travels are becoming meaningless to me, going to a "Hollywood High School", what is the webometrics ranking of the school he is visiting? SAD...Emperors and Kings in his categories within Africa are not susceptible to all these.
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by CarlyX8(m): 8:50pm
Oni of L'ife
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by benn94(m): 8:51pm
The should better do a headcount of all the students in that school once the ooni and his crew leaves,just to make sure no bodies head is missing
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by quanboss: 8:51pm
You say??
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by Franco2017(m): 8:51pm
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by sexybbstar(f): 8:53pm
Olaiya26:Yes o.. Na glo
Re: Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) by julius976(m): 8:54pm
Adventure king. I wonder if it is the govt that sponsor his travelling expenses. He travel pass donald trump self
