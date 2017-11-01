Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Hollywood High School Hosts Ooni Of Ife In USA(photos) (11052 Views)

California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) / Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) / UNFPA Hosts Ooni Ogunwusi And Wuraola In New York. Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The event was hosted by Hollywood High School in conjunction with "I Dream 4 All Foundation" ,a pet project of HAPAward Director Tina Weisinger at the school auditorium. The public event registered the kings, elite and celebrities to acknowledge the benefit of education and promotion of the Yoruba and African Culture and heritage as educational training for our youths.



The event witness the arrival of scores of royalties including Rev. Dr Prince Azk Adekoya II and Princess Folashade Ogunwusi Fadairo from the Yoruba land of Nigeria lead by the his Imperial Majesty - Ooni of Ife. The attendees were very thrilled to receive the most revered monarch of Africa





Source: Hollywood High School hosted the foremost African Monarch -THE AROLE OODUA - His Imperial Majesty (HIM) Oba, Dr., Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife ).The event was hosted by Hollywood High School in conjunction with "I Dream 4 All Foundation" ,a pet project of HAPAward Director Tina Weisinger at the school auditorium. The public event registered the kings, elite and celebrities to acknowledge the benefit of education and promotion of the Yoruba and African Culture and heritage as educational training for our youths.The event witness the arrival of scores of royalties including Rev. Dr Prince Azk Adekoya II and Princess Folashade Ogunwusi Fadairo from the Yoruba land of Nigeria lead by the his Imperial Majesty - Ooni of Ife. The attendees were very thrilled to receive the most revered monarch of AfricaSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/hollywood-high-school-hosts-ooni-of.html?m=1 3 Likes

Ajala travels all over the world 7 Likes

Ftc

These guy should know he's a first class king .



All these waka-waka don too much for a first class king .



You won't see Oba of Benin or Obi of Onitsha that they re on the same class travelling round the world like these .. 4 Likes 1 Share

Just imagine he is too big to be hosted by many Nigerian universities, yet a SECONDARY school is d US is hosting him. I wish it was a university,Just imagine he is too big to be hosted by many Nigerian universities, yet a SECONDARY school is d US is hosting him. 7 Likes 1 Share

My love for him eeh 1 Like

Olaiya26:

Ftc Sorry.. No ftc Sorry.. No ftc 1 Like







This King is the too sure.



No time for sitting down like vegetable. Good!!!!This King is the too sure.No time for sitting down like vegetable. 4 Likes

...

Nice one



But the Ooni looks tired by resting his hands on the staff

Afonja







I love them



They are representing well 3 Likes

All these mofo monarchs living off tax payers money, riding rolls royce upandan. Who dem epp self. 1 Like

Some people go wail tired on this. I mean the children of hate. 1 Like













... the abobaku go dy happy now .. when the time comes... 4 Likes

Hmmm. Cool

ok

And one man was comparing this man with nnamdi kanu ehn. Really? I bet they really do not know what the post of ooni reaally is? 3 Likes

sexybbstar:



Sorry.. No ftc Na glo you de use abi Na glo you de use abi

zoba88:

Hollywood High School hosted the foremost African Monarch -THE AROLE OODUA - His Imperial Majesty (HIM) Oba, Dr., Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife ).



The event was hosted by Hollywood High School in conjunction with "I Dream 4 All Foundation" ,a pet project of HAPAward Director Tina Weisinger at the school auditorium. The public event registered the kings, elite and celebrities to acknowledge the benefit of education and promotion of the Yoruba and African Culture and heritage as educational training for our youths.



The event witness the arrival of scores of royalties including Rev. Dr Prince Azk Adekoya II and Princess Folashade Ogunwusi Fadairo from the Yoruba land of Nigeria lead by the his Imperial Majesty - Ooni of Ife. The attendees were very thrilled to receive the most revered monarch of Africa





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/hollywood-high-school-hosts-ooni-of.html?m=1 1 Like

d oni of afonjaland.





I think the best caption should be,



Few students of Hollywood High school say Hi to Ooni I think the best caption should be, 1 Like

What type of passport does the Ooni have?

I respect and revere all monarchs across the world but our Ooni travels too much, he should try and sit down in the palace, settle local disputes, fulfil those manifestoes he gave on his coronation and meet up with his subjects. The travels are becoming meaningless to me, going to a "Hollywood High School", what is the webometrics ranking of the school he is visiting? SAD...Emperors and Kings in his categories within Africa are not susceptible to all these. 1 Like

Oni of L'ife 1 Like

The should better do a headcount of all the students in that school once the ooni and his crew leaves,just to make sure no bodies head is missing 1 Like 1 Share

You say??

Olaiya26:



Na glo you de use abi Yes o.. Na glo Yes o.. Na glo