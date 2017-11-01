₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by dainformant(m): 7:29pm
A Nigerian woman identified as Temitope Ajayi, humbly bowed down while interacting with the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi - Ojaja II, in California, USA. The highly revered monarch is in America for series of events including the 2nd Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development Summit in Sacramento and Silicon Valley CA.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-woman-bows-interacting-ooni-ife-america-photos.html
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by dainformant(m): 7:29pm
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by madridguy(m): 7:34pm
The king Aide-de-camp " ADC " with his Babalawo attire dey always funny me.
May your days be long sir.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by xangerar: 7:48pm
Kaabiyesi!
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by SoNature(m): 7:56pm
You can't but just love Ooni of Ife...he's always in the vanguard, uniting peoples of Nigeria.
Long live, His Majesty
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by KardinalZik(m): 8:00pm
Distance from home doesn't negate one's culture.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by Konquest(m): 8:02pm
dainformant:^^^^^^
^^^^^^
It is not that the king is being revered or
worshipped -
but it is the authority of the centuries-old throne/crown that is being highly revered.!
That is why if a king commits an infraction
among the Yoruba, he can be dethroned
and replaced by another Prince from
the Royal family.
Chief Temitope Ajayi is a wealthy female entrepreneur and successful
member of the Nigeria-American community.
She has some agribusiness projects she is
currently setting up in Nigeria.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by ashjay001(m): 8:02pm
madridguy:
The king sef, dey confuse person, he go go church, still carry dat one follow body!
If he wan do oshaka, make he do oshaka
n if he wan do oshoko, make e do oshoko
Which one be oshaka-oshoko!
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 8:11pm
Wow
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 8:13pm
What's the big deal there
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:17pm
For Southwest king no get religion.
ashjay001:
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by abimbolayekeen: 8:43pm
A good women who have home training . God bless Yoruba culture .
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by IAMSASHY(f): 9:09pm
Mtchewww, wetin make we do? Ntin wey person no go see 4 front page, in fact, Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww raised 2 power 50
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by davodyguy: 9:10pm
Ibadi laaye wa je kaa jo
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by davodyguy: 9:10pm
abimbolayekeen:Omoluwabi
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by oviejnr(m): 9:10pm
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by Flashh: 9:10pm
I see no fuss about this. It is moral in Yoruba.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 9:11pm
Good one. That's a true yoruba woman.
Good one. That's a true yoruba woman.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by RichiB(m): 9:11pm
This cannot be a news
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by Yemifashanu: 9:11pm
SoNature:
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by psalmhorah(m): 9:12pm
m sure d abobaku will follow him to USA ...
buh wen d time reach ..lol...
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by davodyguy: 9:12pm
Konquest:Oga, no need for too much explanation.
Many people that call Pastor TB Joshua 'daddy' are really older than him, but it is the anointing they're respecting.
Something applies to parents, that call some of their children that are Pastors 'Daddy', whereas they gave birth to them
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by fxjunkie(m): 9:12pm
Thou shall not bow to any man. This is idolatry
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by IYANGBALI: 9:12pm
madridguy:those people dey enjoy o. See me wey be graduate I never get international passport not to talk of travelling out
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by chillychill(f): 9:12pm
Shey dis one is a traditional ruler sha... Yeye dey smell
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by biggerboyc(m): 9:13pm
If you cannot respect a king, If you see God you will do the same
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by ibedun: 9:14pm
davodyguy:
The only thing you sabi, oniyeye.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by fotadmowmend(m): 9:14pm
Its very normal........ U dere not move closer to Olubuse II
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 9:14pm
ashjay001:I believe a king in south west does all the religions in his kingdom... he doesn't have a religion persay if I must say
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by benn94(m): 9:14pm
Who care??....that doesn't change the fact that skull mining is a lucrative business in the South West
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by oviejnr(m): 9:15pm
Yoruba has the best culture and tradition, quote me anywhere!.
Ooni is one of the most powerful traditional rulers in Yorubaland, not this Scam artist . Let me quickly drop this here
|Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by davodyguy: 9:15pm
ashjay001:Oba is ore ara ilu and has no partisanship
