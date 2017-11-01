Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) (27442 Views)

A Nigerian woman identified as Temitope Ajayi, humbly bowed down while interacting with the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi - Ojaja II, in California, USA. The highly revered monarch is in America for series of events including the 2nd Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development Summit in Sacramento and Silicon Valley CA.

The king Aide-de-camp " ADC " with his Babalawo attire dey always funny me.



May your days be long sir. 30 Likes 2 Shares

Kaabiyesi! 3 Likes

You can't but just love Ooni of Ife...he's always in the vanguard, uniting peoples of Nigeria.



Long live, His Majesty 24 Likes

Distance from home doesn't negate one's culture. 28 Likes 5 Shares

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-woman-bows-interacting-ooni-ife-america-photos.html

The king sef, dey confuse person, he go go church, still carry dat one follow body!









If he wan do oshaka, make he do oshaka



n if he wan do oshoko, make e do oshoko



The king sef, dey confuse person, he go go church, still carry dat one follow body!

If he wan do oshaka, make he do oshaka

n if he wan do oshoko, make e do oshoko

Which one be oshaka-oshoko



The king sef, dey confuse person, he go go church, still carry dat one follow body!



If he wan do oshaka, make he do oshaka



n if he wan do oshoko, make e do oshoko



Which one be oshaka-oshoko ! For Southwest king no get religion. 12 Likes

A good women who have home training . God bless Yoruba culture . 12 Likes

Mtchewww, wetin make we do? Ntin wey person no go see 4 front page, in fact, Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww raised 2 power 50 Mtchewww, wetin make we do? Ntin wey person no go see 4 front page, in fact, Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww raised 2 power 50 3 Likes

Ibadi laaye wa je kaa jo

A good women who have home training . God bless Yoruba culture . Omoluwabi

I see no fuss about this. It is moral in Yoruba. 1 Like

Good one. That's a true yoruba woman.



This cannot be a news

You can't but just love Ooni of Ife...he's always in the vanguard, uniting peoples of Nigeria.



Long live, His Majesty



buh wen d time reach ..lol... m sure d abobaku will follow him to USA ...buh wen d time reach ..lol... 3 Likes

Oga, no need for too much explanation.



Many people that call Pastor TB Joshua 'daddy' are really older than him, but it is the anointing they're respecting.

Many people that call Pastor TB Joshua 'daddy' are really older than him, but it is the anointing they're respecting.

Something applies to parents, that call some of their children that are Pastors 'Daddy', whereas they gave birth to them

Thou shall not bow to any man. This is idolatry 1 Like

Shey dis one is a traditional ruler sha... Yeye dey smell 1 Like

If you cannot respect a king, If you see God you will do the same

Ibadi laaye wa je kaa jo

The only thing you sabi, oniyeye.

Its very normal........ U dere not move closer to Olubuse II 1 Like

Who care??....that doesn't change the fact that skull mining is a lucrative business in the South West 1 Like





Ooni is one of the most powerful traditional rulers in Yorubaland, not this Scam artist . Let me quickly drop this here Yoruba has the best culture and tradition, quote me anywhere!.