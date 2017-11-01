₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,799 members, 3,914,662 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 11:23 PM

Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) - Culture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) (27442 Views)

Alaafin Of Oyo & Ooni Of Ife In Cheerful Mood At 50th Birthday Of Olu Of Ilaro(p / Oyinbo Man Dances For Ooni Ogunwusi & His Crew - See Photos / Ibadan Students Visit Ooni Of Ife In His Palace -Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by dainformant(m): 7:29pm
A Nigerian woman identified as Temitope Ajayi, humbly bowed down while interacting with the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi - Ojaja II, in California, USA. The highly revered monarch is in America for series of events including the 2nd Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development Summit in Sacramento and Silicon Valley CA.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-woman-bows-interacting-ooni-ife-america-photos.html

7 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by dainformant(m): 7:29pm
cc; lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by madridguy(m): 7:34pm
The king Aide-de-camp " ADC " with his Babalawo attire dey always funny me.

May your days be long sir.

30 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by xangerar: 7:48pm
Kaabiyesi! smiley

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by SoNature(m): 7:56pm
You can't but just love Ooni of Ife...he's always in the vanguard, uniting peoples of Nigeria.

Long live, His Majesty

24 Likes

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by KardinalZik(m): 8:00pm
Distance from home doesn't negate one's culture.

28 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by Konquest(m): 8:02pm
dainformant:
A Nigerian woman identified as Temitope Ajayi, humbly bowed down while interacting with the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi - Ojaja II, in California, USA. The highly revered monarch is in America for series of events including the 2nd Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development Summit in Sacramento and Silicon Valley CA.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-woman-bows-interacting-ooni-ife-america-photos.html
^^^^^^
^^^^^^
It is not that the king is being revered or
worshipped -
but it is the authority of the centuries-old throne/crown that is being highly revered.! grin

That is why if a king commits an infraction
among the Yoruba, he can be dethroned
and replaced by another Prince from
the Royal family.

Chief Temitope Ajayi is a wealthy female entrepreneur and successful
member of the Nigeria-American community.

She has some agribusiness projects she is
currently setting up in Nigeria.

27 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by ashjay001(m): 8:02pm
madridguy:
The king Aide-de-camp " ADC " with his Babalawo attire dey always funny me.

May your days be long sir.



The king sef, dey confuse person, he go go church, still carry dat one follow body!shocked




If he wan do oshaka, make he do oshaka

n if he wan do oshoko, make e do oshoko

Which one be oshaka-oshoko!

38 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 8:11pm
cheesy
Wow

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 8:13pm
What's the big deal there sad

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:17pm
For Southwest king no get religion.

ashjay001:


The king sef, dey confuse person, he go go church, still carry dat one follow body!shocked

If he wan do oshaka, make he do oshaka

n if he wan do oshoko, make e do oshoko

Which one be oshaka-oshoko!

12 Likes

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by abimbolayekeen: 8:43pm
A good women who have home training . God bless Yoruba culture .

12 Likes

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by IAMSASHY(f): 9:09pm
undecided Mtchewww, wetin make we do? Ntin wey person no go see 4 front page, in fact, Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww raised 2 power 50

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by davodyguy: 9:10pm
Ibadi laaye wa je kaa jo
Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by davodyguy: 9:10pm
abimbolayekeen:
A good women who have home training . God bless Yoruba culture .
Omoluwabi

8 Likes

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by oviejnr(m): 9:10pm
grin
Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by Flashh: 9:10pm
I see no fuss about this. It is moral in Yoruba.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 9:11pm
Good one. That's a true yoruba woman.

Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by RichiB(m): 9:11pm
This cannot be a news
Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by Yemifashanu: 9:11pm
SoNature:

You can't but just love Ooni of Ife...he's always in the vanguard, uniting peoples of Nigeria.

Long live, His Majesty
Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by psalmhorah(m): 9:12pm
m sure d abobaku will follow him to USA ...
buh wen d time reach ..lol...grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by davodyguy: 9:12pm
Konquest:

^^^^^^
^^^^^^
It is not that the king is being revered or
worshipped -
but it is the authority of the centuries-old throne/crown that is being highly revered.! grin

That is why if a king commits an infraction
among the Yoruba, he can be dethroned
and replaced by another Prince from
the Royal family.

Chief Temitope Ajayi is a wealthy female entrepreneur and successful
member of the Nigeria-American community.

She has some agribusiness projects she is
currently setting up in Nigeria.

Oga, no need for too much explanation.

Many people that call Pastor TB Joshua 'daddy' are really older than him, but it is the anointing they're respecting.
Something applies to parents, that call some of their children that are Pastors 'Daddy', whereas they gave birth to them

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by fxjunkie(m): 9:12pm
Thou shall not bow to any man. This is idolatry

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by IYANGBALI: 9:12pm
madridguy:
The king Aide-de-camp " ADC " with his Babalawo attire dey always funny me.

May your days be long sir.
those people dey enjoy o. See me wey be graduate I never get international passport not to talk of travelling out

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by chillychill(f): 9:12pm
Shey dis one is a traditional ruler sha... Yeye dey smell undecided

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by biggerboyc(m): 9:13pm
If you cannot respect a king, If you see God you will do the same
Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by ibedun: 9:14pm
davodyguy:
Ibadi laaye wa je kaa jo

The only thing you sabi, oniyeye.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by fotadmowmend(m): 9:14pm
Its very normal........ U dere not move closer to Olubuse II

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 9:14pm
ashjay001:




The king sef, dey confuse person, he go go church, still carry dat one follow body!shocked




If he wan do oshaka, make he do oshaka

n if he wan do oshoko, make e do oshoko

Which one be oshaka-oshoko!
I believe a king in south west does all the religions in his kingdom... he doesn't have a religion persay if I must say

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by benn94(m): 9:14pm
Who care??....that doesn't change the fact that skull mining is a lucrative business in the South West

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by oviejnr(m): 9:15pm
Yoruba has the best culture and tradition, quote me anywhere!.

Ooni is one of the most powerful traditional rulers in Yorubaland, not this Scam artist grin. Let me quickly drop this here tongue

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) by davodyguy: 9:15pm
ashjay001:




The king sef, dey confuse person, he go go church, still carry dat one follow body!shocked




If he wan do oshaka, make he do oshaka

n if he wan do oshoko, make e do oshoko

Which one be oshaka-oshoko!
Oba is ore ara ilu and has no partisanship

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Ooni Ogunwusi Hosts African Ambassadors In His Palace - Photos / Olori Of Ife, Wuraola Pictured With Her Sisters-in-inlaw / Omu-ekiti: A Community Filled With Strange Tales And Mysteries

Viewing this topic: switlolly27, WhyNa, abefeb1(m), Scholarforever, Fashx007(m), chackzzy(m), Cutecharlz(m), Oolawepo(m), prey02(f), maxman1, Theorytor, Bonemarrow32(m), onyekabe(m), newacca, omounique, Nkepris(f), fairprince(m), stevolinkon40, Mjazzy(m), Subomi007, herbeeoredoun(m), Nicolars(m), tonyblair4life(m), gete21, Uricas(m), OsazeAghedo(m), Youwin(m), Elueme, seunmacaulay, webmatic, kolaaderin, futa1(m), MrTim1(m), WenysAD(f), yinkus6750, rahman25, Agwoden(m), ademi87(m), arro, Marshiro(m), mascotblaze(m), mailalaba, Lunagirl(f), okerekepaul, DwayneGy(m), encoded(m), Cynergy, Babagirls(m), hollandis(f), Napoleon27(m), Pidginwhisper, olabode89(m), Freeman59, peeparty(m), omoashy, oloba(m), Graycoder, dveteran, hoha4life(m), soderican(m), dennixxx(m), valmunich(m), odybenson(m), tinobrace(m), hiyagroundz, ModJ1(m), adeoye4real4, mallorca(m), Sydney17(m), trapboi(m), evidencechigo(m), emychukwu, kpumpey, ryusufu(m), eboigbedavid1(m), Spells(m), anonymox321(m), XtraTochi, emperorzz(m) and 127 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.