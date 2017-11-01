₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by Bhelamblog: 9:11pm
Today is Peter and Paul Okoye's birthday, and since their friends and loved ones have been celebrating them, However a message from Banky W to them, is quite touching, Celebrating them while using parable, Banky w described the 2 brothers as beans and plantain, and gave reasons why they shoudn't seperate, Cos beans and plantain is always perfect together, and the chef who he referred as their elder bro, Jude Okoye shouldn't change the Food menu..
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by Bhelamblog: 9:12pm
Continue from the Screenshot:
[b]''Same story. Pounded yam and Egusi No, sorry, it's either pounded yam OR Egusi.. not both together. I was actually at a loss for words. This didn't make sense to me, at all. The waiter then tried to explain.. using words like "change", "growth" and "trying a new direction". But I didn't and still don't understand. Why change what was already perfect? He explained that any option I chose would still taste good. So, because hunger was killing me, I tried it. In the past few days I'd try plantain one day, and then beans another. Etc. And they did taste good. But they were perfect together. Absolutely perfect. The best of the best of African cuisine.
It's unfortunate that sometimes, with growth, change and whatever-other-word U wanna use... we end up losing sight of where and how we started, and altering what was a perfectly working combination. It makes me sad. But such is life I guess. For now, I will have to make do with either beans OR plantain, and either Jollof OR chicken, at different times. It isn't quite the same though, so here's hoping one day someone will realize that U should never have to choose between two good things, when both, together, make a perfect combination.
I miss beans & dodo at my favourite restaurant. Sigh.
In other news, happy birthday @peterpsquare & @rudeboypsquare.
Shoutout to the chef @judeengees. I love you all.[/b]
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by medexico(m): 9:21pm
So Peter is "dodo"
Like for dodo share for beans
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by verygudbadguy(m): 9:30pm
Banky is a wise man. I am proud to be omoluabi.
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by Flexherbal(m): 9:32pm
Beans and dodo are best eaten together.
True talk, my brother.
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by Factfinder1(f): 9:33pm
Trash
Ugly food on top ugly plate served in an ugly way used to liken adults who don't have sense
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by coolie1: 9:33pm
banky w why na now u don dey relevant see wetin u dey talk
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by cinoedhunter: 9:33pm
Can you imagine?
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by xoxo001(m): 9:34pm
Iranu
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by fortunechy(m): 9:34pm
nice word....if they will listen
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by Chevronstaff: 9:34pm
Dear Psquare, Nobody wins when the family fueds. Regards,
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by LadySarah(f): 9:34pm
Irrelevant rubbish story!!
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by UbanmeUdie: 9:35pm
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by ayoomoba1(m): 9:35pm
Hope they will see their differences and settle their riffs
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by safarigirl(f): 9:36pm
One of the most intelligent things I have read from Banky
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by UbanmeUdie: 9:36pm
Banky W does not have a big contoured gorimakpa head for nothing, he is got the wisdom of an idiokpa.
What a remarkable way to stylishly ridicule those two useless twins!
I only wonder who is the plantain or beans between them.
Kudos Banky!
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by designVATExcel: 9:36pm
Well written, I love the analogy.
Though find it strange that a restaurant will serve Pounded Yam & egusi independently & be stringent on it.
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by rozay12345: 9:39pm
I believe their personal decisions should be respected, they do not have to be together to make good music, they can make individual songs and when you feel, you need another's talent, you feature him. Finally, Some people like beans alone, some plantain alone, some Jollof Rice alone, some Chicken alone, some will be grateful if they eat pounded yam alone without soup, some soup alone, different strokes for different folk, man. Lastly do not forget the Mafian quote, do business with brothers like they are strangers and with strangers like they are brothers. Music is business nowadays.
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by innobets: 9:39pm
fire fire + for my head =
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by Flashh: 9:40pm
Yeah! Peter and Paul are better combination than just one.
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by stevenson007: 9:40pm
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by tydi(m): 9:41pm
Wow ,,sounds cute.
Who is on the bandwagon of beans and plantain with me.
Na my birthday food be that.
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by SuperSuave3: 9:42pm
banky don too wise for him mind
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by knight05(m): 9:42pm
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:46pm
Beans and Plantain
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by Johnbosco77(m): 9:49pm
I'm in the hospital with a friend's baby. Wish the baby quick recovery...
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by judgedredd22(m): 9:50pm
LadySarah:
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by Threebear(m): 9:51pm
Nonsense.
Banky such a pretentious hypocrite.
When you were stealing from wizkid, giving him penny from all the money he made for your label, did you think about beans and Dodo.
Bald headed irritant.
You better go and marry that atrocious actress they call Adesua and face your life.
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by kolima1067(m): 9:55pm
UbanmeUdie:lmao... some pple re wicked
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by czysty(m): 9:55pm
Bankole, just so you know, in this our nigeria now beans and plaintain is premium food and not everybody infact most nigerians cant afford such a meal.
So its not a must i eat my beans with plaintain
In related news,
Peter and Paul going their separate ways is good for us, WALAHI. I never liked Paul so obviously it would be unwise( in this buhari economy) of me to waste the little i have patronising what Paul is selling.
Peter all the way
|Re: Banky W Likens P'Square To Beans And Plantain As He Celebrates Their Birthday by opomulero101(m): 9:56pm
Factfinder1:
Only the wise can understand the message,been passed across.
