https://www.instagram.com/p/BbpBPuyHOpm/?hl=en Today is Peter and Paul Okoye's birthday, and since their friends and loved ones have been celebrating them, However a message from Banky W to them, is quite touching, Celebrating them while using parable, Banky w described the 2 brothers as beans and plantain, and gave reasons why they shoudn't seperate, Cos beans and plantain is always perfect together, and the chef who he referred as their elder bro, Jude Okoye shouldn't change the Food menu..





[b]''Same story. Pounded yam and Egusi No, sorry, it's either pounded yam OR Egusi.. not both together. I was actually at a loss for words. This didn't make sense to me, at all. The waiter then tried to explain.. using words like "change", "growth" and "trying a new direction". But I didn't and still don't understand. Why change what was already perfect? He explained that any option I chose would still taste good. So, because hunger was killing me, I tried it. In the past few days I'd try plantain one day, and then beans another. Etc. And they did taste good. But they were perfect together. Absolutely perfect. The best of the best of African cuisine.

It's unfortunate that sometimes, with growth, change and whatever-other-word U wanna use... we end up losing sight of where and how we started, and altering what was a perfectly working combination. It makes me sad. But such is life I guess. For now, I will have to make do with either beans OR plantain, and either Jollof OR chicken, at different times. It isn't quite the same though, so here's hoping one day someone will realize that U should never have to choose between two good things, when both, together, make a perfect combination.

I miss beans & dodo at my favourite restaurant. Sigh.



In other news, happy birthday @peterpsquare & @rudeboypsquare.

So Peter is "dodo"

Like for dodo share for beans 60 Likes 22 Shares

Banky is a wise man. I am proud to be omoluabi. 41 Likes 2 Shares

Beans and dodo are best eaten together.

True talk, my brother. 11 Likes

Trash



Ugly food on top ugly plate served in an ugly way used to liken adults who don't have sense 9 Likes

banky w why na now u don dey relevant see wetin u dey talk 2 Likes

Can you imagine?

Iranu 1 Like

nice word....if they will listen

Dear Psquare, Nobody wins when the family fueds. Regards, 2 Likes

Irrelevant rubbish story!! 2 Likes

Hope they will see their differences and settle their riffs

One of the most intelligent things I have read from Banky 9 Likes









Banky W does not have a big contoured gorimakpa head for nothing, he is got the wisdom of an idiokpa.



What a remarkable way to stylishly ridicule those two useless twins!







I only wonder who is the plantain or beans between them.





Kudos Banky! Banky W does not have a big contoured gorimakpa head for nothing, he is got the wisdom of an idiokpa.What a remarkable way to stylishly ridicule those two useless twins!I only wonder who is the plantain or beans between them.Kudos Banky! 17 Likes 1 Share

Well written, I love the analogy.

Though find it strange that a restaurant will serve Pounded Yam & egusi independently & be stringent on it. 6 Likes

I believe their personal decisions should be respected, they do not have to be together to make good music, they can make individual songs and when you feel, you need another's talent, you feature him. Finally, Some people like beans alone, some plantain alone, some Jollof Rice alone, some Chicken alone, some will be grateful if they eat pounded yam alone without soup, some soup alone, different strokes for different folk, man. Lastly do not forget the Mafian quote, do business with brothers like they are strangers and with strangers like they are brothers. Music is business nowadays. 4 Likes

fire fire + for my head =

Yeah! Peter and Paul are better combination than just one. 7 Likes

H

Wow ,,sounds cute.

Who is on the bandwagon of beans and plantain with me.

Na my birthday food be that.

banky don too wise for him mind 1 Like

ok

Beans and Plantain

I'm in the hospital with a friend's baby. Wish the baby quick recovery... 3 Likes

LadySarah:

Irrelevant rubbish story!!

Nonsense.

Banky such a pretentious hypocrite.

When you were stealing from wizkid, giving him penny from all the money he made for your label, did you think about beans and Dodo.

Bald headed irritant.

You better go and marry that atrocious actress they call Adesua and face your life. 2 Likes

UbanmeUdie:









Banky W does not have a big contoured gorimakpa head for nothing, he is got the wisdom of an idiokpa.



What a remarkable way to stylishly ridicule those two useless twins!







I only wonder who is the plantain or beans between them.





Kudos Banky! lmao... some pple re wicked lmao... some pple re wicked 1 Like

Bankole, just so you know, in this our nigeria now beans and plaintain is premium food and not everybody infact most nigerians cant afford such a meal.

So its not a must i eat my beans with plaintain



In related news,

Peter and Paul going their separate ways is good for us, WALAHI. I never liked Paul so obviously it would be unwise( in this buhari economy) of me to waste the little i have patronising what Paul is selling.

Peter all the way 1 Like