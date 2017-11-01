



[b]''Same story. Pounded yam and Egusi No, sorry, it's either pounded yam OR Egusi.. not both together. I was actually at a loss for words. This didn't make sense to me, at all. The waiter then tried to explain.. using words like "change", "growth" and "trying a new direction". But I didn't and still don't understand. Why change what was already perfect? He explained that any option I chose would still taste good. So, because hunger was killing me, I tried it. In the past few days I'd try plantain one day, and then beans another. Etc. And they did taste good. But they were perfect together. Absolutely perfect. The best of the best of African cuisine.

It's unfortunate that sometimes, with growth, change and whatever-other-word U wanna use... we end up losing sight of where and how we started, and altering what was a perfectly working combination. It makes me sad. But such is life I guess. For now, I will have to make do with either beans OR plantain, and either Jollof OR chicken, at different times. It isn't quite the same though, so here's hoping one day someone will realize that U should never have to choose between two good things, when both, together, make a perfect combination.

I miss beans & dodo at my favourite restaurant. Sigh.



In other news, happy birthday @peterpsquare & @rudeboypsquare.

