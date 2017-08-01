Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ (2570 Views)

This question was thrown to one of my members, and she said what about offering and tithe will you help me？

Lets reason together

is it ok as a christian to open his shop or business center on a sunday morning？

does the christian not attend CHURCH.... am not going to debate if saturday or sunday is the sabbath because that has already been sorted out in the bible.... But normally Sunday is supposed to be for the Lord

there are some business you cant but work on sundays, eg security outfit, livestock farming, transport(not one man bus), etc.

No, it is a mortal sin.



All doctors and offshore workers would go to hell.



Don't even worry about the parable of the lost sheep. It was just a story for entertainment.





Yes it's a sin......only the pastors are permitted to open there business office on a Sunday morning.

Christianity is not just a religion but it is a way of life. God is no longer interested in Sunday worship services, he wants true worshipers who worships him in SPIRIT and in TRUTH.

I had a friend who used to sell fuel in a filling station. Every Sunday he will not sell in the station. He prefers to go to church as he just can't miss church on Sundays. Right now, he is in Dubai. A Country where Christians are very few, churches are almost non existing and Sunday is a working day. He is always at his place of work every Sunday and had little or no time for religious activities. It is only in Africa that people waste too much time in their religious centres claiming to worship God instead of making money in their business places.

There's no such thing as sin, right or wrong. Just do it and enjoy it's consequences.

It's not bad. If the pastors can open their church businesses on Sundays, I don't see anything wrong in members opening theirs too after patronising the larger business enterprises of their pastors.

The question is, why Sunday, and what do we do on Sundays



Sunday is a day to refresh,



Isaiah 28:12 To whom he said, This is the rest wherewith ye may cause the weary to rest; and this is the refreshing: yet they would not hear.



Sunday is a day to be refreshed from all the worries of the week and other deceits. That's all



So, starving yourself of refreshing makes you dirty and that implies that, it will take more time for you to get clean at a future date.



Its like, you have three cloth to wash, but you prospond the washing, it implies that, there will be more clothes to wash overtime



Going to church on Sunday is for our own good.



Shalom

It's ok

bb





If pastors can open their business centers(churches) on Sunday, why cant I?

Yes. Christianity is a scam

Same is Islam.

Sunday is like every other day.



Nothing special about it

Sunday is not sabbath

yes you can,

It's also very wrong to swear in an Islamic thread when the Muslims are given free access to comment on Christian threads!



Religion is free will

Religion isn't bondage

Emancipate yourself from mental slavery!

It's like saying... Is it right to eat while fasting?

Sunday is just a resting day not a sabbath day... 1 Like

I dey my workshop this morning come and beat me.

so much sacastic posts here, I'm done n gone so much sacastic posts here, I'm done n gone

No open make hunger kill you becos of Sunday people

White carry religion come give us and we come carry am for head like bread and butter

Why the hell not?

Is there any verse in the bible that even ask christian to go to church on sunday? Talk less of even denying you opening shop on sunday?

Can a pastor go to Egypt and preach the gospel from Exodus 14:13.



It says the Egyptians you see today you will see them no more.

What Abuh Doctors?

Yes, if its a hospital, pharmacy, food seller or an eatery



Hospital and pharmacy :: People fall sick anytime



Eatery or food Seller :: People eat everyday

The question is relative.