|Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by Omuneizzy6(m): 7:12am
This question was thrown to one of my members, and she said what about offering and tithe will you help me？
Lets reason together
is it ok as a christian to open his shop or business center on a sunday morning？
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by greatnaija01: 7:15am
does the christian not attend CHURCH.... am not going to debate if saturday or sunday is the sabbath because that has already been sorted out in the bible.... But normally Sunday is supposed to be for the Lord
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by OlujobaSamuel: 7:30am
there are some business you cant but work on sundays, eg security outfit, livestock farming, transport(not one man bus), etc.
4 Likes
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by GavelSlam: 7:31am
No, it is a mortal sin.
All doctors and offshore workers would go to hell.
Don't even worry about the parable of the lost sheep. It was just a story for entertainment.
11 Likes
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by Larryfest(m): 7:45am
Yes it's a sin......only the pastors are permitted to open there business office on a Sunday morning.
14 Likes
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by gentlegenius(m): 7:48am
Christianity is not just a religion but it is a way of life. God is no longer interested in Sunday worship services, he wants true worshipers who worships him in SPIRIT and in TRUTH.
I had a friend who used to sell fuel in a filling station. Every Sunday he will not sell in the station. He prefers to go to church as he just can't miss church on Sundays. Right now, he is in Dubai. A Country where Christians are very few, churches are almost non existing and Sunday is a working day. He is always at his place of work every Sunday and had little or no time for religious activities. It is only in Africa that people waste too much time in their religious centres claiming to worship God instead of making money in their business places.
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by emrain(m): 8:09am
There's no such thing as sin, right or wrong. Just do it and enjoy it's consequences.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by 0temAtum: 8:15am
It's not bad. If the pastors can open their church businesses on Sundays, I don't see anything wrong in members opening theirs too after patronising the larger business enterprises of their pastors.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by Hier(m): 8:16am
The question is, why Sunday, and what do we do on Sundays
Sunday is a day to refresh,
Isaiah 28:12 To whom he said, This is the rest wherewith ye may cause the weary to rest; and this is the refreshing: yet they would not hear.
Sunday is a day to be refreshed from all the worries of the week and other deceits. That's all
So, starving yourself of refreshing makes you dirty and that implies that, it will take more time for you to get clean at a future date.
Its like, you have three cloth to wash, but you prospond the washing, it implies that, there will be more clothes to wash overtime
Going to church on Sunday is for our own good.
Shalom
1 Like
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by chukslawrence(m): 8:17am
It's ok
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by ChuksEpells: 9:30am
bb
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by sKeetz(m): 9:31am
If pastors can open their business centers(churches) on Sunday, why cant I?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by Slayer2: 9:31am
Yes. Christianity is a scam
Same is Islam.
3 Likes
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by Elnino4ladies: 9:31am
Sunday is like every other day.
Nothing special about it
4 Likes
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by yeyerolling: 9:32am
Sunday is not sabbath
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by ChuksEpells: 9:32am
yes you can,
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by AishaBuhari: 9:32am
It's also very wrong to swear in an Islamic thread when the Muslims are given free access to comment on Christian threads!
Religion is free will
Religion isn't bondage
Emancipate yourself from mental slavery!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by chidonbu: 9:32am
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by IAmFreeman(m): 9:32am
It's like saying... Is it right to eat while fasting?
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by tubouncen(m): 9:33am
Sunday is just a resting day not a sabbath day...
1 Like
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by Langbasa: 9:33am
I dey my workshop this morning come and beat me.
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by Abudu2000(m): 9:33am
so much sacastic posts here, I'm done n gone
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by seunny4lif(m): 9:34am
No open make hunger kill you becos of Sunday people
White carry religion come give us and we come carry am for head like bread and butter
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by Turks: 9:35am
Why the hell not?
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by chidonbu: 9:35am
.
chidonbu:
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by xtreemk: 9:35am
Is there any verse in the bible that even ask christian to go to church on sunday? Talk less of even denying you opening shop on sunday?
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by adslipps: 9:36am
Can a pastor go to Egypt and preach the gospel from Exodus 14:13.
It says the Egyptians you see today you will see them no more.
1 Like
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by talk2saintify(m): 9:36am
What Abuh Doctors?
1 Like
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by jerflakes(m): 9:38am
Yes, if its a hospital, pharmacy, food seller or an eatery
Hospital and pharmacy :: People fall sick anytime
Eatery or food Seller :: People eat everyday
3 Likes
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by RapportNaija(m): 9:39am
Well, only the Almighty God can judge.
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:41am
The question is relative.
|Re: Is It Right For A Christian To Open His Business Office On A Sunday Morning？ by Olekumaster(m): 9:44am
Is it right for a Christian to eat on Sunday?
1 Like
